PONY AI Inc. Robotaxis Deliver Strong Chinese New Year Holiday Performance with Record Paid Orders in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. (“Pony.ai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology, today announced strong operational performance of its Robotaxi services during the 2026 Chinese New Year (“CNY”) holiday period, highlighted by record paid order volumes in Shenzhen.

During the CNY holiday, Pony.ai delivered continuous Robotaxi operations across China’s four tier-one cities: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing, and Shanghai, offering reliable autonomous mobility services throughout the travel season. The Company’s ability to deliver uninterrupted service during one of China’s busiest travel periods demonstrates the resilience and reliability of its autonomous driving technology.

In particular, the Company has seen a substantial expansion in service volume in Shenzhen, known as China’s Silicon Valley. As of February 16, year-to-date cumulative paid orders in the city have already exceeded the total for the full year of 2025, driven by an expanded fleet in deployment and higher vehicle utilization. The latter was proven by an average of 26 paid orders per vehicle per day during the nine-day CNY holiday. All these records reflect surging user demand for Pony.ai's Robotaxi services and its solid operational capability.

The achievements have solidified Pony.ai's large-scale commercial deployment of autonomous driving technology. As momentum continues to build, the Company will continue to expand fleet size and operational coverage, bringing safe and reliable autonomous mobility to a broader user base.

Pony AI Inc. ("Pony.ai") (NASDAQ: PONY; HKEX: 2026), founded in 2016, is a global leader in achieving large-scale mass production and commercialization of autonomous driving technology. Pony.ai is committed to delivering safe, advanced, and reliable autonomous driving technology and solutions. At the heart of Pony.ai's strategy is its proprietary world model PonyWorld and its Virtual Driver technology. Together, they power the development and scaling of its Robotaxi services, Robotruck services, and licensing and applications businesses. With operations spanning China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, Pony.ai stands among a select few companies globally to achieve fully driverless commercial operations.

