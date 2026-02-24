INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in NuScale Power Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – SMR

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NuScale Power Corporation (“NuScale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SMR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether NuScale and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 20, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 6, 2025 NuScale revealed that NuScale’s general and administrative expenses had ballooned more than 3,000% to $519 million during its third fiscal quarter, up from $17 million in the prior year period, due largely to NuScale’s payment of $495 million to ENTRA1 Energy LLC (“ENTRA1”) in connection with an agreement to develop power plants to provide the Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”) with up to six gigawatts of new nuclear power generation. As a result, NuScale’s quarterly net loss skyrocketed to $532 million, up from $46 million in the prior year period. During a corresponding conference call, analysts pressed NuScale management regarding whether ENTRA1 was sufficiently experienced to own and operate the energy generation facilities contemplated by the TVA agreement. NuScale’s Chief Executive Officer further revealed during the call that the agreement between ENTRA1 and the TVA contemplated as many as 72 NPMs, meaning NuScale’s milestone payments to ENTRA1 could potentially exceed more than $3 billion.

On this news, NuScale’s stock price fell $7.57 per share, or 19.97%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $30.34 per share on November 7, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.