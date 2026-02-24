Belo Sun Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or “Company”) (TSX: BSX, OTCQB:BSXGF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of US$30 million (C$41.3 million) (the “Private Placement”), as previously announced on December 22, 2025.

Pursuant to the closing of the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 96,146,512 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a price of C$0.43 per Common Share. La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. (“La Mancha”) (a subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp), subscribed for 50,587,226 Common Shares, and as a result, is now a Control Person (as defined below) of the Company.

The use of proceeds will be for working capital and for other general corporate purposes, including existing commitments to local communities and stakeholders associated with the Volta Grande Project. All Common Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period until June 25, 2026.

Creation of New Control Person

The Toronto Stock Exchange requires shareholder approval where a transaction creates a shareholder that holds or controls 20% or more of an issuer's shares (a "Control Person"). La Mancha’s participation in the Private Placement resulted in a new Control Person pursuant to the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange. To fulfil the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company received the approval of a majority of disinterested shareholders to approve the creation of the new Control Person.

Related Party Transaction

La Mancha’s participation in the Private Placement constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relies on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of such participation is less than 25% of Belo Sun’s current market capitalization.

About the Company

Belo Sun is a Canadian-incorporated mining company focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project in Pará State, Brazil. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BSXGF”.

