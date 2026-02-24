INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Commvault Systems, Inc. - CVLT

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Commvault Systems, Inc. (“Commvault” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVLT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Commvault and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 27, 2026, Commvault reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025 and revealed “40% growth in SaaS ARR to $364 million,” and that “60% of our deals actually closed in the last few weeks of the quarter.” According to Bloomberg Intelligence, “SaaS ARR growth of 40% represents a meaningful deceleration from 56%” reported by Commvault for the second quarter fiscal 2026.

On this news, Commvault’s stock price fell $40.23 per share, or 31.1%, to close at $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026.

