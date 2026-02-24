INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – RARE

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (“Ultragenyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RARE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Ultragenyx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 6, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Ultragenyx securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On July 9, 2025, Ultragenyx and its development partner Mereo BioPharma Group plc issued a press release “announc[ing] that the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 portion of the Orbit study evaluating UX143 (setrusumab) in pediatric and young adult patients with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is progressing toward a final analysis[.]” Following a Data Monitoring Committee meeting, the two companies advised that the final analysis would occur “around the end of the year.”

On this news, Ultragenyx’s stock price fell $10.41 per share, or 25.11%, to close at $31.04 per share on July 10, 2025.

Then, on December 29, 2025, Ultragenyx announced that both its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic Studies had failed to “achieve statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively.”

On this news, Ultragenyx’s stock price fell $14.47 per share, or 42.32%, to close at $34.19 per share on December 29, 2025.

