Sajiun Electric Inc.: 60 Years of Powering New York’s Critical Government Infrastructure with Unmatched Reliability

New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sajiun Electric Inc., a family-owned electrical contracting firm with nearly 60 years of proven expertise, continues to serve as a trusted government contractor delivering comprehensive, high-reliability electrical solutions to federal, state, and city agencies across New York. Specializing in critical public infrastructure, the company powers hospitals, schools, courthouses, NYCHA public housing developments, correctional facilities, and other essential operations where uninterrupted performance is non-negotiable.

Founded in 1965 in the Bronx as a small family business focused on residential and light commercial electrical work, Sajiun Electric Inc. has grown into a premier provider of full-scope electrical installations for government projects. The company performs every aspect of electrical systems—from high-voltage power distribution and emergency backup systems to fire alarm and security alarm installations, telecommunications infrastructure, CCTV surveillance networks, access control, low-voltage systems, and more.

In the demanding landscape of public-sector contracting, Sajiun Electric Inc. has built its reputation on meticulous compliance, disciplined execution, and consistent delivery. The firm excels in navigating the complexities of government work: prevailing wage requirements, frequent audits, diversity mandates, exhaustive documentation, safety protocols, and tight project timelines. Dedicated in-house teams monitor regulatory updates in real time, while field crews maintain thorough, audit-ready records for every phase of each job. This rigorous approach ensures projects are completed on time, within budget, and without complications, earning long-term contracts and repeat business from public agencies.

Sajiun Electric Inc. is frequently selected to rescue troubled projects abandoned by other contractors, demonstrating its ability to step in under pressure and deliver reliable results. Through careful financial discipline, post-project reviews for continuous improvement, and a refusal to rely on flashy marketing, the company lets its performance speak for itself.

As Sajiun Electric Inc. approaches its 60th anniversary, it stands as a model of enduring excellence in one of the nation’s toughest industries. The company’s systems and processes, honed through decades of high-compliance public work, provide stability and predictability in an environment where most competitors struggle to survive.

Every hospital that maintains seamless power, every school that remains fully operational through storms, every courthouse and correctional facility that functions without interruption is a direct result of Sajiun Electric Inc.’s methodical, disciplined approach to electrical contracting for government clients.

About Sajiun Electric Inc.



Established in 1965, Sajiun Electric Inc. is a family-owned, New York-based electrical contracting firm specializing in comprehensive electrical installations for federal, state, and local government projects. The company delivers power distribution, fire and security alarm systems, telecommunications, CCTV, access control, and related low-voltage solutions to critical public infrastructure throughout New York State.



