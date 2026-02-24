INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – CLEUF

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (“CLEU” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: CLEUF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether CLEU and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 31, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired CLEU securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

A complaint has been filed, alleging that, in January 2025, individuals impersonating investment advisors on social media apps fraudulently influenced investors to purchase shares of CLEU stock, artificially “pumping” the price of CLEU stock.

On January 30, 2025, the stock price suddenly plummeted, causing many investors to lose nearly all of the funds they had invested in these shares.

