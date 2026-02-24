Labrador Gold Announces Voting Results of the 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. (Toronto Time) at Gardiner Roberts LLP, Bay Adelaide Centre, East Tower, 22 Adelaide Street West, Suite 3600, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4E3 (the “Meeting”).

A total of 83,756,898 Common Shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) representing 49.27% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date for the Meeting (January 15, 2026), were represented at the Meeting. Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in line with the Corporation’s recommendations on the BLUE Form of Proxy and BLUE Voting Instruction Form for the following matters voted on at the Meeting:

Election of Directors as nominated by the Corporation (“Election of Directors”) Appointment of Auditor (“Auditor”) Ratification of the Stock Option Plan (“Stock Option Plan”) Approval of a Change of Business (“Change of Business”) Change of Name Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (“Dissident” or “Coloured Ties”) Resolutions





The Corporation’s director nominees were elected with an average of 97.39% votes cast ‘FOR’, as follows:

Nominee Name Votes ‘FOR’ Votes ‘WITHHELD’ % FOR % WITHHELD James Borland 60,620,064 1,252,575 97.976% 2.02% Leo Karabelas 60,103,092 1,769,547 97.140% 2.86% Roger Moss 59,625,814 2,246,825 96.369% 3.63% Kevin Ramsay 60,698,542 1,174,097 98.102% 1.90%



The results of other items of business presented by the Corporation at the Meeting passed, as follows:

Resolution Votes ‘FOR’ Votes ‘WITHHELD’ % FOR % WITHHELD Auditor 82,415,846 1,341,052 98.399% 1.60%





Resolution Votes ‘FOR’ Votes ‘AGAINST’ % FOR % AGAINST Stock Option Plan 80,000,562 3,756,336 95.515% 4.48% Change of Business 60,092,928 23,663,970 71.747% 28.25% Change of Name 58,220,571 25,536,327 69.511% 30.49%



The Dissident Resolutions did not pass at the Meeting, as follows:

Dissident Resolution Votes ‘FOR’ Votes ‘AGAINST’ % FOR % AGAINST Director Removal Resolution 23,615,238 60,141,660 28.195% 71.81%



“I am grateful for the overwhelming support of our shareholders, many of whom I engaged with throughout this proxy contest.”, said Roger Moss President and CEO of LabGold. “It was very clear to me that our shareholders did not want to be associated with Coloured Ties, who they believed was just trying to get control of our treasury for self-serving purposes. Now that the shareholder vote is behind us, I look forward to sharing more exploration updates in the future while working to create value for all our shareholders.”

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Labrador Gold Corp.

LabGold is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

The recently announced Watson Project, a joint venture with Nemo Resources Inc., represents the largest landholding in the Fort Hope Greenstone Belt which is significantly underexplored compared to other greenstone belts (e.g. Red Lake and Pickle Lake) in northwestern Ontario. While the exploration focus will be on gold, the Watson project also hosts significant potential for critical minerals (e.g. antimony, nickel, copper and zinc). The proposed road to the Ring of Fire, expected to begin construction in mid-2026, runs through the Watson property and once complete, will significantly reduce exploration and development costs.

The Hopedale property covers much of the Archean-age Florence Lake greenstone belt, which extends over 60 kilometers. While typical of greenstone belts globally, the area has been underexplored. LabGold’s work to date has identified gold anomalies in rocks, soils, and lake sediments across a three-kilometer section of the northern portion of the belt. Five gold occurrences lie along this trend, four of which were discovered by LabGold. Additional anomalous gold values occur across approximately 40 kilometers of the southern portion of the belt. Recent exploration has also demonstrated potential for copper, nickel, and cobalt.

The Borden Lake project near Chapleau, Ontario lies immediately southeast of Discovery Silver Corp’s Borden gold mine. Past exploration by LabGold identified two anomalous gold zones based on geochemistry and geophysics.

The Corporation has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

