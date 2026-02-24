INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in agilon health, inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - AGL

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against agilon health, inc. (“Agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Agilon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 2, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Agilon securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On August 4, 2025, Agilon issued a press release reporting that Steven Sell “has stepped down as President, CEO, and a Director of the Board.” That same day, Agilon issued another press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Commenting on the results, Agilon’s Executive Chair stated that “as we progressed through this transition year, it’s become clear that the industry headwinds are more acute than previously expected[.]” Further, the release announced that the Company was “suspending its previously issued full-year 2025 financial guidance and related assumptions.”

On this news, Agilon’s stock price fell $0.94 per share, or 51.52%, to close at $0.88 per share on August 5, 2025.

