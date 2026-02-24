SMR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of NuScale Power Corporation Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by April 20, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased NuScale Power Corporation (“NuScale” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SMR) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your NuScale investments, you have until April 20, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of May 13, 2025 through November 6, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). Prior to the start of the class period, NuScale entered into a global commercialization partnership with ENTRA1 Energy LLC (“ENTRA1”). The Company claimed that this critical partnership would allow the Company to take its NuScale Power Modules (“NPM”) technology from development to deployment, enabling NuScale’s NPMs to serve as meaningful, revenue-generating components in power plants.

The lawsuit alleges that (i) ENTRA1 had never built, financed, or operated any significant projects, let alone projects in the highly technical and complicated field of nuclear power generation, during its entire operating history; (ii) NuScale had entrusted its commercialization, distribution, and deployment of its NPM and hundreds of millions of dollars of NuScale capital to an entity that lacked any significant prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear energy generation facilities; (iii) the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 by defendants during the class period in fact referred to the purported experience and qualifications of the principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant experience in the field of nuclear power generation; and (iv) as a result, NuScale’s commercialization strategy was exposed to material, undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, or other negative setbacks.

On November 6, 2025, NuScale surprised investors by revealing that the Company’s general and administrative expenses had ballooned more than 3,000% to $519 million during its third fiscal quarter, up from $17 million in the prior year period, due largely to NuScale’s payment of $495 million to ENTRA1 for its TVA agreement. As a result, NuScale’s quarterly net loss skyrocketed to $532 million, up from $46 million in the prior year period. On this news, the price of NuScale Class A shares declined by $5.45 per share, or approximately 14.4%, from $37.91 per share on November 5, 2025 to close at $32.46 on November 6, 2025.

The price of NuScale Class A stock continued to fall in subsequent days, dropping to a low of just $17 per share by November 21, 2025, more than 70% below the class period high of more than $57 per share.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

