Fintech as a Service Market Forecasted to Reach USD 1.82 Trillion by 2035 Driven by Rising Demand for Embedded Finance, Digital Banking, and Scalable Cloud-Based Solutions

Ottawa, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global fintech as a service market size is evaluated at USD 484.71 billion in 2026 and is expected to attain around USD 1,825.64 billion by 2035, growing at a strong CAGR of 15.92% between 2026 and 2035.

The fintech as a service market is quickly becoming an attractive space for investors as the financial world goes through a major digital shift. Businesses today are moving towards flexible, API-driven solutions and open banking models to offer faster, smarter, and more seamless financial services.

Fintech as a Service Market Key Points

North America led the fintech-as-a-service market in 2025, accounting for a 35% share of global revenue.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

By type, the payments segment held a significant market share of 41% in 2025.

By application, the compliance and regulatory support segment accounted for 32% of global revenue in 2025.

By technology, the blockchain segment dominated the market with a share of approximately 29% in 2025.

The artificial intelligence segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

By end-use, the insurance segment emerged as the leading contributor, capturing 31% of the total market revenue in 2025.

By end-user, financial lending companies are expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2035.

What is Fintech as a Service?

Fintech as a service (FaaS) is the process of using advanced technology for automating financial services. The aspects of FaaS include money transfer, lending, InsurTech, payments, investment, RegTech, digital banking, financing, and wealth tech. It offers benefits like reduced overhead, improved security, financial inclusion, scalability, enhanced customer experience, increased innovation, and improved compliance. FaaS is widely used across applications like fraud prevention, cross-border transactions, integrating payment gateways, KYC compliance, and automated investing.

Finance is the process of managing money by utilizing activities like borrowing, forecasting, planning, and saving. The diverse types of finance are personal finance, corporate finance, and public finance. It is essential for stability, growth, resource allocation, and development. The diverse financial activities are investing, raising funds, accounting, and budgeting. The various sources of finance are debt financing, grants, equity financing, subsidies, and internal financing.

Private Industry Investments for Fintech as a Service

Knight FinTech: In January 2026, this embedded banking platform secured Series A funding led by Accel to scale its infrastructure that helps co-operative banks and NBFCs digitize their offerings. Revolut: The UK-based financial services platform raised $3 billion in late 2025 to further expand its global "super-app" and B2B banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities. Ripple: In November 2025, the digital asset infrastructure provider reached a $40 billion valuation following a $500 million funding round to accelerate the adoption of its blockchain-based payment and stablecoin rails. TransBnk: This transaction banking platform raised Series B funding in August 2025, led by Bessemer Venture Partners, to enhance its connectivity layer for embedded corporate finance. Ignosis: A startup specializing in identity and compliance infrastructure for fintech raised seed funding in September 2025 from Peak XV Partners to build automated risk management tools for non-financial brands.



What are the Key Trends of the Fintech as a Service Market?

Agentic AI and Autonomous Finance: Artificial Intelligence has evolved from simple analytical tools into autonomous "agents" capable of executing multi-step financial workflows, such as processing loan applications and managing real-time compliance checks, with minimal human intervention.

has evolved from simple analytical tools into autonomous "agents" capable of executing multi-step financial workflows, such as processing loan applications and managing real-time compliance checks, with minimal human intervention. Invisible Embedded Finance: Financial services are increasingly integrated directly into non-financial platforms, such as e-commerce apps and SaaS tools, becoming "invisible" to the consumer while providing sub-second underwriting and seamless transaction capabilities at the point of need.

Financial services are increasingly integrated directly into non-financial platforms, such as e-commerce apps and SaaS tools, becoming "invisible" to the consumer while providing sub-second underwriting and seamless transaction capabilities at the point of need. Transition from Open Banking to Open Finance: The industry is moving beyond sharing simple bank account data toward a comprehensive "Open Finance" model that provides a 360-degree view of a user's financial profile, including investments, insurance, and pensions, through unified API ecosystems.



Fintech as a Service Market Opportunity

Growing Digital Assets

The growing adoption of stablecoins and the rising trading activities increase demand for FaaS. The growing expansion of the tokenization of assets and the increased institutional investment require FaaS. The strong focus on seamless conversion of digital assets and the need to ensure security of transactions increases adoption of FaaS.

The growing expansion of digital wallets and the growth in bank modernization increase demand for FaaS. The increased integration of digital wallets and the focus on treasury management increases adoption of FaaS. The growing digital assets create an opportunity for the growth of the fintech as a service industry.

Autonomous Vehicle Market Highlights

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 416.85 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 484.71 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1,825.64 Billion Market Growth (2026 - 2035) 15.92% CAGR Largest Market North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Type Payment, Technology, End-use, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Fintech as a Service Market Regional Insights

How North America Dominated the Fintech as a Service Market?

North America dominated the market in 2025. The surging use of digital payments and the increased investment in cloud computing increases adoption of FaaS. The well-developed financial institutions and the shift towards contactless payments increase demand for FaaS. The increased investment in financial technology companies and the shift towards digital banking increases adoption of FaaS, driving the overall market growth.

How Big is the Size of the U.S. Fintech as a Service Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. fintech as a service market size is valued at USD 135.72 billion in 2026 and is predicted to cross around USD 513.66 billion by 2035, accelerating at a significant CAGR of 15.97% from 2026 to 2035.

U.S. Fintech as a Service Market Trends

The U.S. market is expanding rapidly as financial institutions and non-bank businesses adopt modular, API-driven platforms for banking, payments, lending, and compliance functions. Growth is fueled by rising digital banking usage, embedded finance integrations, and demand for real-time payments and seamless customer experiences.

Why is the Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Fintech as a Service Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The transition to digital wallets and the robust growth in digital lending increase demand for FaaS. The rise in open banking and the strong government support for digital banking increase the adoption of FaaS. The growing financial inclusion and the strong focus on seamless cross-border transactions require FaaS. The growing popularity of mobile wallets supports the overall market growth.

China Fintech as a Service Market Trends

China’s market is growing strongly as extensive digital payment adoption, smartphone penetration, and API-driven financial ecosystems accelerate demand for modular banking, payments, and lending services. China leads the Asia-Pacific region’s FaaS growth thanks to rapid e-commerce expansion and widespread use of mobile-first financial tools that embed finance into everyday digital platforms.

Fintech as a Service Market Segmental Insights

Type Insights

Why Payment Segment Dominates the Fintech as a Service Market?

The payment segment dominated the fintech as a service industry in 2025. The need to enhance the experience of the customer and the surge in cross-border transactions increases adoption of FaaS. The robust expansion of embedded finance and the high volume of transactions require FaaS. The growing demand for flexible payment solutions and a strong focus on fraud detection drive the market growth.

Technology Insights

How did the Blockchain Segment Dominate the Fintech as a Service Market?

The blockchain segment held the largest revenue share in the fintech as a service industry in 2025. The strong focus on lowering manual intervention and the need to minimize transaction costs increases demand for blockchain. The need for digital identity management and the growing number of financial institutions require blockchain. The high security, operational efficiency, high security, scalability, and high speed of blockchain drive the overall market growth.

End-Use Insights

Which End-Use Segment Dominated the Fintech as a Service Market?

The insurance segment dominated the market in 2025. The growing automation of document verification and the focus on detecting fraudulent claims increase demand for FaaS. The increased expansion of embedded finance and the rise in digital claims filing increases adoption of FaaS. The need to accelerate risk assessment and the focus on speeding up payouts increase demand for FaaS, driving the overall market growth.

Top Companies in the Fintech as a Service Market & Their Offerings

Envestnet, Inc. : Provides a wealth management platform offering data aggregation and investment tools for financial advisors.

: Provides a wealth management platform offering data aggregation and investment tools for financial advisors. Upstart Holdings, Inc. : Offers an AI-driven lending platform that automates credit underwriting for banks and credit unions.

: Offers an AI-driven lending platform that automates credit underwriting for banks and credit unions. Rapyd Financial Network Ltd. : Supplies a global API for businesses to integrate local payment methods like wallets, cards, and bank transfers.

: Supplies a global API for businesses to integrate local payment methods like wallets, cards, and bank transfers. Solid Financial Technologies, Inc. : Delivers infrastructure for companies to quickly launch branded bank accounts, debit cards, and payments.

: Delivers infrastructure for companies to quickly launch branded bank accounts, debit cards, and payments. Railsbank Technology Ltd. (Railsr) : Operates an embedded finance platform for issuing cards and digital wallets through a regulated global network.

: Operates an embedded finance platform for issuing cards and digital wallets through a regulated global network. Synctera Inc. : Connects community banks with fintechs to streamline the creation of compliant banking and lending products.

: Connects community banks with fintechs to streamline the creation of compliant banking and lending products. Braintree: Provides a specialized payment gateway for merchants to accept and process mobile and web transactions.



Recent Developments

In November 2025, NBK launched fintech services to promote financial inclusion and advance Kuwait’s digital economy. The services include QR code cash withdrawal, VIBANs, and Bin Sponsorships. The services offer cutting-edge financial solutions and are designed for digital businesses. (Source:-https://ffnews.com)



In September 2025, PoolPay.ai launched in Phoenix for pool service companies as the first free online payment platform. The PoolPay.ai offers a modern experience, capital access, free for pool pros, and referral rewards. (Source:-https://finance.yahoo.com)



In March 2025, Auquan launched an industry-first AI agent, Risk Agent, for risk detection and monitoring. The AI agents detect regulatory, governance, operational, technological, geopolitical, and reputational risks. (Source:-https://ffnews.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Fund Transfer

Loan

Payment

Others

By Technology

API

Artificial Intelligence

RPA

Blockchain

Others





By End-Use

Banks

Financial Lending Companies

Insurance

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

