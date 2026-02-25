Intuitive Machines Announces Date for Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2025 Financial Results, and Post-Lanteris Space Systems Acquisition Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2025 on Thursday, March 19, 2026, before the market opens. Following the news release, the Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results as well as growth opportunities following the Lanteris Space Systems acquisition.

To participate in the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (USA & Canada) or (646) 307-1963 (International) and reference Conference ID 2767132.

A webcast replay will be available on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/.

Please visit the Investor Relations website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/ on Thursday, March 19, 2026, to view the earnings release before the conference call.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a leading space infrastructure company that builds spacecraft, connects networks, and operates infrastructure-as-a-service serving commercial, civil and national security customers.

With a proven track record across the space domain, the Company, through organic growth and portfolio expansion, has built over 300 spacecraft, delivered over 260 kilograms of payload to the lunar surface and provided precision navigation expertise that has guided spacecraft across our solar system.

These capabilities form an integrated Built-Connect-Operate infrastructure service company, enabling customers to achieve mission and campaign outcomes through a single prime solution. Intuitive Machines’ technology has been demonstrated across the space domain and is engineered to support the next century of opportunity in space.

