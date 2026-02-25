Ivim Health GLP-1 Weight Loss Program: Individualized Dosing, Pricing, and What Consumers Should Know in 2026

Columbus, OH, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any medication or weight loss program. If you purchase through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Updated program disclosures for Ivím Health's GLP-1 ID Individualized Dosing program have recently become publicly available. The telehealth weight loss service offers compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide with weekly provider check-ins and personalized dose adjustments. The program, which launched in early 2026, uses weekly check-ins and individualized titration based on patient-reported progress and tolerance.

According to publicly available disclosures on the company's website, the program combines virtual consultations with licensed healthcare providers, compounded GLP-1 medications, and ongoing dose modifications tailored to individual patient responses. The service is available nationwide through Ivím Health's telehealth platform, with pricing as shown on the company's website starting at $75 per month for compounded semaglutide and $149 per month for compounded tirzepatide, plus a $74.99 monthly program fee.

For those evaluating whether this telehealth platform meets their needs,

Understanding Compounded GLP-1 Medications vs. FDA-Approved Brands

The Ivím Health GLP-1 ID program centers on compounded formulations of semaglutide and tirzepatide, which differ significantly from FDA-approved brand-name medications like Wegovy and Zepbound. According to publicly available disclosures on the company's website, these compounded medications have not undergone FDA review for safety, effectiveness, or manufacturing quality.

Compounded medications are custom-prepared by specialized pharmacies based on a healthcare provider's prescription. They are not subject to the same rigorous clinical trial requirements and manufacturing oversight as FDA-approved drugs. The FDA has issued guidance on compounded GLP-1 medications, noting that while compounding can serve legitimate medical needs, patients should understand these products do not carry the same regulatory assurances as approved medications.

Critical FDA Warning on Salt Forms: The FDA has warned that some compounded products marketed as "semaglutide" may contain salt forms such as semaglutide sodium or semaglutide acetate, which are different active ingredients than the base semaglutide in FDA-approved medications. Patients should verify the specific formulation with their provider before starting treatment.

According to publicly available disclosures on the company's platform, patients who prefer branded medications "still have full access to Zepbound and Wegovy if you choose through our traditional GLP-1 program." However, the GLP-1 ID Individualized Dosing program specifically utilizes compounded formulations as its primary offering.

The distinction matters for several reasons:

Regulatory Status: FDA-approved medications have completed Phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials demonstrating safety and efficacy in thousands of patients. Compounded medications do not require this level of evidence.

FDA-approved medications have completed Phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials demonstrating safety and efficacy in thousands of patients. Compounded medications do not require this level of evidence. Quality Control: FDA-approved drugs are manufactured under Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards with batch testing and quality assurance. Compounded medications are prepared by individual pharmacies with varying quality control processes.

FDA-approved drugs are manufactured under Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards with batch testing and quality assurance. Compounded medications are prepared by individual pharmacies with varying quality control processes. Dosing Precision: Brand-name GLP-1 medications come in pre-filled pens with precise, standardized doses. Compounded medications may have variability in concentration and require more careful dose measurement.

Brand-name GLP-1 medications come in pre-filled pens with precise, standardized doses. Compounded medications may have variability in concentration and require more careful dose measurement. Insurance Coverage: FDA-approved medications may be covered by insurance (though coverage for weight loss is limited). Compounded medications are typically not covered by insurance plans.

The company positions compounded formulations as part of its individualized dosing care structure, alongside weekly check-ins and ongoing adjustments based on reported tolerance and progress.

How the Ivim Health GLP-1 Weight Loss Individualized Dosing Model Works

The program's core differentiator, according to Ivím Health, is its weekly provider check-in and dose adjustment protocol. Standard telehealth GLP-1 programs typically follow manufacturer-recommended titration schedules with monthly or less frequent provider contact. Ivím's care structure involves weekly patient-reported data collection and provider review.

According to publicly available disclosures on the company's website, the program flow follows this general structure:

Eligibility and Intake

Patients complete what the company calls a "dynamic health questionnaire" that covers medical history, current medications, weight loss goals, and potential contraindications for GLP-1 therapy. Specific medical eligibility criteria are not detailed on the company's public website.

Provider Consultation

A licensed provider conducts a video or chat-based consultation to review the patient's health history, discuss treatment goals, and create an initial treatment plan. The company states that it works with licensed healthcare providers, though it does not publish detailed credential information for individual practitioners on its public website. Patients should verify their assigned provider's credentials and licensure status in their state before beginning treatment.

Program Selection

Patients select a program duration (1, 2, 4, or 6 months) and pay the program fee. The company recommends most patients begin with the "Jumpstart" option, described as a 4-month commitment. The provider then finalizes the care plan and sends prescriptions to the compounding pharmacy.

Weekly Check-Ins

Patients complete weekly check-ins through the Ivím Health mobile app, reporting symptoms, side effects, weight changes, and subjective experience. According to publicly available disclosures on the company's website, providers review this data and make "doctor-approved changes based on your feedback," adjusting doses to minimize side effects while maintaining weight loss progress.

Refills and Ongoing Support

Medication refills are timed to the selected program duration. The company states that "refills are timed to your plan, ensuring consistent care and continuous support every step of the way."

The program also includes what the company describes as additional support services.

Clinical Results and Weight Loss Claims Analysis

The company's website references clinical data comparing its protocol to published research. These claims are worth examining closely, particularly the methodology and limitations the company itself has disclosed.

Primary Claim: 46% More Weight Loss

According to publicly available disclosures on the company's website, Ivím Health states that "Ivim patients following the Ivim Protocol lost an average of 46% more weight over 68 weeks when compared to another published clinical GLP-1 trial that included a daily 500-calorie deficit, 150 minutes of weekly exercise, and in-person counseling every four weeks."

The company explicitly states this was "not a head-to-head study," meaning Ivím patients were not directly randomized against a control group in the same trial. Instead, the company appears to be comparing its patient outcomes to results from a separate, previously published study. This type of indirect comparison has significant limitations:

Different Patient Populations: The compared studies may have enrolled patients with different baseline characteristics, comorbidities, or weight loss history

The compared studies may have enrolled patients with different baseline characteristics, comorbidities, or weight loss history Different Time Periods: Studies conducted at different times may reflect different clinical practices, patient expectations, or medication formulations

Studies conducted at different times may reflect different clinical practices, patient expectations, or medication formulations Different Outcome Measures: How weight loss was measured, when it was measured, and how dropouts were handled may differ between studies

How weight loss was measured, when it was measured, and how dropouts were handled may differ between studies Selection Bias: Patients who complete a 68-week telehealth program may differ systematically from those who complete an in-person clinical trial

The company references the comparison trial as including "a daily 500-calorie deficit, 150 minutes of weekly exercise, and in-person counseling every four weeks." These are substantial lifestyle interventions that may not be replicated in all real-world telehealth settings, making the comparison complex to interpret.

The lack of a head-to-head comparison means the 46% figure should be interpreted as a retrospective analysis rather than evidence from a controlled trial. Prospective patients evaluating this claim should consider requesting additional methodological details from the company directly.

Specific Weight Loss Percentages

The company's website also states:

"27% weight loss with tirzepatide"

"22% weight loss with semaglutide"

These figures are presented as average outcomes but come with an important footnote: "These results include data from patients using both FDA-approved and compounded formulations." This means the reported outcomes combine patients using brand-name Zepbound/Wegovy with those using compounded medications, making it impossible to determine the specific efficacy of the compounded formulations offered through the GLP-1 ID program.

The company also includes a disclaimer stating "Based on our internal data and individual patient outcomes may vary. This does not constitute a guarantee of specific results."

Weight Loss Calculator

The Ivím Health website includes an interactive weight loss calculator that generates estimated weight loss based on a user's current weight. This calculator appears to be based on the average percentage weight loss figures cited by the company, but individual results will vary significantly based on adherence, baseline metabolism, comorbidities, and other factors.

Publication Status

The company references clinical data on its website and includes a footer reference to "Individualized virtual integrative medicine (IVIM): A clinical model for enhanced GLP-1 therapeutic outcomes." Prospective patients may wish to request the full study citation and publication details directly from the company to evaluate the methodology and peer review status independently.

Published Program Pricing and Fee Structure

The Ivím Health GLP-1 ID program involves multiple line items, all of which are presented on the company's website.

Medication Costs (as shown on the company's website):

Compounded Semaglutide: Starting at $75/month

Compounded Tirzepatide: Starting at $149/month

The company uses the phrase "starting at," suggesting these prices may increase at higher doses. GLP-1 medications are typically titrated upward over several months, meaning patients may pay more than the starting price as their dose increases. The website does not provide a complete dose-based pricing table.

Program Fee:

$74.99/month (mandatory for all participants)

This fee is separate from medication costs and covers weekly provider check-ins, app access, virtual consultations, and other program services. It applies regardless of which medication a patient selects.

Because GLP-1 medications are typically titrated upward over time, total program costs may vary depending on dose adjustments and program duration selected. The company offers 1, 2, 4, and 6-month program options. Prospective patients should review current pricing details directly with the provider before enrolling.

Payment and Refund Policy

According to the company's terms, cancellation may be limited after fulfillment begins. The company's terms describe fees and potential refunds in certain circumstances, with specific amounts varying by program duration. Patients should review the complete terms and conditions and clarify the payment schedule and cancellation policies directly with Ivím Health before enrolling.

Provider Credentials and Telehealth Legitimacy

Ivím Health operates as a telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed healthcare providers for GLP-1 weight loss treatment. For anyone considering the service, it's worth looking at the provider network and the regulatory framework that governs it.

Provider Network

The company's website states that Ivím Health works with licensed healthcare providers who are authorized to prescribe GLP-1 medications in the patient's state. The platform references 92 providers. However, the company does not publish detailed credential information for individual practitioners on its public website. Patients should verify their assigned provider's credentials and licensure status in their state before beginning treatment.

The weekly check-in care structure means patients have more frequent provider contact than typical telehealth weight loss programs, which may involve only monthly consultations or automated refill systems. However, the depth and format of these weekly interactions (app-based questionnaire review vs. direct provider communication) may vary.

Telehealth Regulatory Framework

Telehealth prescribing of prescription medications is regulated at both federal and state levels. The Ryan Haight Act and subsequent DEA guidance establish requirements for prescribing controlled substances via telemedicine. GLP-1 medications (semaglutide and tirzepatide) are not controlled substances, but state medical boards regulate telemedicine practice within their jurisdictions.

Patients should verify that:

Their assigned provider is licensed in their state of residence

The provider has conducted an appropriate medical evaluation before prescribing

The compounding pharmacy is licensed and operates under state pharmacy board oversight

The telehealth platform complies with HIPAA privacy requirements

Compounding Pharmacy Standards

The company states that medications are prepared by compounding pharmacies operating under state pharmacy regulators and applicable compounding standards. Patients may wish to request specific information about which pharmacy will prepare their medication and verify that pharmacy's licensure and inspection history through their state pharmacy board.

Program Commitment Details

The Ivím Health GLP-1 ID program requires patients to select a program duration at the time of enrollment. These commitment terms are worth reviewing carefully before signing up.

Available Program Durations

The company's website lists the following options:

1-month program

2-month program

4-month program ("Jumpstart" — company recommended)

6-month program

The company recommends most patients begin with the 4-month "Jumpstart" option, though the clinical rationale for this specific duration is not detailed on the public website.

Dose Adjustments During the Program

The individualized dosing care structure means medication doses may change during the program based on weekly check-ins. If a patient's dose is increased, medication costs may increase beyond the "starting at" prices listed on the website. The company does not provide a complete dose-escalation pricing table on its public website.

Refills and Continuation

The company states that "refills are timed to your plan, ensuring consistent care and continuous support every step of the way." Its terms specify that medications are dispensed in no more than two-month (8-week) increments, with continued shipment conditional on completing a required clinical follow-up around the eighth week. Patients who wish to continue treatment beyond their initial program duration would need to enroll in a new program cycle.

Safety Considerations and Side Effects

GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide and tirzepatide are associated with a well-documented side effect profile. Anyone considering these medications should be familiar with the potential risks.

This section is a general overview and is not a complete list of risks, contraindications, or interactions. Patients should review individualized safety considerations with their prescribing clinician.

Common Side Effects

The most frequently reported side effects of GLP-1 medications include:

Nausea (most common, especially during dose escalation)

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Abdominal pain

Decreased appetite

Fatigue

Headache

These side effects are typically most pronounced during the initial weeks of treatment and when doses are increased. The Ivím Health weekly check-in care structure is designed, according to the company, to allow dose adjustments that minimize side effects while maintaining weight loss progress.

Serious Risks and Contraindications

GLP-1 medications carry boxed warnings and contraindications that patients must discuss with their healthcare provider:

Thyroid C-Cell Tumors: Semaglutide and tirzepatide carry a boxed warning about thyroid C-cell tumors observed in rodent studies. Patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2) should not use these medications.

Semaglutide and tirzepatide carry a boxed warning about thyroid C-cell tumors observed in rodent studies. Patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2) should not use these medications. Pancreatitis: Acute pancreatitis has been reported in patients taking GLP-1 medications. Patients with a history of pancreatitis should discuss this risk with their provider.

Acute pancreatitis has been reported in patients taking GLP-1 medications. Patients with a history of pancreatitis should discuss this risk with their provider. Gallbladder Disease: Rapid weight loss can increase the risk of gallstones. GLP-1 medications have been associated with cholelithiasis and cholecystitis.

Rapid weight loss can increase the risk of gallstones. GLP-1 medications have been associated with cholelithiasis and cholecystitis. Kidney Problems: Dehydration from vomiting and diarrhea can worsen kidney function, particularly in patients with pre-existing kidney disease.

Dehydration from vomiting and diarrhea can worsen kidney function, particularly in patients with pre-existing kidney disease. Diabetic Retinopathy: In patients with type 2 diabetes, rapid improvement in blood sugar control has been associated with worsening of diabetic retinopathy.

In patients with type 2 diabetes, rapid improvement in blood sugar control has been associated with worsening of diabetic retinopathy. Hypoglycemia: When used with insulin or insulin secretagogues, GLP-1 medications can increase the risk of low blood sugar.

Drug Interactions

GLP-1 medications slow gastric emptying, which can affect the absorption of oral medications. Patients taking the following should discuss timing and monitoring with their healthcare provider:

Oral contraceptives

Antibiotics requiring specific blood levels

Medications with a narrow therapeutic index

Insulin or other diabetes medications

Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

GLP-1 medications may not be appropriate during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Patients should discuss reproductive health considerations, including contraception timing before and after treatment, with their prescribing clinician.

Compounded Medication Considerations

Because the Ivím Health GLP-1 ID program uses compounded formulations that have not undergone FDA review, patients should be aware that:

The safety profile may differ from FDA-approved formulations

Quality control processes vary by compounding pharmacy

Concentration accuracy may have more variability than pre-filled pens

Long-term safety data specific to compounded formulations is limited

Patients should report any side effects to their healthcare provider through the weekly check-in system and seek immediate medical attention for severe symptoms such as persistent severe abdominal pain, signs of pancreatitis, or allergic reactions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ivím Health a licensed telehealth platform?

Ivím Health operates as a telehealth coordination platform connecting patients with licensed healthcare providers for GLP-1 weight loss treatment. According to the company, prescriptions may be issued following a clinical evaluation by a licensed provider, with fulfillment through a pharmacy partner. However, the compounded medications used in the GLP-1 ID program have not undergone FDA review for safety, effectiveness, or manufacturing quality. Patients should verify their provider's credentials and the compounding pharmacy's licensure before beginning treatment.

What's the difference between compounded and FDA-approved GLP-1 medications?

FDA-approved medications like Wegovy and Zepbound have completed extensive clinical trials demonstrating safety and efficacy, are manufactured under strict quality control standards, and come in pre-filled pens with precise dosing. Compounded medications are custom-prepared by pharmacies, have not undergone FDA clinical trial review, and may have more variability in concentration and quality control. The FDA has warned that some compounded products may contain salt forms (semaglutide sodium or semaglutide acetate) that are different active ingredients than those in FDA-approved medications.

How does the weekly check-in system work?

The company describes a process where patients complete weekly check-ins through the Ivím Health mobile app, reporting symptoms, side effects, weight changes, and how they're feeling overall. Licensed providers then review this data and make dose adjustments aimed at minimizing side effects while maintaining weight loss progress.

What happens if I experience severe side effects?

Patients experiencing severe side effects should report them immediately through the app and seek medical attention if symptoms are serious. The weekly monitoring system is designed to allow dose adjustments in response to side effects, but patients should not wait for their next scheduled check-in if symptoms are severe or concerning.

Is the program covered by insurance?

Compounded medications are typically not covered by insurance plans. The Ivím Health website does not indicate insurance acceptance for the GLP-1 ID program. Patients should verify coverage options directly with the company and their insurance provider.

What is the cancellation policy?

According to publicly available disclosures on the company's website, cancellation may be limited after fulfillment begins. Because GLP-1 medications are prescribed and shipped based on the selected program length, the commitment begins at enrollment. The company's terms describe fees and potential refunds in certain circumstances. Patients should review the complete terms and conditions before purchasing.

How do I know which program duration to choose?

The company recommends most patients begin with the 4-month "Jumpstart" program. GLP-1 medications typically require several months of treatment to achieve significant weight loss, as doses are gradually increased to therapeutic levels. Patients should discuss their weight loss goals and timeline with their provider during the initial consultation.

Can I use Ivím Health if I have diabetes?

The company's website does not specify whether the GLP-1 ID program is available for patients with type 2 diabetes or is restricted to weight loss in non-diabetic patients. Patients with diabetes should discuss their condition during the intake questionnaire and initial consultation to determine eligibility.

What if I need a higher dose than the "starting at" price?

The company's website indicates medication costs "start at" $75/month for semaglutide and $149/month for tirzepatide, suggesting prices may increase at higher doses. A complete dose-based pricing table is not provided on the public website. Patients should request clarification on dose-escalation costs before enrolling in the program.

Contact Information

For more information about the Ivím Health GLP-1 ID Individualized Dosing program, including current pricing, eligibility requirements, and provider credentials,

Ivím Health can also be reached directly by email at help@ivimhealth.com or by phone at (877) 581-1741.

Patients with specific medical questions should consult their healthcare provider before starting any weight loss program or medication. Those interested in FDA-approved GLP-1 medications should discuss brand-name options with their provider as an alternative to compounded formulations.

