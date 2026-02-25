Health Mate Delivers Premium Infrared Saunas with Powerful, Even Heat for Home Wellness

CERRITOS, CA , Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Mate continues to advance the home wellness space with premium infrared sauna systems engineered for powerful, even heat and maximum comfort. Available in 2 person sauna, 3 person sauna, and 4 person sauna configurations, each model is designed to deliver deep, penetrating warmth while maintaining a comfortable and consistent at-home experience.

Unlike conventional saunas that primarily heat the surrounding air, Health Mate’s infrared technology delivers warmth directly through infrared energy. This approach allows users to experience therapeutic heat at lower ambient temperatures, creating a more accessible and immersive wellness session inside every cabin.



Health Mate

At the core of each 2 person sauna and 3 person sauna model are Tecoloy™ dual wave heaters, the only heaters of their kind that combine mid and far infrared wavelengths to produce dense, penetrating warmth. These high-density elements generate full-spectrum infrared heat while keeping EMF exposure exceptionally low, reinforcing Health Mate’s reputation for precision engineering and safe performance.

Each cabin also incorporates TruInfra™ far infrared heaters positioned strategically in the lower back area and floor. This deliberate placement surrounds the body in gentle warmth from multiple angles. Rather than concentrating heat in one direction, the system forms a complete thermal envelope that supports balanced coverage and consistent therapeutic comfort.



Health Mate

“Our goal is to deliver premium sauna solutions that feel as effective as they are comfortable,” said a company representative. “Every 2 person sauna and 3 person sauna reflects Health Mate’s decades of infrared innovation and its focus on precise, even heat distribution.”

Beyond heating performance, Health Mate integrates intuitive digital controls into its smart infrared sauna designs, allowing users to easily manage temperature settings and session timing. This modern usability ensures that daily wellness routines feel seamless and personalized rather than complicated or technical.

In addition to its advanced sauna systems, Health Mate also offers red light therapy panels that complement infrared heat. When paired with a smart infrared sauna, these targeted light applications support cellular recovery and skin vitality, creating a comprehensive at-home wellness environment that extends beyond traditional sauna benefits.

The spacious 4 person sauna models carry the same patented heater technology into larger layouts built for shared sessions. Designed for families or small groups, each 4 person sauna maintains the same dense warmth and balanced heat distribution found in smaller cabins, without sacrificing comfort or performance.

With Tecoloy™ dual wave heaters and TruInfra™ far infrared heaters integrated across every 2 person sauna, 3 person sauna, and 4 person sauna, Health Mate continues to set the standard in premium infrared design. By combining mid and far infrared wavelengths with strategic heater placement, the company delivers powerful, even heat that supports relaxation, circulation, and everyday recovery.

To learn more about Health Mate’s infrared sauna models and integrated red light therapy solutions, visit https://healthmatesauna.com/.

About Health Mate

Health Mate manufactures premium infrared sauna systems in 2, 3, and 4 person configurations using patented Tecoloy™ dual wave heaters and TruInfra™ far infrared heaters for powerful, even heat distribution. With decades of infrared expertise and in-house quality control, the company builds each cabin from eucalyptus natural wood to ensure long-term performance and reliability. In addition to its sauna lineup, Health Mate offers red light therapy panels to create a complete at-home wellness solution through advanced heat and light technology.

