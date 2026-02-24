Paris Forino Achieves WBENC Certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

New York City, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris Forino, a leading New York–based interior design practice, has been officially certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the premier certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States.

The certification underscores Paris Forino's commitment to design excellence, diversity, and representation across the interior design, architecture, and real estate industries. With over half of its team composed of women, the firm exemplifies how female leadership can thrive at the intersection of creativity and commerce.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful to me as both a designer and a business owner”, said Paris Forino, Founder & Principal. “It’s about celebrating women who lead, collaborate, and continue to push boundaries in an evolving industry.”

For more than a decade, Paris Forino has built a practice that bridges the worlds of design and development, collaborating with leading real estate partners across New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and other major U.S. cities—as well as internationally. The firm’s signature use of color, texture, and refined materials has become an influential hallmark across the luxury residential and hospitality sectors.

Projects by Paris Forino have consistently set new benchmarks in the market. The Edison Gramercy was recognized for its “unprecedented sales velocity,” while The Steiner ranked as Manhattan’s #1-selling residential building at launch. Most recently, La Maison Collette in Greenwich Village launched in September 2025 with 70% of its residences sold off-market, reaching 87% sold within just five weeks of going live. Its three penthouses sold in about 4 weeks, with two of them ranking as the highest sponsor-signed contracts in Greenwich Village that month. La Maison Collette also emerged as the top-selling building in Manhattan in Q3 2025, a testament to how Paris Forino’s distinctive interiors and narrative approach to design continue to drive buyer confidence and market success.

With its WBENC certification, Paris Forino continues to expand its national and international reach, redefining how women-led design practices shape both space and culture.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and supporting a more balanced and sustainable economy. WBENC certification, combined with its professional development network, provides opportunities for women-owned firms to grow through access to partnerships, major corporations, and other WBEs nationwide.

For more information, visit www.parisforino.com

About Paris Forino Firm

Founded in 2012, Paris Forino is a New York–based, full-service interior design practice recognized for its architectural sensibility, global perspective, and emotionally intelligent approach to space. The firm’s work brings together strategic thinking and refined aesthetics, merging structure, craft, and atmosphere in ways that feel both modern and enduring.

Collaborating with leading developers, architects, and real-estate partners, Paris Forino works across scales—from luxury residences and multi-family developments to boutique hotels and bespoke furniture collections. Alongside these large-scale projects, the firm also partners with UHNWI private clients around the world, creating interiors that reflect individuality, cultural depth, and an understanding of how people truly live.

The firm’s work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Architectural Digest, Wallpaper, and Forbes, among other leading publications. The New York Post also named the firm one of the “Top 4 Firms Designing New York City.” Today, Paris Forino continues to influence the dialogue between design, architecture, and real estate—crafting projects that reflect both cultural awareness and lasting relevance.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified WBEs, 14 regional partner organizations, and over 500 corporate members, including most Fortune 500 companies. Through its Women Owned initiative, WBENC raises awareness of why, where, and how to buy from women-owned businesses.

Learn more at www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.

Contact Info



Nohra Hofmann

nohra@parisforino.com

+1 914-446-4796

Attachments