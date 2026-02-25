Automated Retail Technologies Launches Reg CF Raise to Help Scale Just Baked™ Robotic Kiosks Nationwide

Boston, MA, USA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In Partnership with Aramark, Compass Group, Sodexo, and more, ART is Bringing 24/7 Hot Food Access to High-Traffic Venues Across the U.S.



Automated Retail Technologies (ART), the company behind the fully automated Just Baked hot-food robotic kiosk, has launched a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) raise to help accelerate its national rollout and meet growing demand for 24/7 foodservice in venues such as airports, hospitals, universities, and beyond.

With 800+ active kiosk deployments and partnerships in place with the world’s three largest global foodservice operators, Aramark, Sodexo, and Compass Group; as well as the world’s largest food manufacturer, Nestlé, and leading brands like White Castle, ART has rapidly become one of food automation’s most trusted names.



It’s Just Baked kiosk serves hot, brand-name meals in under two minutes without needing staff, kitchen infrastructure, or late-night labor. Each kiosk is powered by proprietary technology and offers a rotating menu of ready-to-heat meals. Depending on the location, kiosks can be branded in partnership with national names like White Castle or Nestlé, or unbranded to serve items from those same brands alongside offerings from Wow Bao, Hot Pockets, Stouffer’s, and more.

“ART is using state-of-the-art robotic technology and machine learning to disrupt the entire food delivery service industry. While multi-billion-dollar companies like DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub leave you waiting up to 60 minutes for a lukewarm delivery, we’ve redefined what speed and quality mean. With ART, hot satisfying meals are ready right where you work, live, or play– bringing convenience straight to your doorstep,” said ART founder David Chessler.



This model lets restaurant brands expand into new markets at .001% of the cost of opening brick-and-mortar locations, while giving foodservice providers a turnkey way to serve hot, high-quality meals around the clock, without staffing or overhead. In just four years, ART has raised over $70 million in capital, scaled to approaching 1,000 locations nationwide and in the U.K., the company has achieved 122% year-over-year revenue growth, based on internal company data.



With this Reg CF offering, the company is preparing for its next phase of growth, including 400 additional units delivered and ready for installation and thousands more getting ready to be ordered with their contract manufacturer. Leveraging their partner network’s serviced locations of over 340,000+ target venues exist for kiosk expansion.



ART’s investment round is now open to the public. Learn more and invest at invest.automatedrt.com .



