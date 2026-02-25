GPS Tracking Device Market Size to Exceed $14.78 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Tracking Device Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The GPS Tracking Device Market Size was valued at USD 3.60 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.78 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.69% over 2026-2035.”

Revolutionizing Fleet Management with AI-powered GPS Tracking for Smarter Logistics and Seamless Operations Augment Market Expansion Globally

Global need for fleet management solutions in sectors, such as construction, logistics, and transportation is the main factor propelling the market for GPS tracking devices. Due to the rising need for real-time vehicle tracking, fuel consumption, and driver behavior, GPS trackers are being incorporated into commercial cars more and more. Furthermore, stringent government laws governing vehicle monitoring, particularly in the fields of hazardous materials transportation and public transit, are fueling market expansion. The necessity for GPS systems, which aid in smooth route optimization and enable on-time delivery, has increased due to the fast-growing e-commerce industry and last-mile delivery services.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 3.60 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 14.78 Billion

CAGR: 13.69% from 2026 to 2035

By Type: Standalone Trackers held the largest share of 43.5% in 2025

In 2025, Europe dominates the market with 34.7% revenue share

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Standalone Trackers, OBD Devices, Advance Trackers)

• By Deployment (Commercial Vehicles, Cargo & Containers)

• By Industry (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Government, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Standalone Trackers had a share of 43.5% of the global GPS tracking device market in 2025, as they are commonly applied for fleet management and personal and vehicle tracking. The advanced tracker segment is projected to boast the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035, owing to the rising demand for artificial intelligence-driven, Internet of Things-enabled, and real-time analytics-based tracking solutions.

By Deployment

The GPS tracking device market was dominated in 2025 by Commercial Vehicles, with a market value share of 65.3% due to the increasing demand for fleet management, vehicle security, and compliance with regulations. Cargo & Containers is anticipated to grow in the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035, owing to increasing global trade, supply chain digitalization.

By Industry

The GPS tracking device market was dominated by Transportation & Logistics, accounting for 41.4% of the market share in 2025, primarily due to the need for real-time fleet monitoring, route optimization, and fuel efficiency management. From 2026 to 2035, the segment of Metals & Mining is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR, chiefly owing to increasing demand for remote asset tracking, worker safety, and efficient fleet management in hazardous environments.

Regional Insights:

Due to growing government restrictions, the expansion of logistics infrastructure, and the widespread use of telematics in fleet management, Europe accounted for a sizeable 34.7% of the global market for GPS tracking devices in 2025.

Due to rising urbanization, the e-commerce industry's expansion, and the increased use of enabled solutions in supply chain management and transportation, Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

Recent Developments:

In November 2024 , Queclink launched the GL533CG, a waterproof LTE Cat 1 asset tracker with RF433 and BLE 5.2, enhancing stolen cargo recovery and precise asset positioning.

, Queclink launched the GL533CG, a waterproof LTE Cat 1 asset tracker with RF433 and BLE 5.2, enhancing stolen cargo recovery and precise asset positioning. In August 2024, Garmin launched its refreshed dēzl OTR navigator series, featuring community-driven insights to help truck drivers find parking, loading docks, and key locations.

Exclusive Sections of the GPS Tracking Device Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & PLATFORM INNOVATION METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of advanced positioning technologies such as GNSS and multi-constellation systems, the shift toward LTE-M, NB-IoT and 5G connectivity, and increasing R&D investment in smarter tracking devices.

– helps you understand the adoption of advanced positioning technologies such as GNSS and multi-constellation systems, the shift toward LTE-M, NB-IoT and 5G connectivity, and increasing R&D investment in smarter tracking devices. POSITIONING & TRACKING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate device accuracy across open, urban, and indoor environments along with time to first fix, tracking latency, coverage reliability, and positioning error rates.

– helps you evaluate device accuracy across open, urban, and indoor environments along with time to first fix, tracking latency, coverage reliability, and positioning error rates. CONNECTIVITY & COMMUNICATION METRICS – helps you analyze network adoption across cellular, satellite, and LPWAN technologies, while assessing data transmission reliability, roaming capabilities, cloud integration, and OTA update adoption.

– helps you analyze network adoption across cellular, satellite, and LPWAN technologies, while assessing data transmission reliability, roaming capabilities, cloud integration, and OTA update adoption. POWER MANAGEMENT & HARDWARE EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you track battery technology trends, device power consumption, operational battery life, and innovations such as sleep modes and adaptive tracking optimization.

– helps you track battery technology trends, device power consumption, operational battery life, and innovations such as sleep modes and adaptive tracking optimization. DEVICE DESIGN & INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you identify advancements in miniaturization, lightweight hardware, and compact form factors enabling wider adoption across logistics, automotive, and asset-tracking applications.

