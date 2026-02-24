INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in uniQure N.V. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – QURE

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against uniQure N.V. (“uniQure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QURE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether uniQure and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 13, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired uniQure securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On November 3, 2025, uniQure issued a press release “announc[ing] that it received feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during a recent pre-Biologics License Application (BLA) meeting regarding AMT-130, an investigational gene therapy for Huntington’s disease (HD).” The press release stated that, “based on the discussions at the meeting, uniQure believes that the FDA currently no longer agrees that data from the Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 in comparison to an external control, as per the prespecified protocols and statistical analysis plans shared with the FDA in advance of the analyses, may be adequate to provide the primary evidence in support of a BLA submission.” uniQure described this development as “a key shift from prior communications with the FDA in multiple Type B meetings over the past year” and said that, “[c]onsequently, the timing of the BLA submission for AMT-130 is now unclear.”

On this news, uniQure’s stock price fell $33.40 per share, or 49.34%, to close at $34.29 per share on November 3, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

