Colormax.org Expands Guaranteed Color Blind Test Success With Custom Contact Lenses Beyond Ishihara to Major Standardized Color Vision Tests

Baltimore, MD , Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colormax.org, a division of Global Complex Eye Care, announces an expansion of its custom contact lens system designed specifically to help individuals with color blindness pass standardized color vision tests. Previously known for guaranteeing success on the Ishihara Color Test, the ColorCorrection System now extends that guarantee to additional major standardized color vision tests, including the Rabin Cone Contrast Test, Waggoner Computerized Color Vision Test, and Farnsworth D15.



The system enables patients to pass:



• Ishihara Color Test

• Rabin Cone Contrast Test (RCCCT)

• Waggoner Computerized Color Vision Test (WCCVT)

• Farnsworth D-15 Color Test





For individuals searching for how to pass a color blind test, Colormax.org’s custom ColorCorrective contact lenses provide a clinically engineered, guaranteed solution.



This performance-based system applies to individuals with different types of color blindness:



• Red-green color deficiency (protan and deutan types)

• Blue-yellow color deficiency (tritanopia)



“Standardized color vision testing has evolved, and so has our technology,” said Dr. Thomas Azman. “Expanding our guarantee beyond Ishihara to include Rabin, Waggoner, and Farnsworth D15 demonstrates that performance-engineered color correction can meet even the most demanding clinical testing platforms.”



A Test-Engineered Clinical System



Standardized color vision testing now includes highly sensitive digital cone contrast platforms in addition to traditional plate and arrangement tests. These assessments measure chromatic discrimination using defined performance thresholds.



Colormax.org’s ColorCorrection System® is engineered specifically to meet those measurable thresholds.



Rather than focusing on cosmetic color enhancement, the system is built around:



• Diagnostic cone contrast mapping

• Test-specific performance calibration

• In-office verification against standardized testing protocols

• Precision fabrication of individualized ColorCorrective contact lenses



Designed for Measurable Performance - Without Compromising Vision



Unlike generic tinted lenses, Colormax.org’s custom ColorCorrective contact lenses:



• Are individually engineered based on detailed cone contrast diagnostics

• Do not reduce baseline visual acuity

• Do not impair depth perception

• Preserve spatial resolution

• Maintain natural visual clarity

• Can be worn comfortably indoors and outdoors



The system is engineered to optimize test performance while preserving normal functional vision.



A Guaranteed Performance Model



The ColorCorrection System® guarantees successful performance - all patients can pass the color vision tests listed above when wearing their customized ColorCorrective contact lenses.



Each case includes comprehensive diagnostic analysis, test-platform verification, and precision fabrication designed specifically for standardized assessment success.

Individuals who previously failed the Ishihara test, Rabin Cone Contrast Test, Waggoner Color Vision Test, or Farnsworth D15 now have access to a guaranteed contact lens solution engineered specifically for standardized color vision testing performance.



About Colormax.org



Colormax.org specializes in performance-engineered ColorCorrective contact lenses for individuals with color vision deficiency. As a division of Global Complex Eye Care, the organization focuses exclusively on diagnostic precision and standardized testing performance optimization.



For more information: https://www.colormax.org



*Important Notice: Not all companies, licensing bodies, agencies, or employers permit the use of color-corrective contact lenses during official examinations. Patients are advised to confirm individual testing policies with their employer, licensing authority, or governing organization prior to scheduling.



Media Contact

Stephen Azman

Colormax.org

1427 Clarkview Road #200, Baltimore, MD 21209

410.630.1107

stephena@complexeyecare.com

https://www.colormax.org/

