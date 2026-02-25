STMicroelectronics President and CEO Jean-Marc Chery
to speak at Morgan Stanley investor conference
Geneva, February 25, 2026 - STMicroelectronics N.V. (“ST”) (NYSE: STM) President and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco on March 4, 2026 at 12.20pm U.S. Pacific Time / 9.20pm Central European Time.
A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference will be accessible at ST’s website, https://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until March 19, 2026.
About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jérôme Ramel
EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication
Tel: +41.22.929.59.20
jerome.ramel@st.com
MEDIA RELATIONS
Alexis Breton
Group VP Corporate External Communications
Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com
