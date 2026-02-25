Western Announces Ratification of La-kwa sa muqw Forestry Limited Partnership and United Steelworkers Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) today announced that employees represented by the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 at La-kwa sa muqw Forestry Limited Partnership (“LFLP”) have voted to ratify a new collective agreement. The 6-year collective agreement is retroactive and expires June 14, 2030.

With the collective agreement ratified, LFLP is planning a safe and immediate return to work, ending the work stoppage that began in June 2025.

LFLP is a limited partnership between the Tlowitsis, We Wai Kai, Wei Wai Kum, and K’ómoks First Nations (members of the Nanwakolas Council) (collectively, the “Nations”) and Western, announced in March 2024. The Nations hold a 34% interest in LFLP, with Western holding the remaining 66% interest. LFLP owns certain assets and liabilities of Western’s former Mid-Island Forest Operation, including Tree Farm Licence 64, and supplies timber to coastal B.C. mills, including Western, under a long-term fibre supply agreement.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity of 700 million board feet from five sawmills, as well as operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

Although such statements reflect Western management's current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual outcomes, results and performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including supply and demand of forest products; global economic and financial conditions; the regulatory framework within which the Company currently operates; and other factors referenced under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our MD&A in our 2025 Annual Report dated February 10, 2026.

