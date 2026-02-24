INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Brown & Brown, Inc. - BRO

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Brown & Brown, Inc. (“Brown & Brown” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Brown & Brown and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 26, 2026, Brown & Brown reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Among other items, Brown & Brown reported that organic revenue decreased by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, due primarily to a decline in flood claims processing revenue. On a related earnings call the following day, Brown & Brown’s leadership disclosed that 275 former employees had joined a competitor, taking with them customers representing $23 million in annual revenue.

On this news, Brown & Brown’s stock price fell $5.50 per share, or 6.91%%, to close at $74.12 per share on January 27, 2026.

