Volaris Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter 2025: EBITDAR Margin of 37.2%

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, today reports its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 20251.

Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer, said: “In 2025, Volaris once again demonstrated the resilience of our ultra-low-cost model and the strength of our market positioning. We responded swiftly to evolving geopolitical and industry dynamics, moderating capacity to protect profitability, controlling unit costs, and preserving affordability for our customers. By year-end, improving travel sentiment and the continued evolution of our low-cost, low-complexity product offering drove higher revenue per passenger and greater penetration of higher-yielding segments.

Looking ahead to 2026, we expect approximately 7% ASM growth, aligned with our disciplined capacity deployment strategy and strategically weighted towards the cross-border market. Importantly, this outlook is supported by a meaningful reduction in engine-related aircraft on ground — from 41 in January to 25 by year-end. While the pull-forward of maintenance activity and higher redelivery accruals will temporarily pressure unit costs early in the year, these proactive actions position us to restore fleet availability sooner, improve profitability as the year progresses, and narrow the EBITDAR-to-EBIT margin spread by approximately four percentage points. We are confident in the next phase of our growth as we continue refining our network and product, maintaining operational discipline, and delivering long-term shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 4Q 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Net income of $4 million. Earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $4 cents.

of $4 million. Earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $4 cents. Total operating revenues of $882 million, a 6% increase.

of $882 million, a 6% increase. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) stood at $9.35 cents, remaining effectively flat.

stood at $9.35 cents, remaining effectively flat. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 6% to 9.4 billion.

increased by 6% to 9.4 billion. Total operating expenses of $782 million, compared with $718 million in the previous year.

of $782 million, compared with $718 million in the previous year. Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) increased 3% to $8.29 cents.

increased 3% to $8.29 cents. Average economic fuel cost increased 6% to $2.65 per gallon.

increased 6% to $2.65 per gallon. CASM ex fuel increased 1% to $5.76 cents.

increased 1% to $5.76 cents. EBITDAR remained essentially stable at $328 million.

remained essentially stable at $328 million. EBITDAR margin was 37.2%, down by 2.4 percentage points.

was 37.2%, down by 2.4 percentage points. Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $774 million, representing 25% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.

totaled $774 million, representing 25% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue. Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR2 ratio of 3.1x, remaining unchanged when compared to the previous quarter.

1 The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

2 Includes short-term investments.

Full Year 2025 Highlights

(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to FY 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Net loss of $104 million. Loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $91 cents.

of $104 million. Loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $91 cents. Total operating revenues of $3,038 million, a 3% decrease.

of $3,038 million, a 3% decrease. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) decreased 9% to $8.41 cents.

decreased 9% to $8.41 cents. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 6% to 36.1 billion.

increased 6% to 36.1 billion. Total operating expenses of $2,903 million, compared with $2,729 million in the previous year.

of $2,903 million, compared with $2,729 million in the previous year. Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) remained essentially flat at $8.04 cents.

remained essentially flat at $8.04 cents. Average economic fuel cost decreased 6% to $2.59 per gallon.

decreased 6% to $2.59 per gallon. CASM ex fuel increased 4% to $5.58 cents.

increased 4% to $5.58 cents. EBITDAR of $988 million, a 13% decrease.

of $988 million, a 13% decrease. EBITDAR margin was 32.5%, a decrease of 3.8 percentage points.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights

(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 4Q 2024 and FY 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Fourth Quarter Full Year Consolidated Financial Highlights 2025 2024 Var. 2025 2024 Var. Total operating revenues (millions) 882 835 5.6 % 3,038 3,142 (3.3%) TRASM (cents) 9.35 9.35 0.0% 8.41 9.24 (9.0%) ASMs (millions, scheduled & charter) 9,429 8,930 5.6% 36,118 33,990 6.3% Load Factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs) 85.1% 87.3% (2.2 pp) 84.3% 86.8% (2.5 pp) Passengers (thousands, scheduled & charter) 8,191 7,848 4.4% 30,995 29,473 5.2% Fleet (at the end of the period) 155 143 12 155 143 12 Total operating expenses (millions) 782 718 8.9 % 2,903 2,729 6.4 % CASM (cents) 8.29 8.04 3.2% 8.04 8.03 0.1% CASM ex fuel (cents) 5.76 5.68 1.4% 5.58 5.40 3.5% Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)3 5.26 5.25 0.1% 5.12 5.09 0.5% Operating income (EBIT) (millions) 100 117 (14.5%) 135 413 (67.3%) % EBIT Margin 11.3% 14.0% (2.7 pp) 4.4% 13.2% (8.7 pp) Net income (loss) (millions) 4 46 (91.3%) (104) 126 N/A % Net income (loss) Margin 0.5% 5.5% (5.0 pp) (3.4%) 4.0% (7.5 pp) EBITDAR (millions) 328 331 (0.9%) 988 1,141 (13.4%) % EBITDAR Margin 37.2% 39.6% (2.4 pp) 32.5% 36.3% (3.8 pp) Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR4 3.1x 2.6x 0.5x 3.1x 2.6x 0.5x Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators. 3 Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and leaseback gains. 4 Includes short-term investments.

Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM ex fuel:

Fourth Quarter Full Year Reconciliation of CASM 2025 2024 Var. 2025 2025 Var. CASM (cents) 8.29 8.04 3.2% 8.04 8.03 0.1% Fuel expense (2.53) (2.36) 7.1% (2.46) (2.63) (6.4%) CASM ex fuel 5.76 5.68 1.4% 5.58 5.40 3.5% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses5 (0.61) (0.58) 5.1% (0.54) (0.40) 36.5% Sale and lease back gains 0.11 0.15 (27.6%) 0.08 0.09 (14.3%) Adjusted CASM ex fuel 5.26 5.25 0.1% 5.12 5.09 0.5% Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators. 5 Aircraft redeliveries.

Fourth Quarter 2025

(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 4Q 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total operating revenues for the quarter amounted to $882 million, up by 5.6%.

Total capacity, in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 9.4 billion, representing a 5.6% increase.

Booked passengers totaled 8.2 million, a 4.4% increase. Mexican domestic booked passengers increased 2.9%, while international booked passengers increased 8.4%.

TRASM remained effectively flat at $9.35 cents, mainly driven by a 6.1% increase in total ancillary revenue per passenger, which stood at $60.

The average base fare per passenger stood at $47, a 4.4% decrease. Total operating revenue per passenger totaled $108, increasing 1.2%. During the quarter, ancillary revenues represented 55.9% of total operating revenues.

The load factor for the quarter reached 85.1%, representing a 2.2 percentage point decrease.

Total operating expenses were $782 million, compared with $718 million in the previous year.

CASM totaled $8.29 cents, up 3.2%.

The average economic fuel cost increased 5.5% to $2.65 per gallon.

CASM ex fuel increased 1.4% to $5.76 cents, reflecting strong cost control despite flying fewer ASMs than planned during the quarter, and the impact of a stronger Mexican peso.

Comprehensive financing result represented an expense of $63 million, compared to a $76 million expense in the same period of 2024.

Income tax expense was $33 million, compared with a $5 million benefit registered in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income in the quarter was $4 million, with earnings per ADS of $4 cents.

EBITDAR for the quarter remained stable compared to the previous year, reaching $328 million. EBITDAR margin stood at 37.2%, down 2.4 percentage points.

Cash Flow

For the fourth quarter, net cash flow provided by operating and investing activities was $252 million and $2 million, respectively. Net cash flow used in financing activities was $280 million.

Full Year 2025

(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to FY 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total operating revenues for the year amounted to $3,038 million, a 3.3% decrease.

Total capacity, in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 36.1 billion, representing a 6.3% increase.

Booked passengers totaled 31.0 million, a 5.2% increase. Mexican domestic booked passengers increased 5.0%, while international booked passengers increased 5.5%.

TRASM decreased 9.0% at $8.41 cents, reflecting a lower average base fare and the impact of a 5.0% depreciation of the Mexican peso. Total operating revenue per passenger stood at $98, decreasing 8.1%.

The average base fare per passenger stood at $42, an 18.4% decrease. The total ancillary revenue per passenger was $56, reflecting a 1.6% increase. Ancillary revenues accounted for 57.1% of total operating revenues.

The load factor reached 84.3%, representing a 2.5 percentage point decrease.

Total operating expenses were $2,903 million, compared with $2,729 million in the previous year.

CASM totaled $8.04 cents, remaining essentially flat compared to 2024.

The average economic fuel cost decreased 6.0% to $2.59 per gallon.

CASM ex fuel increased 3.5% to $5.58 cents, despite flying fewer ASMs than initially planned throughout the year.

Comprehensive financing result represented an expense of $253 million, compared to a $231 million expense posted in 2024.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $14 million, compared with a $56 million expense registered in 2024.

For the full year 2025, Volaris reported a net loss of $104 million, with a loss per ADS of $91 cents.

Volaris registered an EBITDAR of $988 million, a 13.4% decline compared to 2024. EBITDAR margin was 32.5%, down 3.8 percentage points.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $774 million, representing 25.5% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $750 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities was $89 million and $819 million, respectively.

The financial debt amounted to $703 million, reflecting a 13.2% decrease, compared to the end of 2024, while total lease liabilities stood at $3,153 million, an increase of 3.0%.

Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR6 ratio stood at 3.1x, consistent with the previous quarter, and compared to 2.6x at the end of 2024.

The average exchange rate for the year was Ps.19.22 per U.S. dollar, reflecting a 5.0% depreciation of the Mexican peso. At the end of the year, the exchange rate stood at Ps.17.97 per U.S. dollar, compared to Ps. 20.27 per U.S. dollar at the end of the of 2024, reflecting a 11.4% appreciation of the Mexican peso.

6 Includes short-term investments.

2026 Guidance

For the full year 2026, the Company expects:

2026 2025 (1) Full Year 2026 Guidance ASM growth (YoY) ~7% 6.3%

EBITDAR margin ~33% 32.5%

CAPEX (2) ~$350 million $251 million Average USD/MXN rate ~Ps. 17.70 Ps. 19.22 Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price $2.10 to $2.20 $2.12



(1) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 2025 are included.

(2) CAPEX net of financed fleet predelivery payments.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company expects:

1Q’26 1Q’25 (3) 1Q’26 Guidance ASM growth (YoY) ~3% 6.3%

TRASM ~$8.50 cents $7.76 cents CASM ex fuel ~$6.00 cents $5.40 cents EBITDAR margin ~25% 29.9%

Average USD/MXN rate ~Ps. 17.50 Ps. 20.42 Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price ~$2.20 $2.22



(3) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 1Q'25 are included.

The full year and first quarter 2026 outlooks presented above include the compensation that Volaris expects to receive for the projected grounded aircraft resulting from the GTF engine inspections, in accordance with the Company’s agreement with Pratt & Whitney.

The Company's outlook is subject to unforeseen disruptions, macroeconomic factors, or other negative impacts that may affect its business and is based on several assumptions, including the foregoing, which are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company and its management. The Company's expectations may change if actual results vary from these assumptions. There can be no assurances that Volaris will achieve these results.

Fleet

During the fourth quarter, Volaris retired its last A319ceo aircraft and one A320ceo aircraft. The Company added three A320neo’s, and two A321neo’s to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 155. At the end of the year, Volaris’ fleet had an average age of 6.6 years and an average seating capacity of 199 passengers per aircraft. Of the total fleet, 66% of the aircraft are New Engine Option (NEO) models.

Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Total Fleet 2025 2024 Var. 2025

Var.

CEO A319 0 3 (3) 1 (1) A320 43 44 (1) 44 (1) A321 10 10 - 10 - NEO A320 64 53 11 61 3 A321 38 33 5 36 2 Total aircraft at the end of the period 155 143 12 152 3

Proposed Airline Group Formation

In December 2025, Volaris announced the proposed formation of a new Mexican airline group with Viva, aimed at expanding access to affordable air travel across the region and strengthening the Mexican aviation industry. The airline group would enable two ultra-low-cost operators with complementary networks and shared customer value propositions to broaden access to point-to-point travel solutions, while retaining their independent operating certificates and brands, preserving existing passenger options. Closing is expected in 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. For more information, please visit www.anunciovivayvolaris.com.

Investors are urged to carefully read the Company’s periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Financial and Operating Indicators Unaudited

(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated) Three months ended December 31, 2025 Three months ended December 31, 2024 Variance Total operating revenues (millions) 882 835 5.6% Total operating expenses (millions) 782 718 8.9% EBIT (millions) 100 117 (14.5%) EBIT margin 11.3% 14.0% (2.7 pp) Depreciation and amortization (millions) 170 162 4.9% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions) 58 52 11.5% Net income (millions) 4 46 (91.3%) Net income margin 0.5% 5.5% (5.0 pp) Earnings per share (1) : Basic 0.00 0.04 (90.9%) Diluted 0.00 0.04 (90.9%) Earnings per ADS *: Basic 0.04 0.40 (90.9%) Diluted 0.04 0.39 (90.9%) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 1,148,703,510 1,150,123,382 (0.1%) Diluted 1,162,684,556 1,165,507,122 (0.2%) Financial Indicators Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2) 9.35 9.35 0.0% Average base fare per passenger 47 50 (4.4%) Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3) 60 57 6.1% Total operating revenue per passenger 108 106 1.2% Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2) 8.29 8.04 3.2% CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) 5.76 5.68 1.4% Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4) 5.26 5.25 0.1% Operating Indicators Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2) 9,429 8,930 5.6% Domestic 5,307 5,193 2.2% International 4,122 3,737 10.3% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2) 8,019 7,796 2.9% Domestic 4,764 4,762 0.0% International 3,256 3,034 7.3% Load factor (5) 85.1% 87.3% (2.2 pp) Domestic 89.8% 91.7% (1.9 pp) International 79.0% 81.2% (2.2 pp) Booked passengers (thousands) (2) 8,191 7,848 4.4% Domestic 5,911 5,745 2.9% International 2,280 2,103 8.4% Departures (2) 49,465 45,566 8.6% Block hours (2) 125,867 118,050 6.6% Aircraft at end of period 155 143 12 Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours) 12.36 13.13 (5.9%) Fuel gallons accrued (millions) 89.62 83.39 7.5% Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6) 2.65 2.51 5.5% Average exchange rate 18.31 20.07 (8.7%) Exchange rate at the end of the period 17.97 20.27 (11.4%) *Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share (1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects. (2) Includes scheduled and charter.

(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.

(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.

(5) Includes scheduled.

(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Financial and Operating Indicators Unaudited

(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated) Twelve months ended December 31, 2025 Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 Variance Total operating revenues (millions) 3,038 3,142 (3.3%) Total operating expenses (millions) 2,903 2,729 6.4% EBIT (millions) 135 413 (67.3%) EBIT margin 4.4% 13.2% (8.7 pp) Depreciation and amortization (millions) 657 593 10.8% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions) 196 135 45.2% Net (loss) income (millions) (104) 126 N/A Net (loss) income margin (3.4%) 4.0% (7.5 pp) (Loss) earnings per share (1) : Basic (0.09) 0.11 N/A Diluted (0.09) 0.11 N/A (Loss) earnings per ADS *: Basic (0.91) 1.10 N/A Diluted (0.90) 1.08 N/A Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 1,149,207,934 1,150,743,230 (0.1%) Diluted 1,163,188,182 1,165,858,647 (0.2%) Financial Indicators Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (2) 8.41 9.24 (9.0%) Average base fare per passenger 42 51 (18.4%) Total ancillary revenue per passenger (3) 56 55 1.6% Total operating revenue per passenger 98 107 (8.1%) Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (2) 8.04 8.03 0.1% CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) 5.58 5.40 3.5% Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents) (2) (4) 5.12 5.09 0.5% Operating Indicators Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (2) 36,118 33,990 6.3% Domestic 20,927 20,030 4.5% International 15,191 13,960 8.8% Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (2) 30,453 29,505 3.2% Domestic 18,617 18,161 2.5% International 11,836 11,344 4.3% Load factor (5) 84.3% 86.8% (2.5 pp) Domestic 89.0% 90.7% (1.7 pp) International 77.9% 81.3% (3.3 pp) Booked passengers (thousands) (2) 30,995 29,473 5.2% Domestic 22,799 21,705 5.0% International 8,195 7,768 5.5% Departures (2) 188,848 173,209 9.0% Block hours (2) 481,472 451,822 6.6% Aircraft at end of period 155 143 12 Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours) 12.76 13.03 (2.1%) Fuel gallons accrued (millions) 339.96 322.70 5.3% Average economic fuel cost per gallon (6) 2.59 2.75 (6.0%) Average exchange rate 19.22 18.30 5.0% Exchange rate at the end of the year 17.97 20.27 (11.4%) *Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share (1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects. (2) Includes scheduled and charter.

(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.

(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale

and lease-back gains.

(5) Includes scheduled.

(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended December 31, 2025 Three months ended December 31, 2024 Variance Operating revenues: Passenger revenues 838 803 4.4 % Fare revenues 389 390 (0.3%) Other passenger revenues 449 413 8.7% Non-passenger revenues 44 32 37.5 % Cargo 6 5 20.0% Other non-passenger revenues 38 27 40.7% Total operating revenues 882 835 5.6 % Other operating income (59) (64) (7.8%) Fuel expense 239 211 13.3% Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 58 52 11.5% Salaries and benefits 119 112 6.3% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 150 127 18.1% Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 41 36 13.9% Maintenance expenses 35 28 25.0% Depreciation and amortization 53 52 1.9% Depreciation of right of use assets 117 110 6.4% Other operating expenses 29 54 (46.3%) Total operating expenses 782 718 8.9 % Operating income 100 117 (14.5%) Finance income 13 13 0.0% Finance cost (82) (86) (4.7%) Exchange gain (loss), net 6 (3) N/A Comprehensive financing result (63) (76) (17.1%) Income before income tax 37 41 (9.8%) Income tax (expense) benefit (33) 5 N/A Net income 4 46 (91.3%)





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Twelve months ended December 31, 2025

(Unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

(Audited) Variance Operating revenues: Passenger revenues 2,883 3,010 (4.2%) Fare revenues 1,302 1,517 (14.2%) Other passenger revenues 1,581 1,493 5.9% Non-passenger revenues 155 132 17.4 % Cargo 21 21 0.0% Other non-passenger revenues 134 111 20.7% Total operating revenues 3,038 3,142 (3.3%) Other operating income (222) (206) 7.8% Fuel expense 886 894 (0.9%) Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses 196 135 45.2% Salaries and benefits 451 411 9.7% Landing, take-off and navigation expenses 544 493 10.3% Sales, marketing and distribution expenses 144 169 (14.8%) Maintenance expenses 130 100 30.0% Depreciation and amortization 208 183 13.7% Depreciation of right of use assets 449 410 9.5% Other operating expenses 117 140 (16.4%) Total operating expenses 2,903 2,729 6.4 % Operating income 135 413 (67.3%) Finance income 48 49 (2.0%) Finance cost (314) (294) 6.8% Exchange gain, net 13 14 (7.1%) Comprehensive financing result (253) (231) 9.5 % (Loss) income before income tax (118) 182 N/A Income tax benefit (expense) 14 (56) N/A Net (loss) income (104) 126 N/A





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger

The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the quarter:

Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended December 31, 2025 Three months ended December 31, 2024 Variance Other passenger revenues 449 413 8.7%

Non-passenger revenues 44 32 37.5%

Total ancillary revenues 493 445 10.8%

Booked passengers (thousands) (1) 8,191 7,848 4.4%

Total ancillary revenue per passenger 60 57 6.1%

(1) Includes scheduled and charter.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger The following table shows additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the full year: (In millions of U.S. dollars) Twelve months ended December 31, 2025

(Unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

(Audited) Variance Other passenger revenues 1,581 1,493 5.9% Non-passenger revenues 155 132 17.4% Total ancillary revenues 1,736 1,625 6.8 % Booked passengers (thousands) (1) 30,995 29,473 5.2% Total ancillary revenue per passenger 56 55 1.6 % (1) Includes scheduled and charter.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars) As of December 31, 2025

(Unaudited) As of December 31, 2024

(Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents 754 908 Short-term investments 20 46 Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments (1) 774 954 Accounts receivable, net 262 139 Inventories 17 17 Guarantee deposits 278 227 Derivative financial instruments - - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63 45 Total current assets 1,394 1,382 Right of use assets 2,531 2,470 Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net 948 1,070 Intangible assets, net 38 26 Derivatives financial instruments - - Deferred income taxes 360 286 Guarantee deposits 341 426 Other long-term assets 25 43 Total non-current assets 4,243 4,321 Total assets 5,637 5,703 Liabilities and equity Unearned transportation revenue 361 343 Accounts payable 192 164 Accrued liabilities 269 222 Other taxes and fees payable 269 274 Income taxes payable 12 29 Financial debt 262 284 Lease liabilities 409 391 Other liabilities 143 63 Total short-term liabilities 1,917 1,770 Financial debt 441 526 Accrued liabilities 7 8 Employee benefits 15 13 Deferred income taxes 12 18 Lease liabilities 2,744 2,670 Other liabilities 238 333 Total long-term liabilities 3,457 3,568 Total liabilities 5,374 5,338 Equity Capital stock 248 248 Treasury shares (13) (13) Contributions for future capital increases - - Legal reserve 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 283 283 Accumulated deficit (126) (22) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146) (148) Total equity 263 365 Total liabilities and equity 5,637 5,703 (1) Unaudited non-GAAP measure.





Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary Unaudited

(In millions of U.S. dollars) Three months ended December 31, 2025 Three months ended December 31, 2024 Net cash flow provided by operating activities 252 308 Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities 2 (85) Net cash flow used in financing activities* (280) (98) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (26) 125 Net foreign exchange differences 1 (1) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 779 784 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 754 908 *Includes aircraft rental payments of $165 million and $152 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively.



