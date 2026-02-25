Aktsiaselts Infortar Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report for fourth quarter and 12 months of 2025

Aktsiaselts Infortar (Infortar) will organize a webinar for introducing fourth quarter 2025 and 12 months results today. Please join the webinar via the following links:

One of Estonia’s largest companies, Infortar increased its sales revenue by more than one third last year to EUR 1.837 billion, while the company’s EBITDA rose by 60 percent to EUR 233 million. The Group’s equity amounted to EUR 1.178 billion, total assets to EUR 2.588 billion, investments to EUR 125 million, and net profit to EUR 72 million. Over the year, Infortar’s loan liabilities decreased by one sixth to EUR 1.060 billion and net debt declined by one fifth to EUR 841 million.



“Infortar’s major investments are now generating returns, cash flows have become more stable, and the Group’s resilience has strengthened. Last year, we reduced our debt burden, increased liquidity, and achieved strong growth in EBITDA as our key performance indicator, where we continue to see further growth potential,” said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.

“Infortar’s core business segments made a strong contribution, but there is certainly still room for further improvement. In maritime transport, it was an extremely challenging year, yet the debt burden was significantly reduced and Tallink is paying its shareholders a solid dividend. Infortar will pass on Tallink’s dividends to its own shareholders together with its base dividend and additional dividend. We are optimistic about 2026 and believe that Tallink can become even stronger and more efficient.

In energy, it is encouraging to note that our recent international investments have proven their worth – both Gaso and Elenger Polska delivered excellent results. Elenger Group’s profit and cash flows are well diversified across different business areas and countries, which in turn supports the growth and expansion in the future,” said Hanschmidt.

“Our focus has been on actively managing and developing the portfolio in a way that diversifies risk, generates stable cash flows and enables investment even during the most challenging periods. The maritime transport, energy and real estate sectors behave differently across economic cycles, and it is precisely this difference that provides strength,” Hanschmidt noted.

“Last year’s significant expansion in agriculture, including the acquisition of the Estonia dairy farms, was a strategic step to balance the portfolio and at the same time a long-term investment. Food production, energy and infrastructure are not short-term trends but the foundations of the economy. We view these sectors as an integrated whole, where synergy creates additional value,” Hanschmidt added.

Major Events

Maritime transport

In the fourth quarter of the 2025 financial year, Tallink carried 1.3 million passengers which is down by 0.3% compared to the same period last year. Cargo vessel Sailor was sold and the charter agreement of the cruise ferry Silja Europa was extended until the end of January 2027 with the option of extending the agreement for another year.

Energy

Elenger Grupp, the largest private energy company in the Finnish and Baltic region, sold a total of 4.8 TWh of energy in Q4 2025. Sales in Estonia accounted for 15% of the energy sales of the total volume. The company´s market share was 21% in the fourth quarter.

Real estate and infrastructure

INF Infra continued the construction of Rail Baltica’s mainline on the Kangru-Saku section. The contract value is EUR 67.2 million, and the work is planned to continue until March 2028. Construction on a 40 000 square-meter commercial space for Depo (DIY Store) in Lasnamäe continued. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2026.

Key financial figures



KEY FIGURES Q4 2025 Q4 2024 12 months 2025 12 months 2024 Sales revenue m€ 417.438 446.168 1 837.000 1 371.775 Gross profit m€ 63.282 34.871 240.846 128.628 EBITDA m€ 42.604 27.892 232.581 145.415 EBITDA margin (%) 10.2% 6.3% 12.7% 10.6% Operating profit EBIT m€ 19.842 -6.792 111.061 77.024 Net profit(-loss) m€ 14.141 -11.988 71.969 193.670 Net profit (-loss) holders of the Parent m€ 16.143 -11.188 72.662 191.253 EPS (euros)* 0.7 -0.5 3.5 9.1 Total equity m€ 1 177.516 1 166.221 1 177.516 1 166.221 Total loan and leasing liabilities m€ 1 060.453 1 223.287 1 060.453 1 223.287 Net debt m€ 840.682 1 055.708 840.682 1 055.708 Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)** 3 3 3 3

Notes: *EPS (in euros) is calculated as: profit/loss attributable to the owners of the parent * 1000 / number of shares of which own shares are excluded. ** Investment loans / EBITDA annualized for comparability actual EBITDA of Tallink Grupp has been used.

Revenue

During the 12 months of the 2025 financial year, the Infortar group’s consolidated revenue increased by EUR 465.225 million, reaching EUR 1,837.000 million (consolidated revenue for the 12 months of 2024 amounted to EUR 1,371.775 million). The addition of new companies to the consolidation group compared to the previous year had a significant positive impact.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

The 60 percent increase in EBITDA was primarily driven by the full 12-month consolidation of Tallink Grupp, an approximately EUR 12 million improvement in Elenger’s EBITDA and the contribution from the agriculture segment, including Estonia Farmid and Halinga.

The Maritime Transport segment’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 124.187 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 175.181 million in the 2024 financial year). Tallink’s 2025 results were primarily impacted by the challenging economic environment in its home markets and the lowest level of consumer confidence in the past decade.

The Energy segment’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 89.323 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 77.235 million in the 2024 financial year). The profitability of the Energy segment was positively influenced by the results of network companies.

In the Real Estate segment, profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of the separate real estate companies. Real Estate EBITDA totalled EUR 14.748 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 14.309 million in the 2024 financial year). Additionally, the Rimi Logistics Centre was included in the reporting in the 2025 financial year.

Net Profit

The consolidated net profit for the 2025 financial year amounted to EUR 71.969 million (EUR 193.670 million in the 2024 financial year). Excluding the one-off gain from the Tallink acquisition in 2024, the underlying profitability of the Group improved in 2025.

Financing

Loan and lease liabilities totalled EUR 1,060.453 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 1,223.287 million in the 2024 financial year). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.0.

Dividends

In accordance with the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least EUR 1 per share per financial year. Dividend payments are made in two instalments. The Management Board of Infortar Group intends, in coordination with the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of EUR 3.02 per share for the 2025 financial year. According to the proposal, the payments will be made in July and December 2026.

The dividend consists of three components:

EUR 1 per share, paid in accordance with the dividend policy;

the dividend received from AS Tallink Grupp, 1.48 euros per share;

an additional dividend 0.54 euros per share, paid based on the 2025 financial results.

The total number of Infortar shares amounts to 21 166 239 from which the company’s own shares shall be deducted.







Consolidated statements of financial position

(in thousands of EUR) 31.12.25 31.12.24 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 219 771 167 579 Derivative financial assets 4 732 8 333 Settled derivative receivables 1 823 676 Other prepayments and receivables 153 473 155 351 Prepayments for taxes 5 659 3 831 Trade and other receivables 38 878 38 517 Prepayments for inventories 476 2 498 Inventories 90 672 215 914 Biological assets 1 545 941 Total current assets 517 029 593 640 Non-current assets 31.12.25 31.12.24 Investments to associates 21 410 16 603 Long-term derivative instruments 1 079 3 214 Other long-term obligations 31 648 35 163 Property, plant and equipment at fair value 1 203 283 1 315 167 Investment property 66 872 67 931 Property, plant and equipment 669 797 594 291 Intangible assets 37 930 38 874 Right-of-use assets 29 748 47 598 Biological assets 9 022 2 753 Total non-current assets 2 070 789 2 121 594 TOTAL ASSETS 2 587 818 2 715 234 (in thousands of EUR) 31.12.25 31.12.24 Current liabilities Loan liabilities 338 515 497 162 Rental liabilities 8 882 9 020 Payables to suppliers 123 330 87 941 Tax obligations 44 972 49 354 Buyers' advances 38 621 31 126 Settled derivatives 4 156 8 728 Other current liabilities 69 677 63 431 Short term derivatives 9 552 27 704 Total current liabilities 637 705 774 466 Non-current liabilities 31.12.25 31.12.24 Long-term provisions 8 695 9 946 Deferred taxes 1 893 2 816 Other long-term liabilities 46 028 43 209 Long-term derivatives 2 925 1 471 Loan-liabilities 686 187 676 670 Rental liabilities 26 869 40 435 Total non-current liabilities 772 597 774 547 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 410 302 1 549 013 (in thousands of EUR) 31.12.25 31.12.24 Equity Share capital 2 117 2 117 Own shares -790 -72 Share premium 32 484 32 484 Reserve capital 212 212 Option reserve 10 099 6 223 Hedging reserve -7 775 -21 674 Unrealised currency translation differences 1 167 45 Employment benefit reserve -44 -185 Retained earnings 886 316 890 167 Total equity attributable to equity holders

of the Parent 923 786 909 317 Minority interests 253 730 256 904 Total equity 1 177 516 1 166 221 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2 587 818 2 715 234





Consolidated Income Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of EUR) Q4

2025 Q4

2024 12 M

2025 12 M

2024 Revenue 417 438 446 168 1 837 000 1 371 775 Cost of goods (goods and services) sold -353 700 -411 237 -1 595 481 -1 243 034 Write-down of receivables -456 -60 -673 -113 Gross profit 63 282 34 871 240 846 128 628 Marketing expenses -12 353 -12 459 -46 571 -21 086 General administrative expenses -31 914 -22 759 -94 239 -50 438 Profit (loss) from derivatives 2 810 2 098 10 847 26 672 Profit (loss) from biological assets 797 -156 5 412 -139 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property -2 868 -6 749 -2 868 -949 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the property -2 548 0 -8 155 -8 691 Other operating revenue 3 607 -767 10 080 4 682 Other operating expenses -971 -871 -4 291 -1 655 Operating profit 19 842 -6 792 111 061 77 024 (in thousands of EUR) Q4

2025 Q4

2024 12 M

2025 12 M

2024 Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method 2 305 846 4 245 22 974 Financial income and expenses: Other financial investments 2 024 269 19 008 93 659 Interest expense -10 888 -13 808 -45 688 -38 274 Interest income 724 760 3 070 4 979 Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates 242 -56 244 100 Other financial income and expenses -615 16 287 -2 592 13 342 Total financial income and expenses -8 513 3 452 -25 958 73 806 Profit before tax 13 634 -2 494 89 348 173 804 Corporate income tax 507 -9 494 -17 379 19 866 Profit for the financial year 14 141 -11 988 71 969 193 670 including: Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 16 143 -11 188 72 662 191 253 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest -2 002 -800 -693 2 417 Other comprehensive income 12 Months

2025 12 Months

2024 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement: Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations 0 -141 Revaluation of risk hedging instruments 14 040 -45 792 Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries 1 122 53 Total of other comprehensive income 15 162 -45 880 Total income 87 131 147 790 including: Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 87 824 145 514 Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest -693 2 417 Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share) 3,54 9,36 Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share) 3,47 9,12





Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(in thousands of EUR) 12 Months

2025 12 Months

2024 Profit for the financial year 71 969 193 670 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets 121 520 68 251 Equity profits/losses -4 245 -22 974 Change in the value of derivatives 3 078 -1 483 Other financial income/expenses -15 585 -112 030 Calculated interest expenses 45 688 38 274 Profit/loss from non-current assets sold -479 -955 Income from grants recognised as revenue -1 791 -643 Corporate income tax expense 17 379 -19 866 Income tax paid -18 302 -10 551 Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities -195 52 022 Change in inventories 131 376 -12 830 Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities 40 163 -81 275 Change in biological assets -1 944 -322 Total cash flows from operating activities 388 632 89 288 Cash flows from investing activities 12 Months

2025 12 Months

2024 Purchase of investments in associates 12 0 Purchases of subsidiaries -43 880 -111 684 Received dividends 0 20 862 Given loans 4 513 1 918 Interest gain 3 043 4 953 Purchases Investment property -3 348 -10 352 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -76 747 -27 835 Proceeds from sale of property 84 584 1 561 Total cash flows used in investing activities -31 823 -120 577 Cash flows used in financing activities 12 Months

2025 12 Months

2024 Gain from government grants 4 196 225 Changes in overdraft 1 224 12 863 Proceeds from borrowings 103 379 358 731 Repayments of borrowings -271 067 -151 790 Repayment of finance lease liabilities -18 562 -11 300 Interest paid -46 556 -39 153 Dividends paid -76 513 -60 997 Purchase of own shares and gain from share emission -718 3 174 Total cash flows used in financing activities -304 617 111 753 0 0 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW 52 192 80 464 Cash at the beginning of the year 167 579 87 115 Cash at the end of the period 219 771 167 579 Net (decrease)/increase in cash 52 192 80 464





Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 109 companies belong to the Infortar group: 100 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 4 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6466 people.

