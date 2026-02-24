Sun Communities Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Provides 2026 Guidance and Increases Quarterly Distribution Rate for 2026

Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.99 for the Fourth Quarter and $10.84 for the Full Year of 2025

Core FFO per Share of $1.40 for the Fourth Quarter and $6.68 for the Full Year of 2025

North America Same Property NOI increased by 7.9% for the Fourth Quarter and 5.7% for the Full Year of 2025

Acquired 14 MH and RV Communities for $457.0 million and

Distributed Over $1.5 Billion of Capital to Shareholders,

Inclusive of Cash Distributions and Share Repurchases in 2025

Establishing Guidance for 2026, Expecting:

Core FFO per Share of $6.83 to $7.03

North American Same Property NOI Growth of 4.5% at the Midpoint; and

UK Same Property NOI Growth of 2.2% at the Midpoint

Southfield, MI, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its fourth quarter and full year results for 2025.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net income from continuing operations was $119.6 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $241.5 million, or $1.85 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $121.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $224.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income from continuing operations was $0.6 million, or a loss of $0.61 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $32.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.4 billion, or $10.84 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $89.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, was $1.40 per common share and convertible securities ("Share") and $6.68 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.41 and $6.81 for the same periods in 2024.

for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, was $1.40 per common share and convertible securities ("Share") and $6.68 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.41 and $6.81 for the same periods in 2024. Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") North America Same Property NOI for MH and RV increased by $16.6 million and $51.9 million, or 7.9% and 5.7%, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2024. UK Same Property NOI decreased by $0.5 million and increased by $2.7 million, or (2.6)% and 3.5%, respectively, on a constant currency basis, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2024.



"I'm pleased to report that Sun delivered strong fourth quarter results, reflecting the strength of our platform and the quality of our team's execution," said Charles Young, Chief Executive Officer. "Our North America Same Property NOI increased 7.9% in the fourth quarter, reflecting strong underlying fundamentals across our portfolio. During 2025, we invested more than $450 million to acquire high-quality communities and returned over $1.5 billion to our shareholders. Our strategic transformation has created a streamlined, focused platform that is ideally positioned to benefit from the ongoing demand for affordable housing, and our best-in-class balance sheet provides us with exceptional financial flexibility. As we look ahead, I am confident that our strong operational momentum will deliver sustainable growth and create lasting value for all stakeholders, while providing exceptional communities and experiences for our residents and guests."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

North America Portfolio Occupancy

MH and annual RV sites were 97.9% occupied at December 31, 2025, as compared to 98.0% at December 31, 2024.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 140 sites.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 1,140 sites.

Same Property Results

For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2024, excluding properties classified as discontinued operations, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the same periods in 2024:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2025 North America North America MH RV Total UK MH RV Total UK Revenue 7.3 % 2.7 % 5.9 % 3.7 % 7.2 % — % 4.5 % 5.0 % Expense 3.2 % 0.6 % 2.0 % 10.4 % 2.7 % 1.8 % 2.2 % 6.6 % NOI 8.8 % 5.0 % 7.9 % (2.6) % 8.9 % (1.4) % 5.7 % 3.5 % As of December 31, 2025 MH RV MH / RV UK Number of Properties 280 156 436 51

North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 40 basis points to 99.1% at December 31, 2025, from 98.7% at December 31, 2024.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as previously disclosed, the Company completed the acquisition of 11 MH and three Annual RV properties for total cash consideration of $457.0 million.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company completed the following dispositions:

In December 2025, one MH property for total cash consideration of $10.3 million, with a gain on sale of $4.8 million.

In December 2025, one UK development land parcel for total cash consideration of $10.1 million, with a gain on sale of $4.0 million.

Subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company acquired one MH property for total cash consideration of $17.0 million.

Refer to page 13 for additional details related to the Company's acquisition and disposition activity.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY, AND OTHER ITEMS

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $4.3 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.4% and a weighted average maturity of 7.1 years. At December 31, 2025, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 3.4 times.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 0.3 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $124.14 per share for a total of $38.8 million. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 4.3 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $125.62 per share for a total of $539.1 million. Subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2025, through February 24, 2026, the Company repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $125.74 per share for a total of $57.3 million.

UK Ground Lease Transactions

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased the titles to 32 UK properties, previously controlled via ground leases, for $386.8 million, inclusive of taxes and fees, and recorded lease termination gains of $51.8 million. As of December 31, 2025, the Company no longer has a financial liability associated with ground leases in the UK.

Distribution Increase

The Company's Board of Directors has approved setting the quarterly distribution rate at $1.12 per common share and unit, an increase of $0.08, or approximately 8%, over the prior quarterly distribution rate of $1.04 per common share and unit.

The new quarterly rate equates to an annual distribution rate of $4.48 per common share and unit and is expected to commence with the first quarter distribution expected to be paid in April 2026. While the Board of Directors has adopted the new annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

2026 GUIDANCE

The Company is establishing full-year and first quarter 2026 guidance for diluted EPS and Core FFO per Share as follows:

First Quarter Ending March 31, 2026 Full Year Ending December 31, 2026 Low High Low High Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio(a) $ 0.14 $ 0.22 $ 2.63 $ 2.83 Depreciation and amortization 0.98 0.98 3.93 3.93 Gain on sale of assets (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.17 ) (0.17 ) Distributions on preferred OP units 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.09 Noncontrolling interest 0.01 0.01 0.12 0.12 Transaction costs and other non-recurring G&A expenses 0.11 0.11 0.20 0.20 Difference in weighted average share count attributed to dilutive convertible securities (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Other adjustments(b) 0.03 0.03 0.14 0.14 Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio(a)(b) $ 1.24 $ 1.32 $ 6.83 $ 7.03

(a) The diluted share counts for both the quarter ending March 31, 2026 and the year ending December 31, 2026 are estimated to be 127.7 million, which assumes full conversion of all equity participating units, including common and preferred OP units, into the Company's common stock.

(b) Other adjustments consist primarily of business interruption insurance income and other items presented in the table Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 5.

(c) The Company's guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on guidance are not material.

Currencies Exchange Rates U.S. dollar ("USD") / British pound sterling ("GBP") 1.30 USD / Canadian dollar ("CAD") 0.72 USD / Australian dollar ("AUD") 0.64

Supplemental Guidance Tables:

Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %) FY 2025 Actual Results Expected Change in 2026 North America (MH and RV) Revenues from real property $ 1,458.1 3.7 % - 4.4 % Total property operating expenses 488.9 3.1 % - 3.5 % Total North America Same Property NOI(a) $ 969.2 3.9 % - 5.0 % MH NOI (282 properties) $ 688.3 5.4 % - 6.4 % RV NOI (157 properties) $ 280.9 0.0 % - 1.8 % UK (52 properties) Revenues from real property $ 159.6 5.1 % - 5.9 % Total property operating expenses 79.2 8.4 % - 9.4 % Total UK Same Property NOI(a)(b) $ 80.4 0.9 % - 3.4 %

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 3.2% - 4.4% and UK Same Property NOI growth of (1.7)% - 2.3% on a constant currency basis.

Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For 2026

(in millions, excluding marinas) FY 2025 Actual Results Expected Results in FY 2026 at the Midpoint Ancillary NOI $ 28.0 $ 28.0 Interest income $ 48.5 $ 20.0 Brokerage commissions and other, net(c) $ 43.6 $ 45.5 FFO contribution from North American home sales $ 6.6 $ 3.0 FFO contribution from UK home sales $ 48.5 $ 49.5 General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses $ 203.0 $ 212.0 Interest expense $ 221.0 $ 149.5 Current tax expense $ 10.8 $ 14.0





Seasonality 1Q26 2Q26 3Q26 4Q26 North America Same Property NOI: MH 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % RV 16 % 25 % 40 % 19 % Total 22 % 25 % 29 % 24 % UK Same Property NOI 12 % 28 % 39 % 21 % Home Sales FFO: North America — % 43 % 36 % 21 % UK 19 % 31 % 31 % 19 % Consolidated Ancillary NOI (15 )% 34 % 76 % 5 % Consolidated EBITDA 19 % 26 % 32 % 23 % Core FFO per Share(d) 19 % 26 % 33 % 22 %

Preliminary 2026 Rental Rate Increase

The Company expects to realize the following rental rate increases, on average, during 2026:

Average Rental Rate Increases Expected North America MH 5.0 % Annual RV 4.0 % UK 4.1 %





Footnotes to Supplemental Guidance Tables: (a) Total North America Same Property results net $95.6 million and $101.0 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2025 results and 2026 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $20.1 million and $21.7 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2025 results and 2026 guidance, respectively. (b) The amounts in the UK Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as British pound sterling figures included within the 2025 actual amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2026 guidance. Refer to Real Property Operations - UK Same Property Portfolio page 11 for reported numbers. Prior to constant currency adjustments, the Company expects UK Same Property NOI to increase by (1.4)% to 1.0% in 2026. (c) Brokerage commissions and other, net includes approximately $13.8 million and $12.8 million of business interruption income, and $16.4 million and $19.0 million of income from nonconsolidated affiliates for full year 2025 results and 2026 guidance, respectively. The business interruption income includes the pro rata recognition of the lump sum insurance settlement that was received during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. (d) Assumes full conversion of all equity participating units, including common and preferred OP units, into the Company's common stock.

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through February 24, 2026. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter results will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free at (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 11, 2026 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13757256. The conference call will be available live on the Company's website located at www.suninc.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled," "guidance," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, in Part II, Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to:

∙ The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands; ∙ The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes; ∙ Availability of capital; ∙ General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock; ∙ Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums, real estate taxes, and utilities; ∙ Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete, and integrate acquisitions, developments, and expansions successfully; ∙ Competitive market forces; ∙ The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes to obtain financing; ∙ The level of repossessions of manufactured homes; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; ∙ Expectations regarding the amount or frequency of impairment losses; ∙ Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, energy costs, the real estate industry, the effects of tariffs or threats of tariffs, wars or other international conflicts, trade wars, immigration issues, supply chain disruptions, and the markets within which the Company operates; ∙ Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the British pound sterling, Canadian dollar, and Australian dollar; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; ∙ Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; ∙ Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs; ∙ Outbreaks of disease and related restrictions on business operations; ∙ Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts, and wildfires; and ∙ Litigation, judgments or settlements, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Company Overview and Investor Information

The Company

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2025, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 513 developed MH, RV, and UK properties comprising approximately 178,650 developed sites in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.suninc.com.

Company Contacts Investor Relations Sara Ismail, Senior Vice President (248) 208-2500 investorrelations@suncommunities.com





Corporate Debt Ratings Moody's Baa2 | Stable S&P BBB+ | Stable

Portfolio Overview as of December 31, 2025





MH & RV Properties Properties



MH & Annual RV Transient RV

Sites



Total Sites



Sites for Development



Location Sites Occupancy % North America Florida 125 42,580 97.1 % 4,610 47,190 1,310 Michigan 89 34,190 97.9 % 470 34,660 1,340 California 37 7,020 99.5 % 1,800 8,820 570 Texas 29 9,320 98.6 % 1,580 10,900 3,700 Connecticut 16 1,900 96.8 % 100 2,000 — Maine 15 2,570 97.4 % 960 3,530 200 New Jersey 13 3,610 100.0 % 890 4,500 10 Arizona 11 4,190 98.0 % 810 5,000 1,120 Colorado 11 2,960 92.4 % 910 3,870 1,390 Indiana 10 2,810 98.8 % 1,010 3,820 180 New York 10 1,560 99.2 % 1,390 2,950 780 Maryland 10 900 99.1 % 1,390 2,290 260 Other 84 19,870 99.2 % 7,630 27,500 1,210 Total 460 133,480 97.9 % 23,550 157,030 12,070





Properties



UK Properties Transient Sites



Total Sites



Sites for Development



Location Sites Occupancy % United Kingdom 53 17,750 89.1 % 3,870 21,620 2,820









Properties



Total Sites



Total Portfolio 513 178,650

Financial and Operating Highlights

($ in millions, except Per Share amounts, Unaudited)





Quarters Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 Financial Information Basic earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.90 $ (0.05 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.84 ) Basic earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.09 0.12 11.25 (0.15 ) 0.08 Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.99 $ 0.07 $ 10.02 $ (0.34 ) $ (1.76 ) Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.90 $ (0.05 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.85 ) Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.09 0.12 11.25 (0.15 ) 0.08 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.99 $ 0.07 $ 10.02 $ (0.34 ) $ (1.77 ) Cash distributions declared per common share(a) $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.94 $ 0.94 FFO per Share(b) $ 2.15 $ 2.18 $ 1.36 $ 1.06 $ 1.30 Core FFO per Share(b) $ 1.40 $ 2.28 $ 1.76 $ 1.26 $ 1.41 Real Property NOI(b) MH $ 178.8 $ 171.8 $ 168.6 $ 172.5 $ 161.9 RV 53.3 115.5 72.9 44.7 50.4 UK 16.5 32.9 22.1 9.2 16.3 Total $ 248.6 $ 320.2 $ 263.6 $ 226.4 $ 228.6 Recurring EBITDA(b) $ 206.2 $ 335.7 $ 291.3 $ 236.7 $ 271.5 TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest(b) 4.9 x 4.4 x 3.8 x 3.6 x 3.5 x Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA(b) 3.4 x 3.3 x 2.9 x 5.9 x 6.0 x Balance Sheet Total assets $ 12,522.9 $ 12,800.3 $ 13,362.1 $ 16,505.6 $ 16,549.4 Total debt $ 4,258.7 $ 4,271.7 $ 4,283.5 $ 7,348.1 $ 7,352.8 Total liabilities $ 5,194.4 $ 5,438.0 $ 5,570.0 $ 9,235.4 $ 9,096.8 Operating Information Properties MH 294 284 284 284 287 RV 166 164 164 165 167 UK 53 53 53 53 53 Total 513 501 501 502 507 Sites MH 100,150 97,070 97,380 97,320 97,430 Annual RV 33,330 32,480 32,100 31,960 32,100 Transient 23,550 23,560 23,440 23,810 24,830 UK annual 17,750 17,650 17,510 17,510 17,690 UK transient 3,870 3,920 4,020 4,250 4,340 Total sites 178,650 174,680 174,450 174,850 176,390 Occupancy MH 97.2 % 97.9 % 97.4 % 97.3 % 97.3 % Annual RV 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV 97.9 % 98.4 % 98.1 % 98.0 % 98.0 % UK annual 89.1 % 90.7 % 90.3 % 89.8 % 89.7 % MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(c) MH leased sites, net 178 152 170 47 406 RV leased sites, net (37 ) 371 288 (31 ) 304 Total leased sites, net 141 523 458 16 710

(a) During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company also paid a one-time special cash distribution of $4.00 per common share and unit.

(b) Refer to Definition and Notes for additional information.

(c) Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in millions, Unaudited)





December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Land $ 3,503.2 $ 3,461.5 Land improvements and buildings 9,286.8 9,058.7 Rental homes and improvements 940.2 834.1 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 769.8 739.2 Investment property 14,500.0 14,093.5 Accumulated depreciation (3,598.3 ) (3,228.4 ) Investment property, net 10,901.7 10,865.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(a) 636.1 57.1 Inventory of manufactured homes 142.9 129.8 Notes and other receivables, net 332.1 430.1 Collateralized receivables, net(a) 43.2 51.2 Goodwill 9.5 9.5 Other intangible assets, net 101.5 102.5 Other assets, net 355.9 442.4 Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net(a) — 4,461.7 Total Assets $ 12,522.9 $ 16,549.4 Liabilities Mortgage loans payable $ 2,429.0 $ 3,212.2 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(a) 43.2 51.2 Unsecured debt 1,786.5 4,089.4 Distributions payable 131.1 122.6 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 255.9 249.4 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 228.1 265.8 Other liabilities 320.6 819.3 Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations, net(a) — 286.9 Total Liabilities 5,194.4 9,096.8 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 255.7 259.8 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 1.2 1.3 Additional paid-in capital 9,563.1 9,864.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 26.5 (7.9 ) Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (2,634.7 ) (2,775.9 ) Total SUI Shareholders' Equity 6,956.1 7,081.7 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 116.3 110.4 Consolidated entities 0.4 0.7 Total noncontrolling interests 116.7 111.1 Total Shareholders' Equity 7,072.8 7,192.8 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $ 12,522.9 $ 16,549.4

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in millions, except for per share amounts, Unaudited)





Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 376.1 $ 349.1 7.7 % $ 1,483.0 $ 1,407.2 5.4 % Real property - transient 37.4 38.7 (3.4) % 282.8 295.9 (4.4) % Home sales 70.9 88.2 (19.6) % 333.8 369.9 (9.8) % Ancillary 18.6 17.6 5.7 % 134.0 132.5 1.1 % Interest 10.3 5.1 102.0 % 48.5 20.1 141.3 % Brokerage commissions and other, net 1.9 15.9 (88.1) % 24.0 34.9 (31.2) % Total Revenues 515.2 514.6 0.1 % 2,306.1 2,260.5 2.0 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance(a) 137.9 133.0 3.7 % 595.9 584.0 2.0 % Real estate tax 27.0 26.2 3.1 % 111.1 103.8 7.0 % Home costs and selling 63.3 70.1 (9.7) % 263.8 273.1 (3.4) % Ancillary 18.4 18.0 2.2 % 106.0 108.9 (2.7) % General and administrative 62.7 60.2 4.2 % 236.7 230.5 2.7 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.1 13.3 (99.2) % 1.2 23.6 (94.9) % Depreciation and amortization 130.6 122.4 6.7 % 507.9 490.5 3.5 % Asset impairments(a) 30.7 36.3 (15.4) % 386.7 66.7 3.5 % Goodwill impairment — 180.8 (100.0) % — 180.8 (100.0) % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — N/A 104.0 1.4 N/M Interest 39.2 83.2 (52.9) % 221.0 350.3 (36.9) % Total Expenses 509.9 743.5 (31.4) % 2,534.3 2,413.6 5.0 % Income / (Loss) Before Other Items 5.3 (228.9 ) N/M (228.2 ) (153.1 ) 49.1 % Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges 1.2 (19.6 ) N/M 26.7 (25.8 ) N/M Gain on dispositions of properties, net 8.8 16.3 (46.0) % 5.1 202.9 N/M Other income / (expense), net(a) 77.2 (2.5 ) N/M 133.9 (6.8 ) N/M Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable — (35.4 ) (100.0) % (1.6 ) (36.4 ) (95.6) % Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 5.3 3.0 76.7 % 16.4 9.5 72.6 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 0.2 0.1 100.0 % (0.9 ) 6.6 N/M Current tax benefit / (expense) 1.0 2.4 (58.3) % (10.8 ) (3.6 ) 200.0 % Deferred tax benefit 20.6 23.1 (10.8) % 60.0 39.6 51.5 % Net Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations 119.6 (241.5 ) N/M 0.6 32.9 (98.2) % Income from discontinued operations, net(a) 11.0 10.5 4.8 % 1,429.6 74.2 N/M Net Income / (Loss) 130.6 (231.0 ) N/M 1,430.2 107.1 N/M Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.1 3.2 (3.1) % 12.6 12.8 (1.6) % Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5.6 (9.8 ) N/M 56.4 5.3 N/M Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 121.9 $ (224.4 ) N/M $ 1,361.2 $ 89.0 N/M Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(a) 122.8 126.5 (2.9) % 124.9 124.5 0.3 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(a) 122.8 129.7 (5.3) % 124.9 127.2 (1.8) % Basic earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.90 $ (1.84 ) N/M $ (0.61 ) $ 0.12 N/M Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations 0.09 0.08 12.5 % 11.45 0.59 N/M Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.99 $ (1.76 ) N/M $ 10.84 $ 0.71 N/M Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations(b) $ 0.90 $ (1.85 ) N/M $ (0.61 ) $ 0.12 N/M Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations(b) 0.09 0.08 12.5 % 11.45 0.59 N/M Diluted earnings / (loss) per share(b) $ 0.99 $ (1.77 ) N/M $ 10.84 $ 0.71 N/M

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO

($ in millions, except for per share data, Unaudited)





Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 121.9 $ (224.4 ) $ 1,361.2 $ 89.0 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations(a) 128.1 121.7 501.0 487.6 Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations(a) — 47.7 36.2 189.9 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 0.2 0.2 0.8 0.5 Asset impairments - continuing operations(a) 30.7 36.3 386.7 66.7 Asset impairments - discontinued operations(a) — 2.6 2.3 4.7 Goodwill impairment — 180.8 — 180.8 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.2 ) (0.1 ) 0.9 (6.6 ) Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable — 35.4 1.6 36.4 Gain on dispositions of properties, including tax effect - continuing operations (9.2 ) (15.1 ) (5.5 ) (203.6 ) Gain on dispositions of properties, including tax effect - discontinued operations (1.8 ) — (1,460.6 ) — Add: Returns on preferred OP units 3.1 3.2 12.4 12.8 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5.6 (9.8 ) 56.4 5.3 Gain on disposition of assets, net (3.1 ) (6.0 ) (14.9 ) (27.1 ) FFO(a)(c)(d)(e) $ 275.3 $ 172.5 $ 878.5 $ 836.4 Adjustments Business combination expense - discontinued operations — — — 0.4 Acquisition and other transaction costs - continuing operations(a) 1.5 3.1 19.8 16.0 Acquisition and other transaction costs - discontinued operations(a) 0.2 0.6 63.8 3.6 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 104.0 1.4 Catastrophic event-related charges, net - continuing operations 0.1 13.3 1.2 23.6 Catastrophic event-related charges, net - discontinued operations — 3.4 — 3.5 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net(a) 3.1 (8.1 ) 5.6 3.4 Accelerated deferred compensation amortization 5.7 0.5 7.7 1.2 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (1.2 ) 19.6 (26.7 ) 25.8 Deferred tax benefit (20.6 ) (23.1 ) (60.0 ) (39.6 ) Long term lease termination (gains) / losses (7.3 ) — (51.4 ) 1.1 Gain on insurance settlement (68.5 ) — (68.5 ) — Other adjustments, net - continuing operations(a) 0.1 4.8 (7.1 ) 20.1 Other adjustments, net - discontinued operations(a) (9.4 ) — 5.4 (10.0 ) Core FFO(a)(b)(c)(d) $ 179.0 $ 186.6 $ 872.3 $ 886.9 Weighted Average Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding(a)(b) 128.2 132.3 130.7 130.2 FFO per Share(a)(b)(c)(d) $ 2.15 $ 1.30 $ 6.72 $ 6.42 Core FFO per Share(a)(b)(c)(d) $ 1.40 $ 1.41 $ 6.68 $ 6.81

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Assumes full conversion of all equity participating units, including common and preferred OP units, into the Company's common stock, and has no material impact on previously reported results.

(c) FFO and Core FFO include discontinued operations activity of $9.2 million or $0.07 per Share, and $0.0 million or $0.00 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and $60.6 million or $0.46 per Share, and $64.6 million or $0.49 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

(d) FFO and Core FFO include discontinued operations activity of $7.4 million or $0.06 per Share, and $76.4 million or $0.58 per Share, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2025, and $268.7 million or $2.06 per Share, and $266.3 million or $2.05 per Share, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI

($ in millions, Unaudited)





Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 121.9 $ (224.4 ) $ 1,361.2 $ 89.0 Interest income (10.3 ) (5.1 ) (48.5 ) (20.1 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (1.9 ) (15.9 ) (24.0 ) (34.9 ) General and administrative 62.7 60.2 236.7 230.5 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.1 13.3 1.2 23.6 Depreciation and amortization 130.6 122.4 507.9 490.5 Asset impairments(a) 30.7 36.3 386.7 66.7 Goodwill impairment — 180.8 — 180.8 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 104.0 1.4 Interest expense 39.2 83.2 221.0 350.3 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (1.2 ) 19.6 (26.7 ) 25.8 Gain on disposition of properties (8.8 ) (16.3 ) (5.1 ) (202.9 ) Other (income) / expense, net(a) (77.2 ) 2.5 (133.9 ) 6.8 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable — 35.4 1.6 36.4 Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (5.3 ) (3.0 ) (16.4 ) (9.5 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.2 ) (0.1 ) 0.9 (6.6 ) Current tax (benefit) / expense (1.0 ) (2.4 ) 10.8 3.6 Deferred tax benefit (20.6 ) (23.1 ) (60.0 ) (39.6 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net (11.0 ) (10.5 ) (1,429.6 ) (74.2 ) Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.1 3.2 12.6 12.8 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5.6 (9.8 ) 56.4 5.3 NOI $ 256.4 $ 246.3 $ 1,156.8 $ 1,135.7





Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Real property NOI(a) $ 248.6 $ 228.6 $ 1,058.8 $ 1,015.3 Home sales NOI(a) 7.6 18.1 70.0 96.8 Ancillary NOI(a) 0.2 (0.4 ) 28.0 23.6 NOI(a) $ 256.4 $ 246.3 $ 1,156.8 $ 1,135.7

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information. Excludes properties classified as discontinued operations. During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's marina properties generated total NOI of $0.0 million and $93.7 million, respectively. During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's marina properties generated total NOI of $79.4 million and $322.7 million, respectively, which was recorded within Income from discontinued operations, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Refer to the section "Discontinued Operations" within the Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA

($ in millions, Unaudited)





Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 121.9 $ (224.4 ) $ 1,361.2 $ 89.0 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations 130.6 122.4 507.9 490.5 Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations — 47.8 36.3 190.2 Asset impairments - continuing operations(a) 30.7 36.3 386.7 66.7 Asset impairments - discontinued operations(a) — 2.6 2.3 4.7 Goodwill impairment — 180.8 — 180.8 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 104.0 1.4 Interest expense - continuing operations 39.2 83.2 221.0 350.3 Interest expense - discontinued operations — — — 0.1 Current tax (benefit) / expense - continuing operations (1.0 ) (2.4 ) 10.8 3.6 Current tax expense - discontinued operations 1.2 0.2 3.5 0.7 Deferred tax benefit (20.6 ) (23.1 ) (60.0 ) (39.6 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (5.3 ) (3.0 ) (16.4 ) (9.5 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of properties - continuing operations (8.8 ) (16.3 ) (5.1 ) (202.9 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of properties - discontinued operations (2.8 ) — (1,463.2 ) — Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (3.1 ) (6.0 ) (14.9 ) (27.1 ) EBITDAre(a) $ 282.0 $ 198.1 $ 1,074.1 $ 1,098.9 Adjustments Transaction costs - discontinued operations(b) 0.3 N/A 63.4 N/A Catastrophic event-related charges, net - continuing operations 0.1 13.3 1.2 23.6 Catastrophic event-related charges, net - discontinued operations — 3.4 — 3.5 Business combination expense - discontinued operations — — — 0.4 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (1.2 ) 19.6 (26.7 ) 25.8 Other (income) / expense, net - continuing operations(a) (77.2 ) 2.5 (133.9 ) 6.8 Other (income) / expense, net - discontinued operations(a) (9.4 ) (0.1 ) 5.4 (10.0 ) Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable — 35.4 1.6 36.4 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.2 ) (0.1 ) 0.9 (6.6 ) Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.1 3.2 12.6 12.8 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5.6 (9.8 ) 56.4 5.3 Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 3.1 6.0 14.9 27.1 Recurring EBITDA(a) $ 206.2 $ 271.5 $ 1,069.9 $ 1,224.0

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Represents non-recurring transaction costs that are directly attributable to the Safe Harbor Sale.

Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio

($ in millions, Unaudited)





Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 MH RV UK Total MH RV UK Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 259.3 $ 81.7 $ 35.1 $ 376.1 $ 239.1 $ 76.6 $ 33.4 $ 349.1 Real property - transient 0.2 31.7 5.5 37.4 0.3 33.4 5.0 38.7 Total operating revenues 259.5 113.4 40.6 413.5 239.4 110.0 38.4 387.8 Expenses Property operating expenses 80.7 60.1 24.1 164.9 77.5 59.6 22.1 159.2 Real Property NOI(a) $ 178.8 $ 53.3 $ 16.5 $ 248.6 $ 161.9 $ 50.4 $ 16.3 $ 228.6 Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024 MH RV UK Total MH RV UK Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 1,012.5 $ 337.2 $ 133.3 $ 1,483.0 $ 956.2 $ 318.8 $ 132.2 $ 1,407.2 Real property - transient 1.0 229.4 52.4 282.8 1.2 249.7 45.0 295.9 Total operating revenues 1,013.5 566.6 185.7 1,765.8 957.4 568.5 177.2 1,703.1 Expenses Property operating expenses 321.8 280.2 105.0 707.0 314.1 275.6 98.1 687.8 Real Property NOI $ 691.7 $ 286.4 $ 80.7 $ 1,058.8 $ 643.3 $ 292.9 $ 79.1 $ 1,015.3 As of December 31, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 MH RV UK Total MH RV UK Total Number of Properties 294 166 53 513 287 167 53 507 Sites Sites(b) 100,150 33,330 17,750 151,230 97,430 32,100 17,690 147,220 Transient sites N/A 23,550 3,870 27,420 N/A 24,830 4,340 29,170 Total 100,150 56,880 21,620 178,650 97,430 56,930 22,030 176,390 Occupancy 97.2 % 100.0 % 89.1 % 96.9 % 97.3 % 100.0 % 89.7 % 97.0 %

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) MH annual sites included 12,518 and 10,923 rental homes in the Company's rental program at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at December 31, 2025 was $921.3 million, an increase of 17.7% from $783.0 million at December 31, 2024.

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio(a)

($ in millions, Unaudited)





Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Total Change



% Change(b) MH RV Total MH RV Total MH RV Total Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 235.7 $ 73.7 $ 309.4 $ 219.5 $ 69.2 $ 288.7 $ 20.7 7.3 % 6.4 % 7.1 % Real property - transient 0.2 29.7 29.9 0.3 31.4 31.7 (1.8 ) (21.0) % (5.4) % (5.6) % Total Same Property operating revenues 235.9 103.4 339.3 219.8 100.6 320.4 18.9 7.3 % 2.7 % 5.9 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(a)(c) 60.5 52.0 112.5 58.6 51.6 110.2 2.3 3.2 % 0.6 % 2.0 % Real Property NOI(a) $ 175.4 $ 51.4 $ 226.8 $ 161.2 $ 49.0 $ 210.2 $ 16.6 8.8 % 5.0 % 7.9 %





Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Total Change



% Change(b) MH RV Total MH RV Total MH RV Total Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 927.4 $ 305.7 $ 1,233.1 $ 865.0 $ 284.4 $ 1,149.4 $ 83.7 7.2 % 7.5 % 7.3 % Real property - transient 1.0 214.4 215.4 1.1 235.5 236.6 (21.2 ) (13.7) % (9.0) % (9.0) % Total Same Property operating revenues 928.4 520.1 1,448.5 866.1 519.9 1,386.0 62.5 7.2 % — % 4.5 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(a)(c) 241.5 243.3 484.8 235.2 239.0 474.2 10.6 2.7 % 1.8 % 2.2 % Real Property NOI(a) $ 686.9 $ 276.8 $ 963.7 $ 630.9 $ 280.9 $ 911.8 $ 51.9 8.9 % (1.4) % 5.7 %

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(c) Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change(b) 2025 2024 Change % Change(b) Payroll and benefits $ 32.2 $ 30.4 $ 1.8 5.7 % $ 141.2 $ 142.2 $ (1.0 ) (0.7) % Real estate taxes 23.9 23.7 0.2 1.0 % 99.7 93.0 6.7 7.2 % Supplies and repairs 18.7 19.0 (0.3 ) (1.3) % 76.3 74.3 2.0 2.8 % Utilities 17.6 17.6 — — % 72.6 69.1 3.5 5.0 % Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance 10.6 10.2 0.4 3.2 % 44.0 44.7 (0.7 ) (1.6) % Other 9.5 9.3 0.2 1.8 % 51.0 50.9 0.1 (0.3) % Total Same Property Operating Expenses $ 112.5 $ 110.2 $ 2.3 2.0 % $ 484.8 $ 474.2 $ 10.6 2.2 %

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio (continued)

(Unaudited)





As of December 31, 2025 2024 MH RV MH RV Number of properties(a)(b) 280 156 280 156 Sites MH and annual RV sites 96,460 31,430 96,680 31,010 Transient RV sites N/A 21,560 N/A 22,550 Total 96,460 52,990 96,680 53,560 MH and Annual RV Occupancy Occupancy(c) 98.1 % 100.0 % 97.5 % 100.0 % Average monthly base rent per site $ 745 $ 682 $ 708 $ 652 % Change of monthly base rent(d) 5.2 % 4.6 % N/A N/A Rental Program Statistics included in MH Number of occupied sites, end of period(e) 11,930 N/A 10,780 N/A Monthly rent per site – MH rental program $ 1,384 N/A $ 1,346 N/A % Change(d) 2.8 % N/A N/A N/A

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Same Property results include one MH property that was sold on December 30, 2025 and therefore excluded from the property count above.

(b) Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2025 have been removed from Same Property reporting.

(c) Same Property blended occupancy for MH and RV was 98.6% at December 31, 2025, up 50 basis points from 98.1% at December 31, 2024. Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 40 basis points year over year, to 99.1% at December 31, 2025, from 98.7% at December 31, 2024.

(d) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(e) Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.

Real Property Operations - UK Same Property Portfolio(a)

($ in millions, except for statistical information, Unaudited)





Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change(c) 2025 2024 % Change(c) Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 28.9 $ 27.8 4.0 % $ 109.9 $ 105.7 4.1 % Real property - transient 5.2 5.1 2.3 % 50.0 46.6 7.1 % Total Same Property operating revenues 34.1 32.9 3.7 % 159.9 152.3 5.0 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(a) 17.7 16.0 10.4 % 78.3 73.4 6.6 % Real Property NOI(a)(b) $ 16.4 $ 16.9 (2.6) % $ 81.6 $ 78.9 3.5 %





As of December 31, 2025 2024 Number of properties 51 51 Sites UK sites 16,910 16,980 UK transient sites 3,270 3,380 Occupancy(d) 89.2 % 89.7 % Average monthly base rent per site $ 585 $ 562 % change in monthly base rent(c) 4.1 % N/A

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's UK properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. British pound sterling figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $1.3298 and $1.3183 USD per pound sterling, respectively, during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Prior to constant currency adjustments, UK Same Property NOI increased by 0.7% and 7.3% during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(d) Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted occupancy decreased by 30 basis points year over year, to 89.7% at December 31, 2025, from 90.0% at December 31, 2024.

Home Sales Summary

($ in millions, except for average selling price, Unaudited)





Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Financial Information North America Home sales $ 32.1 $ 43.1 (25.5) % $ 140.4 $ 181.1 (22.5) % Home cost and selling expenses 29.8 36.3 (17.9) % 120.1 145.7 (17.6) % NOI(a) $ 2.3 $ 6.8 (66.2) % $ 20.3 $ 35.4 (42.7) % NOI margin %(a) 7.2 % 15.8 % 14.5 % 19.5 % UK Home sales $ 38.8 $ 45.1 (14.0) % $ 193.4 $ 188.8 2.4 % Home cost and selling expenses 33.5 33.8 (0.9) % 143.7 127.4 12.8 % NOI(a) $ 5.3 $ 11.3 (53.1) % $ 49.7 $ 61.4 (19.1) % NOI margin %(a) 13.7 % 25.1 % 25.7 % 32.5 % Total Home sales $ 70.9 $ 88.2 (19.6) % $ 333.8 $ 369.9 (9.8) % Home cost and selling expenses 63.3 70.1 (9.7) % 263.8 273.1 (3.4) % NOI(a) $ 7.6 $ 18.1 (58.0) % $ 70.0 $ 96.8 (27.7) % NOI margin %(a) 10.7 % 20.5 % 21.0 % 26.2 % Other information Units Sold: North America 333 494 (32.6) % 1,564 2,001 (21.8) % UK 556 604 (7.9) % 2,803 2,948 (4.9) % Total home sales 889 1,098 (19.0) % 4,367 4,949 (11.8) % Average Selling Price: North America $ 96,396 $ 87,247 10.5 % $ 89,770 $ 90,505 (0.8) % UK $ 69,784 $ 74,669 (6.5) % $ 68,998 $ 64,043 7.7 %

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs





Resident Move-outs % of Total Sites Number of Move-outs Leased Sites, Net(a) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered Re-sales 2025 6.2 % 10,179 1,138 354 1,210 1,646 2024 4.3 % 7,050 3,209 447 1,554 1,700 2023 3.6 % 6,590 3,268 564 2,001 2,296

(a) Increase in revenue producing sites, net of new vacancies.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

($ in millions, Unaudited)





Property Name Property Type Number of Properties Sites State, Province, or Country Total Purchase Price / Sales Proceeds Month ACQUISITIONS Fourth Quarter 2025 Five MH / Two RV Portfolio MH / RV 7 1,193 Various $ 175.2 October Three MH Portfolio MH 3 936 MI 100.3 October Marysville Farm MH 1 185 MI 20.5 October Reflections on Silver Lake MH / RV 1 593 FL 70.0 October Lakeridge of Eugene MH 1 192 OR 31.0 October The Preserve MH 1 506 FL 60.0 October Subsequent to Fourth Quarter 2025 Parkhurst Estates MH 1 279 MI 17.0 January Acquisitions to Date 15 3,884 $ 474.0 DISPOSITIONS First Quarter 2025 RV Portfolio(a) RV 2 815 Various $ 92.9 January MH Portfolio MH 3 136 FL 27.8 March Second Quarter 2025 Sun Retreats Millbrook RV 1 394 IL 3.5 April Safe Harbor Marinas - Initial Closing Marina 123 43,143 Various 5,250.0 April Safe Harbor Marinas - Delayed Consent Subsidiaries Marina 6 1,770 Various 136.7 May / June Third Quarter 2025 Safe Harbor Marinas - Delayed Consent Subsidiaries Marina 9 3,880 Various 117.5 August Fourth Quarter 2025 Pine Hills MH 1 130 IN 10.3 December Total Dispositions to Date 145 50,268 $ 5,638.7

(a) Total sales proceeds include the disposition of two operating properties and two development properties that were owned by the Company along with the settlement of a developer note receivable of $36.5 million pertaining to three additional properties in which the Company had provided financing to the developer.

Capital Expenditures and Investments(a)

($ in millions, Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 MH / RV UK Total MH / RV UK Total MH / RV UK Total Recurring Capital Expenditures(b) $ 55.8 $ 14.0 $ 69.8 $ 54.5 $ 13.5 $ 68.0 $ 51.8 $ — $ 51.8 Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures(b) Lot Modifications $ 38.8 $ 1.3 $ 40.1 $ 35.5 $ 1.7 $ 37.2 $ 54.9 $ — $ 54.9 Growth Projects 12.9 1.9 14.8 11.5 4.8 16.3 21.6 — 21.6 Rebranding — 0.5 0.5 — 3.1 3.1 4.7 — 4.7 Acquisitions 469.7 9.3 479.0 36.2 13.5 49.7 115.1 67.3 182.4 Expansion and Development 66.7 33.9 100.6 105.2 17.8 123.0 247.4 2.9 250.3 Total Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures 588.1 46.9 635.0 188.4 40.9 229.3 443.7 70.2 513.9 Total $ 643.9 $ 60.9 $ 704.8 $ 242.9 $ 54.4 $ 297.3 $ 495.5 $ 70.2 $ 565.7

(a) Represents capital expenditures and investments related to the Company's continuing operations and excludes activity related to Safe Harbor Marinas, which is classified within discontinued operations.

(b) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Capitalization Overview

(Shares and units in thousands, $ in millions, except for *, Unaudited)





As of December 31, 2025 Common Equivalent Shares Share Price* Capitalization Equity and Enterprise Value Common shares 123,487 $ 123.91 $ 15,301.3 Convertible securities Common OP units 2,637 $ 123.91 326.7 Preferred OP units 2,393 $ 123.91 296.5 Diluted shares outstanding and market capitalization(a) 128,517 15,924.5 Plus: Total debt, per consolidated balance sheet 4,258.7 Total capitalization 20,183.2 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) - continuing operations (569.6 ) Enterprise Value(a) $ 19,613.6

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information related to the Company's securities outstanding.

(b)

As of December 31, 2025 Debt Outstanding Weighted Average Interest Rate(a) Weighted Average Maturity

(in years) Maturity Date Secured Debt: Mortgage loans payable $ 2,429.0 3.63 % 8.5 Various Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(b) 43.2 8.54 % 12.3 Various Total Secured Debt 2,472.2 3.72 % Unsecured Debt: Senior Unsecured Notes: 2028 senior unsecured notes 448.1 2.29 % 2.8 November 2028 2031 senior unsecured notes 744.3 2.70 % 5.5 July 2031 2032 senior unsecured notes 594.1 3.61 % 6.3 April 2032 Total Unsecured Debt 1,786.5 2.90 % 5.1 Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheets 4,258.7 3.38 % 7.1 Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs, discounts / premiums on debt, and fair value adjustments(a) 19.3 Total debt $ 4,278.0

(a) Includes the effect of amortizing deferred financing costs, unsecured note discounts, and fair value adjustments on the Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables.

(b) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(c)





Debt Maturities(a)

($ in millions, Unaudited)





As of December 31, 2025 Year Mortgage Loans Payable(b) Principal Amortization Secured Borrowings on Collateralized Receivables(c)(d) Senior

Unsecured Notes Total 2026 $ 492.0 $ 40.6 $ 2.2 $ — $ 534.8 2027 — 34.9 2.4 — 37.3 2028 175.7 38.8 2.5 450.0 667.0 2029 310.7 38.2 2.7 — 351.6 2030 7.5 37.4 3.0 — 47.9 Thereafter 808.3 454.5 26.6 1,350.0 2,639.4 Total $ 1,794.2 $ 644.4 $ 39.4 $ 1,800.0 $ 4,278.0

(a) Debt maturities include the unamortized deferred financing costs, discount / premiums, and fair value adjustments associated with outstanding debt.

(b) For the Mortgage loans payable maturing between 2026 - 2030:

2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Weighted average interest rate 3.76 % — % 3.97 % 3.16 % 3.45 %

(c) Balance at December 31, 2025 excludes fair value adjustments of $3.8 million.

(d) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Debt Analysis

(Unaudited)





As of December 31, 2025 Select Credit Ratios Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA(a) 3.4 x Net Debt / Enterprise Value(a) 18.8 % Net Debt / Gross Assets(a) 22.8 % Unencumbered Assets / Total Assets 79.6 % Floating rate debt / total debt N/A(c) Coverage Ratios TTM Recurring EBITDA(a)(b) / Interest 4.9 x TTM Recurring EBITDA(a)(b) / Interest + Preferred distributions + Preferred stock distribution 4.9 x Credit Facility Covenants(d) Requirement Maximum leverage ratio <65.0 % 18.6 % Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio >1.40 x 3.66 x Maximum secured leverage ratio <40.0 % 10.3 % Senior Unsecured Note Covenants Requirement Total debt / Total assets ≤60.0 % 27.0 % Secured debt / Total assets ≤40.0 % 15.6 % Consolidated income available for debt service / Debt service ≥1.50 x 6.95 x Unencumbered total asset value / Total unsecured debt ≥150.0 % 700.7 %

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Percentage includes the impact of hedge activities.

(c) As of December 31, 2025, the Company has no floating rate debt.

(d) As of December 31, 2025, the Company did not have any borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility.

Definitions and Notes

(Unaudited)

Acquisition and Other Transaction Costs - In the Company's Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 5, 'Acquisition and other transaction costs - continuing operations' represent (a) nonrecurring integration expenses associated with acquisitions during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, (b) costs associated with potential acquisitions that will not close, (c) expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy, and (d) other non-recurring transaction costs. Within this same reconciliation on page 5, 'Acquisition and other transaction costs - discontinued operations' primarily represent non-recurring transaction costs that are directly attributable to the Safe Harbor Sale and nonrecurring integration expenses associated with previous marina acquisitions.

Asset Impairments - In the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations on page 4, the Company recorded asset impairment charges of $30.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, primarily consisting of charges to reduce the carrying value of three properties in the UK, driven by a contemplated change in strategic plan for the properties.

Discontinued Operations - In February 2025, the Company entered into the Safe Harbor Sale, which represents a strategic shift in operations that is expected to have a major effect on the Company's operations and financial results. Accordingly, the results of the Marina business and assets and liabilities included in the disposition are presented as held for sale and as discontinued operations for all periods presented herein.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company completed the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale, which generated pre-tax proceeds of approximately $5.25 billion, net of transaction costs. The subsequent closing of the transfer of 15 Delayed Consent Subsidiaries with an aggregate agreed value of approximately $250.0 million was further subject to the receipt of certain third-party consents. Subsequent to the initial closing through June 30, 2025, the Company completed the sale of six Delayed Consent Subsidiaries for $136.7 million. In connection with the closings of the Safe Harbor Sale and the initial six Delayed Consent Subsidiaries, the Company recorded a gain on sale of $1.4 billion within Income from discontinued operations, net during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company completed the sale of the remaining nine Delayed Consent Subsidiaries for $117.5 million and recorded a gain on sale of $15.4 million. As a result, as of September 30, 2025, the Company has fully divested its investment in the Safe Harbor business.

The following table sets forth a summary of the operating results included within Income from discontinued operations, net related to Safe Harbor Marinas (in millions):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Real property $ — $ 113.2 $ 145.9 $ 460.3 Service, retail, dining and entertainment — 116.6 164.7 494.4 Interest, brokerage commissions and other, net — 1.5 1.6 5.9 Total Revenues — 231.3 312.2 960.6 Expenses Property operating and maintenance — 37.5 53.6 148.3 Real estate tax — 5.3 7.9 21.9 Service, retail, dining and entertainment — 107.6 155.4 461.8 General and administrative(1) — 16.5 81.2 64.8 Interest expense — — — 0.1 Catastrophic event-related charges, net — 3.4 — 3.5 Business combination costs — — 0.2 0.4 Depreciation, amortization, and loss on disposal of assets — 47.8 36.3 190.2 Asset impairments — 2.6 2.3 4.7 Total Expenses — 220.7 336.9 895.7 Loss Before Other Items — 10.6 (24.7 ) 64.9 Gain on disposition of properties, net 2.8 — 1,463.2 — Other income / (expense), net(2) 9.4 0.1 (5.4 ) 10.0 Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes 12.2 10.7 1,433.1 74.9 Current tax expense (1.2 ) (0.2 ) (3.5 ) (0.7 ) Income from discontinued operations, net $ 11.0 $ 10.5 $ 1,429.6 $ 74.2

(1) Includes transaction costs associated with the Safe Harbor Sale of $63.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, including legal and advisory fees, employee separation costs, and other costs.

(2) During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded contingent consideration expense of $14.6 million related to a tax protection agreement that the Company entered into with former owners of certain Marina properties at the time of acquisition. The tax protection agreement stipulates that the Company indemnify those owners for certain tax obligations incurred related to the sale of certain Marina properties. As a result of the Safe Harbor Sale, the Company concluded that our tax liability to the former owners was probable of being realized and estimable. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a benefit of $9.4 million after completing its 1031 exchange transactions using proceeds from the Safe Harbor Sale and remeasuring the remaining tax liability to a fair value of $0.

Capital Expenditures and Investment Activity - The Company classifies its investments in properties into the following categories:

Recurring Capital Expenditures - Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing items used to operate the communities. Recurring capital expenditures at the Company's MH, RV, and UK properties include major road, driveway and pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing streetlights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is one thousand dollars.

- Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing items used to operate the communities. Recurring capital expenditures at the Company's MH, RV, and UK properties include major road, driveway and pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing streetlights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is one thousand dollars. Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures - The following investment and reinvestment activities are non-recurring in nature: Lot Modifications - consist of expenditures incurred to modify the foundational structures required to set up a new home after a previous home has been removed. These expenditures are necessary to create a revenue stream from a new site renter and often improve the quality of the community. Other lot modification expenditures include land improvements added to annual RV sites to aid in the conversion of transient RV guests to annual contracts. See page 12 for move-out rates. Growth Projects - consist of revenue-generating or expense-reducing activities at the properties. These include, but are not limited to, utility efficiency and renewable energy projects, site, or amenity upgrades, such as the addition of a garage or shed, and other special capital projects that substantiate an incremental rental increase. Rebranding - includes new signage at the Company's RV communities and costs of building an RV mobile application and updated website. Acquisitions - Total acquisition investments represent the purchase price paid for operating properties (detailed for the current calendar year on page 13), the purchase price paid for land parcels for future ground-up development and expansion activity, and any capital improvements identified during due diligence from the acquisition date through the third year of ownership needed to bring acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards.

- The following investment and reinvestment activities are non-recurring in nature:

Capital improvements subsequent to acquisition often require 24 to 36 months to complete after closing. At MH, RV, and UK properties, capital improvements include upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street lighting systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovations including larger decks, heaters and furniture; new maintenance facilities; lot modifications; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the components of total acquisition investment are as follows, excluding discontinued operations (in millions):

Year Ended December 31, 2025 MH / RV UK Total Purchase price of property acquisitions (including capitalized transaction costs) $ 457.4 $ — $ 457.4 Purchase price of land acquisitions (including capitalized transaction costs) — 2.5 2.5 Capital improvements to recent property acquisitions 8.3 6.8 15.1 Other acquisitions 4.0 — 4.0 Total acquisition investments $ 469.7 $ 9.3 $ 479.0

Expansions and Developments - consist primarily of construction costs such as roads, activities, and amenities, and costs necessary to complete site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks, and landscaping at the Company's MH, RV, and UK communities. Expenditures also include costs to rebuild after damage has been incurred at MH, RV, or UK properties.





Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Includes cash and cash equivalents of $66.5 million as of December 31, 2025, that was held in escrow accounts and restricted from general use. The restricted cash and cash equivalents include $57.2 million that has been designated to fund potential future MH and RV acquisitions under 1031 exchange transactions.

Enterprise Value - Equals total equity market capitalization, plus total indebtedness reported on the Company's balance sheet and less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

GAAP - U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Home Sales Contribution to FFO - The reconciliation of NOI from home sales to FFO from home sales for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 is as follows (in millions):

Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2025 MH UK Total MH UK Total Home Sales NOI $ 2.3 $ 5.3 $ 7.6 $ 20.3 $ 49.7 $ 70.0 Gain on dispositions of assets, net (2.7 ) (0.4 ) (3.1 ) (13.7 ) (1.2 ) (14.9 ) FFO contribution from home sales $ (0.4 ) $ 4.9 $ 4.5 $ 6.6 $ 48.5 $ 55.1

Interest expense - The following is a summary of the components of the Company's interest expense (in millions):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest on secured debt, senior unsecured notes, senior credit facility, unsecured term loan, and interest rate swaps $ 36.2 $ 76.0 $ 200.0 $ 324.8 Lease related interest expense 0.8 3.6 10.1 14.3 Amortization of deferred financing costs, debt (premium) / discounts, and (gains) / losses on hedges 0.8 1.6 4.6 6.6 Senior credit facility commitment fees and other finance related charges 1.0 2.5 5.8 8.4 Capitalized interest expense (0.6 ) (1.7 ) (3.5 ) (8.5 ) Interest expense before interest on secured borrowings 38.2 82.0 217.0 345.6 Interest expense on secured borrowings on collateralized receivables 1.0 1.2 4.0 4.7 Interest expense, per Consolidated Statements of Operations $ 39.2 $ 83.2 $ 221.0 $ 350.3

Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net - include the following (in millions):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Hurricane Ian - Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible $ — $ 4.0 $ 12.0 $ 19.2 Hurricane Ian - Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings — (11.3 ) (9.9 ) (16.3 ) Hurricane Ian - Recognition of deferred lump sum insurance settlement(1) 3.1 — 3.1 — Other catastrophic weather event - Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible, net — 0.5 0.4 1.8 Other catastrophic weather event - insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings — (1.3 ) — (1.3 ) Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net $ 3.1 $ (8.1 ) $ 5.6 $ 3.4

(1) During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company received a settlement of $80.2 million from an insurance provider to settle all claims related to property, casualty, flood, and business interruption insurance recoveries from Hurricane Ian. The Company concluded that $36.5 million of the total settlement pertained to business interruption recoveries through 2027, which the Company recorded as a contingent gain per ASC 450. To better reflect the underlying economics of the transaction, the Company has elected to defer the business interruption recovery gain and recognize income ratably through 2027 for our presentation of Core FFO.

NAREIT - The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts is the worldwide representative voice for REITs and real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate and capital markets. More information is available at www.reit.com.

Net Debt - The carrying value of debt, plus, unamortized premiums, discounts, and deferred financing costs, less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Other income / (expense), net - In the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations on page 4, Other income / (expense), net consists of the following (in millions):