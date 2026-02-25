Camping World Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH). The investigation focuses on Camping World’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the investigation

On February 24, 2026, after the market closed, Camping World reported its fourth quarter financial results, which fell short of expectations. The Company also announced that it was suspending its regular quarterly dividend in order to prioritize deleveraging and liquidity preservation.

Following this disclosure, Camping World’s shares declined in after-hours trading.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Camping World complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Camping World stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

