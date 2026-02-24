Amwell® to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leading provider of a comprehensive SaaS-based software platform for technology-enabled healthcare, today announced that Mark Hirschhorn, CFO and COO, will participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place in Boston on March 3, including a fireside chat at 3:10 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at investors.amwell.com.

About Amwell

Amwell offers payers and health systems a single, comprehensive, technology-enabled care platform. We use technology to provide patients with better access to more convenient, affordable and effective care. The Amwell platform includes software and services that power many clinical programs from Amwell and our growing number of partners. Our platform allows patients to experience unified, personalized and simple access to diversified clinical programs across the care continuum. As more people seek care online and more clinical programs become available, we offer integrated, future-ready, consistent solutions. The Amwell platform is proven, operating at a large scale, enabling care for millions of patients and their sponsors while delivering dependable outcomes. For almost two decades, Amwell has proudly served some of the largest and most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the U.S. and worldwide. For more information, visit business.amwell.com or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:

press@amwell.com

Investors:

Asher Dewhurst

amwell@icrhealthcare.com