Seligra, Valencia's Leading Bespoke Tailoring House, Expands to Madrid After Six Decades in Valencia

Madrid, February 25, 2026.— Seligra, one of Spain's longest-established bespoke tailoring houses, has begun serving private clients in Madrid through individual fittings and a temporary showroom on Calle Sevilla, in the historic heart of the city's traditional tailoring and luxury district.

The house, founded in Valencia in 1965, is led by Adrián Seligra, CEO and Creative Director, and one of the country's most recognized young bespoke tailors. The atelier produces only several hundred commissions each year. Each garment requires more than 50 handcrafted steps, approximately 20 hours of work, and 21 individual body measurements taken by the master tailor.

Madrid clients consult directly with Adrián Seligra on fabric selection, design, and fit. All production is directed from the firm's 160-square-metre atelier on the historic Hernán Cortés street in Valencia.

Among the house's signature touches, each garment carries the client's initials, discreetly embroidered by hand in a hidden location, which Seligra considers an invisible bond between the wearer and the garment, known only to them.

"I have always said that a suit is the true declaration of intent of the well-dressed man or woman. Bespoke, for me, is about the relationship between a tailor and a client, one suit at a time. Madrid has always been part of our client base, as have been other European capitals, and now we are proud to be here," said Seligra.

The house works with Loro Piana, Scabal, Holland & Sherry, Dormeuil, Soktas, and Vitale Barberis Canonico, among the same mills that supply the world's leading tailoring houses from Savile Row to Naples.

Seligra was originally established in 1965 by Víctor Seligra, who trained under Angelo Litrico, the Roman tailor whose clients included John F. Kennedy and Hollywood royalty, and who was widely regarded at the time as one of post-war Europe's most influential couturiers.

The Madrid move follows a model established by leading European bespoke houses, where private fittings and travelling showrooms extend a tailor's reach beyond a single city. The firm produces handcrafted suits, morning coats, and tuxedos, and operates by appointment only.

"The standards are the same my grandfather set when he came back from training with Litrico in Rome. That is not negotiable," Seligra adds.

Víctor Seligra went on to serve as vice president of the World Federation of Master Tailors, president of Spain's National Federation of Tailors and Dressmakers, and founder of the Valencia School of Tailoring. In 1997, he organized the XXVII World Congress of Master Tailors in Valencia, the only edition of the congress ever held in Spain.

Gentleman magazine called Seligra "the tailor shop that challenges Savile Row" from Spain.

In 2020, the firm published 50 Years of Dressing a City, chronicling its trajectory from a single workshop to one of Spain's most established names in bespoke tailoring.





