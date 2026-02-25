Saisi to Exhibit at MWC2026 Barcelona: Delivering Advanced Time-Frequency & Voice Communication Solutions

JIAXING, China, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhejiang Saisi, a key pioneer of time-frequency and communication chip sector with independent R&D in China, will show its core voice communication and time-frequency synchronization solutions at MWC2026 (“The IQ Era”), March 2–5, Fira Gran Via Barcelona, Hall 5, Booth 5J64, featuring its indigenously developed high-end chips and solutions.

In voice communication, Saisi will feature full FXS single/dual-channel solutions and indigenously developed SLIC chips (AS1630, AS2630 series) for 10G PON/FTTR devices. As China’s first enterprise to independently develop SLIC chips, it has addressed key industry bottlenecks, offering cost-effective subscriber line interface solutions.

A key highlight is its end-to-end time-frequency synchronization solutions, including full-range crystal oscillators. Its new ultra-low jitter differential oscillator (25MHz~625MHz, 44fs @156.25MHz) delivers exceptional precision for high-performance AI devices and 5G-A/6G base stations, alongside atomic clocks, timing modules and clock systems for critical scenarios.

With self-developed core algorithms (FPGA timing, TDC, Kalman filtering) and integrated customization capabilities, Saisi’s products are sold in 30+ countries, solidifying its position as a key player in China’s time-frequency sector. Its participation at MWC2026 marks an important step in global expansion.

Saisi invites global partners to Hall 5, Booth 5J64 to experience its products and explore collaboration for AI-driven connectivity.





Company profile:

Zhejiang Saisi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2013, specializes in time & frequency synchronization and communication integrated circuits, with full capabilities from core chips to system solutions. It is a leading player in China’s time & frequency industry and domestic SLIC chip sector.

Its solutions cover three core fields: time & frequency synchronization for 5G/6G, smart grid, rail transit and financial data centers; high-performance clock chips for AI computing, data centers and industrial automation; and subscriber line interface solutions based on self-developed SLIC chips, delivering highly integrated, low-power and reliable telephone line interfaces for PON, VoIP gateways,XDSL, FTTR, enterprise telephony and access equipment.

Committed to independent R&D, the company owns core timing and chip technologies as well as extensive intellectual property rights, and actively engages in industrial standard development and collaborative innovation.

Company: Zhejiang Saisi Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd.

Contact Person: Chaos Zhang

Email: sales@zjsaisi.com

Website: www.saisisync.com

Telephone: +86 15268307576

City: Jiaxing, PR China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a88ed2a-5d09-46f2-b65b-78c1836368d4.

