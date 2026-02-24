Golconda Gold Named in TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golconda Gold Ltd. (“Golconda Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has been included in the TSX Venture 50 list.

TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the 50 top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. Companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

Ravi Sood, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “We are very pleased to see that the years of investment of both capital and human resources in our business are being recognized in our share price. While it has left us capital constrained for long periods of time, our focus on minimizing shareholder dilution is also now being rewarded. Despite Golconda Gold being 5th on the TSX Venture 50 in terms of price appreciation, we closed 2025 with fewer shares outstanding than we started the year with.”

More details on the TSX Venture 50 can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in South Africa and New Mexico. Golconda Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GG” and the OTCQB under the symbol “GGGOF”. Golconda Gold’s management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Golconda Gold is committed to operating at the highest standards, focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

