Volaris Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter 2025: EBITDAR Margin of 37.2%

 | Source: Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, today reports its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 20251.

Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer, said: “In 2025, Volaris once again demonstrated the resilience of our ultra-low-cost model and the strength of our market positioning. We responded swiftly to evolving geopolitical and industry dynamics, moderating capacity to protect profitability, controlling unit costs, and preserving affordability for our customers. By year-end, improving travel sentiment and the continued evolution of our low-cost, low-complexity product offering drove higher revenue per passenger and greater penetration of higher-yielding segments.

Looking ahead to 2026, we expect approximately 7% ASM growth, aligned with our disciplined capacity deployment strategy and strategically weighted towards the cross-border market. Importantly, this outlook is supported by a meaningful reduction in engine-related aircraft on ground — from 41 in January to 25 by year-end. While the pull-forward of maintenance activity and higher redelivery accruals will temporarily pressure unit costs early in the year, these proactive actions position us to restore fleet availability sooner, improve profitability as the year progresses, and narrow the EBITDAR-to-EBIT margin spread by approximately four percentage points. We are confident in the next phase of our growth as we continue refining our network and product, maintaining operational discipline, and delivering long-term shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 4Q 2024, unless otherwise noted)

  • Net income of $4 million. Earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $4 cents.
  • Total operating revenues of $882 million, a 6% increase.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) stood at $9.35 cents, remaining effectively flat.
  • Available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 6% to 9.4 billion.
  • Total operating expenses of $782 million, compared with $718 million in the previous year.
  • Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) increased 3% to $8.29 cents.
  • Average economic fuel cost increased 6% to $2.65 per gallon.
  • CASM ex fuel increased 1% to $5.76 cents.
  • EBITDAR remained essentially stable at $328 million.
  • EBITDAR margin was 37.2%, down by 2.4 percentage points.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $774 million, representing 25% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.
  • Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR2 ratio of 3.1x, remaining unchanged when compared to the previous quarter.

1 The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
2 Includes short-term investments.

Full Year 2025 Highlights
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to FY 2024, unless otherwise noted)

  • Net loss of $104 million. Loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $91 cents.
  • Total operating revenues of $3,038 million, a 3% decrease.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) decreased 9% to $8.41 cents.
  • Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 6% to 36.1 billion.
  • Total operating expenses of $2,903 million, compared with $2,729 million in the previous year.
  • Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) remained essentially flat at $8.04 cents.
  • Average economic fuel cost decreased 6% to $2.59 per gallon.
  • CASM ex fuel increased 4% to $5.58 cents.
  • EBITDAR of $988 million, a 13% decrease.
  • EBITDAR margin was 32.5%, a decrease of 3.8 percentage points.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 4Q 2024 and FY 2024, unless otherwise noted)

 Fourth QuarterFull Year
Consolidated Financial Highlights20252024Var.20252024Var.
Total operating revenues (millions)8828355.6 %3,0383,142(3.3%)
TRASM (cents)9.359.350.0%8.419.24(9.0%)
ASMs (millions, scheduled & charter)9,4298,9305.6%36,11833,9906.3%
Load Factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)85.1%87.3%(2.2 pp)84.3%86.8%(2.5 pp)
Passengers (thousands, scheduled & charter)8,1917,8484.4%30,99529,4735.2%
Fleet (at the end of the period)1551431215514312
Total operating expenses (millions)7827188.9 %2,9032,7296.4 %
CASM (cents)8.298.043.2%8.048.030.1%
CASM ex fuel (cents)5.765.681.4%5.585.403.5%
Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)35.265.250.1%5.125.090.5%
Operating income (EBIT) (millions)100 117 (14.5%)135 413 (67.3%)
% EBIT Margin11.3%14.0%(2.7 pp)4.4%13.2%(8.7 pp)
Net income (loss) (millions) 446(91.3%)(104)126N/A
% Net income (loss) Margin0.5%5.5%(5.0 pp)(3.4%)4.0%(7.5 pp)
EBITDAR (millions)328331(0.9%)9881,141(13.4%)
% EBITDAR Margin37.2%39.6%(2.4 pp)32.5%36.3%(3.8 pp)
Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR43.1x2.6x0.5x 3.1x2.6x0.5x
 
Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.
3 Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and leaseback gains.
4 Includes short-term investments.
 

Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM ex fuel:

 Fourth QuarterFull Year
Reconciliation of CASM20252024Var.20252025Var.
CASM (cents)8.298.043.2%8.048.030.1%
Fuel expense(2.53)(2.36)7.1%(2.46)(2.63)(6.4%)
CASM ex fuel5.765.681.4%5.585.403.5%
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses5(0.61)(0.58)5.1%(0.54)(0.40)36.5%
Sale and lease back gains0.110.15(27.6%)0.080.09(14.3%)
Adjusted CASM ex fuel5.265.250.1%5.125.090.5%
 
Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.
5 Aircraft redeliveries.
 

Fourth Quarter 2025
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 4Q 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total operating revenues for the quarter amounted to $882 million, up by 5.6%.

Total capacity, in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 9.4 billion, representing a 5.6% increase.

Booked passengers totaled 8.2 million, a 4.4% increase. Mexican domestic booked passengers increased 2.9%, while international booked passengers increased 8.4%.

TRASM remained effectively flat at $9.35 cents, mainly driven by a 6.1% increase in total ancillary revenue per passenger, which stood at $60.

The average base fare per passenger stood at $47, a 4.4% decrease. Total operating revenue per passenger totaled $108, increasing 1.2%. During the quarter, ancillary revenues represented 55.9% of total operating revenues.

The load factor for the quarter reached 85.1%, representing a 2.2 percentage point decrease.

Total operating expenses were $782 million, compared with $718 million in the previous year.

CASM totaled $8.29 cents, up 3.2%.

The average economic fuel cost increased 5.5% to $2.65 per gallon.

CASM ex fuel increased 1.4% to $5.76 cents, reflecting strong cost control despite flying fewer ASMs than planned during the quarter, and the impact of a stronger Mexican peso.

Comprehensive financing result represented an expense of $63 million, compared to a $76 million expense in the same period of 2024.

Income tax expense was $33 million, compared with a $5 million benefit registered in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income in the quarter was $4 million, with earnings per ADS of $4 cents.

EBITDAR for the quarter remained stable compared to the previous year, reaching $328 million. EBITDAR margin stood at 37.2%, down 2.4 percentage points.

Cash Flow

For the fourth quarter, net cash flow provided by operating and investing activities was $252 million and $2 million, respectively. Net cash flow used in financing activities was $280 million.

Full Year 2025
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to FY 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total operating revenues for the year amounted to $3,038 million, a 3.3% decrease.

Total capacity, in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 36.1 billion, representing a 6.3% increase.

Booked passengers totaled 31.0 million, a 5.2% increase. Mexican domestic booked passengers increased 5.0%, while international booked passengers increased 5.5%.

TRASM decreased 9.0% at $8.41 cents, reflecting a lower average base fare and the impact of a 5.0% depreciation of the Mexican peso. Total operating revenue per passenger stood at $98, decreasing 8.1%.

The average base fare per passenger stood at $42, an 18.4% decrease. The total ancillary revenue per passenger was $56, reflecting a 1.6% increase. Ancillary revenues accounted for 57.1% of total operating revenues.

The load factor reached 84.3%, representing a 2.5 percentage point decrease.

Total operating expenses were $2,903 million, compared with $2,729 million in the previous year.

CASM totaled $8.04 cents, remaining essentially flat compared to 2024.

The average economic fuel cost decreased 6.0% to $2.59 per gallon.

CASM ex fuel increased 3.5% to $5.58 cents, despite flying fewer ASMs than initially planned throughout the year.

Comprehensive financing result represented an expense of $253 million, compared to a $231 million expense posted in 2024.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $14 million, compared with a $56 million expense registered in 2024.

For the full year 2025, Volaris reported a net loss of $104 million, with a loss per ADS of $91 cents.

Volaris registered an EBITDAR of $988 million, a 13.4% decline compared to 2024. EBITDAR margin was 32.5%, down 3.8 percentage points.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $774 million, representing 25.5% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $750 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities was $89 million and $819 million, respectively.

The financial debt amounted to $703 million, reflecting a 13.2% decrease, compared to the end of 2024, while total lease liabilities stood at $3,153 million, an increase of 3.0%.

Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR6 ratio stood at 3.1x, consistent with the previous quarter, and compared to 2.6x at the end of 2024.

The average exchange rate for the year was Ps.19.22 per U.S. dollar, reflecting a 5.0% depreciation of the Mexican peso. At the end of the year, the exchange rate stood at Ps.17.97 per U.S. dollar, compared to Ps. 20.27 per U.S. dollar at the end of the of 2024, reflecting a 11.4% appreciation of the Mexican peso.

6 Includes short-term investments.

2026 Guidance

For the full year 2026, the Company expects:

 20262025 (1)
Full Year 2026 Guidance  
ASM growth (YoY)~7%6.3%
EBITDAR margin~33%32.5%
CAPEX (2)~$350 million$251 million
Average USD/MXN rate~Ps. 17.70Ps. 19.22
Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price$2.10 to $2.20$2.12

(1) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 2025 are included.
(2) CAPEX net of financed fleet predelivery payments.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects:

 1Q’261Q’25 (3)
1Q’26 Guidance  
ASM growth (YoY)~3%6.3%
TRASM~$8.50 cents$7.76 cents
CASM ex fuel~$6.00 cents$5.40 cents
EBITDAR margin~25%29.9%
Average USD/MXN rate~Ps. 17.50Ps. 20.42
Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price~$2.20$2.22

(3) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 1Q'25 are included.

The full year and first quarter 2026 outlooks presented above include the compensation that Volaris expects to receive for the projected grounded aircraft resulting from the GTF engine inspections, in accordance with the Company’s agreement with Pratt & Whitney.

The Company's outlook is subject to unforeseen disruptions, macroeconomic factors, or other negative impacts that may affect its business and is based on several assumptions, including the foregoing, which are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company and its management. The Company's expectations may change if actual results vary from these assumptions. There can be no assurances that Volaris will achieve these results.

Fleet

During the fourth quarter, Volaris retired its last A319ceo aircraft and one A320ceo aircraft. The Company added three A320neo’s, and two A321neo’s to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 155. At the end of the year, Volaris’ fleet had an average age of 6.6 years and an average seating capacity of 199 passengers per aircraft. Of the total fleet, 66% of the aircraft are New Engine Option (NEO) models.

 Fourth QuarterThird Quarter
Total Fleet20252024Var.2025
Var.
CEO     
A31903(3)1(1)
A3204344(1)44(1)
A3211010-10-
NEO     
A320645311613
A32138335362
Total aircraft at the end of the period155143121523
 

Proposed Airline Group Formation

In December 2025, Volaris announced the proposed formation of a new Mexican airline group with Viva, aimed at expanding access to affordable air travel across the region and strengthening the Mexican aviation industry. The airline group would enable two ultra-low-cost operators with complementary networks and shared customer value propositions to broaden access to point-to-point travel solutions, while retaining their independent operating certificates and brands, preserving existing passenger options. Closing is expected in 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. For more information, please visit www.anunciovivayvolaris.com.

Investors are urged to carefully read the Company’s periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.

Investor Relations Contact

Liliana Juárez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact
Ricardo Flores / rflores@gcya.net

Conference Call Details

Date:Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time:9:00 a.m. Mexico City / 10:00 a.m. New York (USA) (ET)
Webcast link:Volaris Webcast (View the live webcast)
Dial-in & Live Q&A link: Volaris Dial-in and Live Q&A

  1. Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.
  2. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call, as well as an email confirmation with the details.
  3. Select a method for joining the call:
    1. Dial-In: A dial-in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.
    2. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.

About Volaris

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 254 and its fleet from 4 to 155 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 450 daily flight segments on routes that connect 46 cities in Mexico and 30 cities in the United States, Central and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs, or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," “intends,” "estimates," “predicts,” "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," “potential,” "outlook," "may," “continue,” "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements describing the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's outlook, the expectation of receiving certain compensation in connection with the GTF engine removals, and the anticipated execution of its business plan and focus on its 2025 priorities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results. They will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to several factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry, the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs, the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenue; and government regulation. The Company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings contain additional information concerning these and other factors. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures

We evaluate our financial performance by using various financial measures that are not performance measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures include CASM, CASM ex fuel, Adjusted CASM ex fuel, EBITDAR, Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR, Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. We define CASM as total operating expenses by available seat mile. We define CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense. We define Adjusted CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease back gains. We define EBITDAR as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization, depreciation of right of use assets and aircraft and engine variable lease expenses. We define Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR as Net debt divided by LTM EBITDAR. We define Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

These non-IFRS measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this release that is calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) because we believe that they, in conjunction with the IFRS financial information, provide useful information to management’s, analysts and investors overall understanding of our operating performance.

Because non-IFRS measures are not calculated in accordance with IFRS, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related IFRS measures presented in this release and may not be the same as or comparable to
similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and the items being adjusted.

We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety for additional information regarding the Company and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Financial and Operating Indicators
 
Unaudited
(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)		Three months ended December 31, 2025Three months ended December 31, 2024Variance
Total operating revenues (millions)8828355.6%
Total operating expenses (millions)7827188.9%
EBIT (millions)100117(14.5%)
EBIT margin11.3%14.0%(2.7 pp)
Depreciation and amortization (millions)1701624.9%
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)585211.5%
Net income (millions)446(91.3%)
Net income margin0.5%5.5%(5.0 pp)
Earnings per share (1):   
Basic0.000.04(90.9%)
Diluted0.000.04(90.9%)
Earnings per ADS *:   
Basic0.040.40(90.9%)
Diluted0.040.39(90.9%)
Weighted average shares outstanding:   
Basic1,148,703,5101,150,123,382(0.1%)
Diluted1,162,684,5561,165,507,122(0.2%)
Financial Indicators   
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2)9.359.350.0%
Average base fare per passenger4750(4.4%)
Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3)60576.1%
Total operating revenue per passenger1081061.2%
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2)8.298.043.2%
CASM ex fuel (cents) (2)5.765.681.4%
Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4)5.265.250.1%
Operating Indicators   
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2)9,4298,9305.6%
Domestic5,3075,1932.2%
International4,1223,73710.3%
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2)8,0197,7962.9%
Domestic4,7644,7620.0%
International3,2563,0347.3%
Load factor (5)85.1%87.3%(2.2 pp)
Domestic89.8%91.7%(1.9 pp)
International79.0%81.2%(2.2 pp)
Booked passengers (thousands) (2)8,1917,8484.4%
Domestic5,9115,7452.9%
International2,2802,1038.4%
Departures (2)49,46545,5668.6%
Block hours (2)125,867118,0506.6%
Aircraft at end of period15514312
Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours)12.3613.13(5.9%)
Fuel gallons accrued (millions)89.6283.397.5%
Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6)2.652.515.5%
Average exchange rate18.3120.07(8.7%)
Exchange rate at the end of the period17.9720.27(11.4%)
*Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share
(1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects.(2) Includes scheduled and charter.
(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.
(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.
(5) Includes scheduled.
(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.
 


Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Financial and Operating Indicators
 
Unaudited
(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)		Twelve months ended December 31, 2025Twelve months ended December 31, 2024Variance
Total operating revenues (millions)3,0383,142(3.3%)
Total operating expenses (millions)2,9032,7296.4%
EBIT (millions)135413(67.3%)
EBIT margin4.4%13.2%(8.7 pp)
Depreciation and amortization (millions)65759310.8%
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)19613545.2%
Net (loss) income (millions)(104)126N/A
Net (loss) income margin(3.4%)4.0%(7.5 pp)
(Loss) earnings per share (1):   
Basic(0.09)0.11N/A
Diluted(0.09)0.11N/A
(Loss) earnings per ADS *:   
Basic(0.91)1.10N/A
Diluted(0.90)1.08N/A
Weighted average shares outstanding:   
Basic1,149,207,9341,150,743,230(0.1%)
Diluted1,163,188,1821,165,858,647(0.2%)
Financial Indicators   
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2)8.419.24(9.0%)
Average base fare per passenger4251(18.4%)
Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3)56551.6%
Total operating revenue per passenger98107(8.1%)
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2)8.048.030.1%
CASM ex fuel (cents) (2)5.585.403.5%
Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4)5.125.090.5%
Operating Indicators   
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2)36,11833,9906.3%
Domestic20,92720,0304.5%
International15,19113,9608.8%
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2)30,45329,5053.2%
Domestic18,61718,1612.5%
International11,83611,3444.3%
Load factor (5)84.3%86.8%(2.5 pp)
Domestic89.0%90.7%(1.7 pp)
International77.9%81.3%(3.3 pp)
Booked passengers (thousands) (2)30,99529,4735.2%
Domestic22,79921,7055.0%
International8,1957,7685.5%
Departures (2)188,848173,2099.0%
Block hours (2)481,472451,8226.6%
Aircraft at end of period15514312
Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours)12.7613.03(2.1%)
Fuel gallons accrued (millions)339.96322.705.3%
Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6)2.592.75(6.0%)
Average exchange rate19.2218.305.0%
Exchange rate at the end of the year17.9720.27(11.4%)
*Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share
(1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects.(2) Includes scheduled and charter.
(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.
(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale
and lease-back gains.
(5) Includes scheduled.
(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.
 


Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
 
Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)		Three months ended December 31, 2025Three months ended December 31, 2024Variance
Operating revenues:   
Passenger revenues8388034.4 %
Fare revenues389390(0.3%)
Other passenger revenues4494138.7%
    
Non-passenger revenues443237.5 %
Cargo6520.0%
Other non-passenger revenues382740.7%
    
Total operating revenues8828355.6 %
    
Other operating income(59)(64)(7.8%)
Fuel expense23921113.3%
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses585211.5%
Salaries and benefits1191126.3%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses15012718.1%
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses413613.9%
Maintenance expenses352825.0%
Depreciation and amortization53521.9%
Depreciation of right of use assets1171106.4%
Other operating expenses2954(46.3%)
Total operating expenses7827188.9 %
    
Operating income100117(14.5%)
    
Finance income13130.0%
Finance cost(82)(86)(4.7%)
Exchange gain (loss), net6(3)N/A
Comprehensive financing result(63)(76)(17.1%)
    
Income before income tax3741(9.8%)
Income tax (expense) benefit(33)5N/A
Net income446(91.3%)
    
 


Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
 
(In millions of U.S. dollars)Twelve months ended December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)		Twelve months ended December 31, 2024
(Audited)		Variance
Operating revenues:   
Passenger revenues2,8833,010(4.2%)
Fare revenues1,3021,517(14.2%)
Other passenger revenues1,5811,4935.9%
    
Non-passenger revenues15513217.4 %
Cargo21210.0%
Other non-passenger revenues13411120.7%
    
Total operating revenues3,0383,142(3.3%)
    
Other operating income(222)(206)7.8%
Fuel expense886894(0.9%)
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses19613545.2%
Salaries and benefits4514119.7%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses54449310.3%
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses144169(14.8%)
Maintenance expenses13010030.0%
Depreciation and amortization20818313.7%
Depreciation of right of use assets4494109.5%
Other operating expenses117140(16.4%)
Total operating expenses2,9032,7296.4 %
    
Operating income135413(67.3%)
    
Finance income4849(2.0%)
Finance cost(314)(294)6.8%
Exchange gain, net1314(7.1%)
Comprehensive financing result(253)(231)9.5 %
    
(Loss) income before income tax(118)182N/A
Income tax benefit (expense)14(56)N/A
Net (loss) income(104)126N/A
    
 


Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger 
 
The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the quarter:
 
Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)		Three months ended December 31, 2025Three months ended December 31, 2024Variance
    
Other passenger revenues4494138.7%
Non-passenger revenues443237.5%
Total ancillary revenues49344510.8%
    
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)8,1917,8484.4%
    
Total ancillary revenue per passenger60576.1%
    
(1) Includes scheduled and charter.
 


Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger
 
The following table shows additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the full year:
 
(In millions of U.S. dollars)Twelve months ended December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)		Twelve months ended December 31, 2024
(Audited)		Variance
    
Other passenger revenues1,5811,4935.9%
Non-passenger revenues15513217.4%
Total ancillary revenues1,7361,6256.8 %
    
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)30,99529,4735.2%
    
Total ancillary revenue per passenger56551.6 %
    
(1) Includes scheduled and charter.
 


Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
 
(In millions of U.S. dollars)As of December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)		As of December 31, 2024
(Audited)
Assets  
Cash and cash equivalents754908
Short-term investments2046
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments (1)774954
Accounts receivable, net262139
Inventories1717
Guarantee deposits278227
Derivative financial instruments- -
Prepaid expenses and other current assets6345
Total current assets1,3941,382
Right of use assets2,5312,470
Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net9481,070
Intangible assets, net3826
Derivatives financial instruments- -
Deferred income taxes360286
Guarantee deposits341426
Other long-term assets2543
Total non-current assets4,2434,321
Total assets5,6375,703
Liabilities and equity  
Unearned transportation revenue361343
Accounts payable192164
Accrued liabilities269222
Other taxes and fees payable269274
Income taxes payable1229
Financial debt262284
Lease liabilities409391
Other liabilities14363
Total short-term liabilities1,9171,770
Financial debt441526
Accrued liabilities78
Employee benefits1513
Deferred income taxes1218
Lease liabilities2,7442,670
Other liabilities238333
Total long-term liabilities3,4573,568
Total liabilities5,3745,338
Equity  
Capital stock248248
Treasury shares(13)(13)
Contributions for future capital increases--
Legal reserve1717
Additional paid-in capital283283
Accumulated deficit(126)(22)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(146)(148)
Total equity263365
Total liabilities and equity5,6375,703
   
(1) Unaudited non-GAAP measure.
 


Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
 
Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)		Three months ended December 31, 2025Three months ended December 31, 2024
   
Net cash flow provided by operating activities252308
Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities2(85)
Net cash flow used in financing activities*(280)(98)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents(26)125
Net foreign exchange differences1(1)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period779784
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period754908
*Includes aircraft rental payments of $165 million and $152 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively.
 


Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
 
(In millions of U.S. dollars)Twelve months ended December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)		Twelve months ended December 31, 2024
(Audited)
   
Net cash flow provided by operating activities7501,090
Net cash flow used in investing activities(89)(472)
Net cash flow used in financing activities*(819)(472)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents(158)146
Net foreign exchange differences4(12)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year908774
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year754908
*Includes aircraft rental payments of $631 million and $583 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively.

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading