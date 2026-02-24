Greystone Supports Rehabilitation of 640 Affordable Housing Units Across North Carolina with $81 Million in LIHTC Equity and USDA Financing

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it has provided both debt and equity financing for the rehabilitation of a 640-unit affordable housing portfolio spanning 10 properties across rural North Carolina for a total of $80,934,222. The transaction was led by Greystone Servicing Company LLC as the construction to perm lender providing $52,552,000 of USDA 538 financing, with Greystone Real Estate Capital providing $28,382,222 in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Harmony Housing Affordable Development Inc. (HHAD) served as developer, in partnership with co-developer Landura Investment Company.

The complex financing structure also includes the assumption and re-amortization of existing USDA Section 515 loans, Capital Magnet Fund soft loans provided by Foundation for Affordable Rental Housing Holdings Inc., surplus reserve reinvestments, deferred developer fees, and proceeds from tax-exempt bond investments. The LIHTC equity was syndicated through Greystone Real Estate Capital, led by Greg Voyentzie.

“This transaction reflects Greystone’s commitment to preserving affordable housing across the country, particularly in rural communities where reinvestment is most needed,” said Greg Voyentzie at Greystone Real Estate Capital. “We are proud to support a long-standing partner of HHAD’s, to help facilitate Landura’s growth in the North Carolina market.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About Greystone Real Estate Capital

Greystone Real Estate Capital is a national LIHTC syndicator formed in 2024 as part of Greystone. With over 200 years of combined experience, the team has established a reputable syndication platform through a client-first, impact-driven approach. For more information, visit https://www.greystone.com/financing/lihtc/

About Harmony Housing Affordable Development

Driven by a passion for creating and preserving affordable housing in our nation’s most vulnerable communities, Harmony Housing Affordable Development is an industry-leading, mission-driven affordable housing developer and developer partner that specializes in construction, rehabilitation, repositioning, and recapitalization of projects. To date, the team has developed approximately 18,000 apartment homes with another 4,800 in various stages of completion in 10 states. The group’s mission is to create meaningful and significant impacts on communities by helping to provide low-wealth households with decent, safe, and affordable housing. For more information, visit www.HHAD.org .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fran Del Valle

fran@influencecentral.com