WORLDLINE : strategic sale of its Indian payment activities to BillDesk - Press release

Paris La Défense, 25 February 2026 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services, announces the proposed sale of its Indian payment activities to BillDesk, a top-tier Indian payments leader for an estimated equity value at closing of c.€60m.

In parallel, Worldline will be entering into a long-term technology and software pact, under which BillDesk will continue to leverage Worldline’s advanced payment software on a long-term basis. This partnership ensures operational continuity, underscores the enduring value of Worldline’s technology assets and establishes a durable relationship between the two groups in one of the world’s fastest-growing payment markets. By partnering with a leading Indian payments champion, Worldline ensures that its Indian payment activities will continue to grow under a strong domestic platform with deep local market expertise, scale, and long-standing merchant relationships.

Besides, Worldline remains strongly committed to India as a strategic talent and innovation hub. As part of its North Star transformation plan, the Group will continue to leverage the existing Global Competence Centres (GCCs) to support Western European operations and evolve the GCCs to innovation hubs where the company will build critical payment talent pools and drive automation, Gen and agentic AI at scale.

Enterprise Value is c.€37m and estimated equity value at closing is c.€60m. For reference, the revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and FCF deconsolidation impact of the perimeter on the Group are respectively estimated at c.€90M, c. €8M and free cash flow neutral on a full year basis.

This contemplated transaction marks a significant milestone in the execution of Worldline’s strategy to sharpen Group’s focus on core payment activities in Europe, streamline operations and optimise resources allocation. The estimated cash proceeds of the contemplated transaction would further strengthen the Group’s financial profile, enhance strategic flexibility and support the redeployment of capital towards core activities.

The combined net cash proceeds from all the already announced disposals (MeTS, Worldline North America, Cetrel, PaymentIQ and Worldline India) are estimated at €540-590M and should be received in 2026.

The closing of the contemplated transaction is expected in H2 2026 subject to the completion of customary processes in accordance with applicable laws.

BNP Paribas acted as sole financial advisor, Hogan Lovells acted as international legal counsel and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as Indian legal counsel to Worldline SA.

