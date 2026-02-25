Aktsiaselts Infortar Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report for fourth quarter and 12 months of 2025

One of Estonia’s largest companies, Infortar increased its sales revenue by more than one third last year to EUR 1.837 billion, while the company’s EBITDA rose by 60 percent to EUR 233 million. The Group’s equity amounted to EUR 1.178 billion, total assets to EUR 2.588 billion, investments to EUR 125 million, and net profit to EUR 72 million. Over the year, Infortar’s loan liabilities decreased by one sixth to EUR 1.060 billion and net debt declined by one fifth to EUR 841 million.

“Infortar’s major investments are now generating returns, cash flows have become more stable, and the Group’s resilience has strengthened. Last year, we reduced our debt burden, increased liquidity, and achieved strong growth in EBITDA as our key performance indicator, where we continue to see further growth potential,” said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.
“Infortar’s core business segments made a strong contribution, but there is certainly still room for further improvement. In maritime transport, it was an extremely challenging year, yet the debt burden was significantly reduced and Tallink is paying its shareholders a solid dividend. Infortar will pass on Tallink’s dividends to its own shareholders together with its base dividend and additional dividend. We are optimistic about 2026 and believe that Tallink can become even stronger and more efficient.
In energy, it is encouraging to note that our recent international investments have proven their worth – both Gaso and Elenger Polska delivered excellent results. Elenger Group’s profit and cash flows are well diversified across different business areas and countries, which in turn supports the growth and expansion in the future,” said Hanschmidt.
“Our focus has been on actively managing and developing the portfolio in a way that diversifies risk, generates stable cash flows and enables investment even during the most challenging periods. The maritime transport, energy and real estate sectors behave differently across economic cycles, and it is precisely this difference that provides strength,” Hanschmidt noted.
“Last year’s significant expansion in agriculture, including the acquisition of the Estonia dairy farms, was a strategic step to balance the portfolio and at the same time a long-term investment. Food production, energy and infrastructure are not short-term trends but the foundations of the economy. We view these sectors as an integrated whole, where synergy creates additional value,” Hanschmidt added.

Major Events
Maritime transport
In the fourth quarter of the 2025 financial year, Tallink carried 1.3 million passengers which is down by 0.3% compared to the same period last year. Cargo vessel Sailor was sold and the charter agreement of the cruise ferry Silja Europa was extended until the end of January 2027 with the option of extending the agreement for another year.

Energy
Elenger Grupp, the largest private energy company in the Finnish and Baltic region, sold a total of 4.8 TWh of energy in Q4 2025. Sales in Estonia accounted for 15% of the energy sales of the total volume. The company´s market share was 21% in the fourth quarter.

Real estate and infrastructure
INF Infra continued the construction of Rail Baltica’s mainline on the Kangru-Saku section. The contract value is EUR 67.2 million, and the work is planned to continue until March 2028. Construction on a 40 000 square-meter commercial space for Depo (DIY Store) in Lasnamäe continued. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2026.  

Key financial figures


KEY FIGURES		Q4 2025Q4 202412 months 202512 months 2024
Sales revenue m€417.438446.1681 837.0001 371.775
Gross profit m€63.28234.871240.846128.628
EBITDA m€42.60427.892232.581145.415
EBITDA margin (%)10.2%6.3%12.7%10.6%
Operating profit EBIT m€19.842-6.792111.06177.024
Net profit(-loss) m€14.141-11.98871.969193.670
Net profit (-loss) holders of the Parent m€16.143-11.18872.662191.253
EPS (euros)*0.7-0.53.59.1
Total equity m€1 177.5161 166.2211 177.5161 166.221
Total loan and leasing liabilities m€1 060.4531 223.2871 060.4531 223.287
Net debt m€840.6821 055.708840.6821 055.708
Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)**3333

Notes: *EPS (in euros) is calculated as: profit/loss attributable to the owners of the parent * 1000 / number of shares of which own shares are excluded. ** Investment loans / EBITDA annualized for comparability actual EBITDA of Tallink Grupp has been used.

Revenue
During the 12 months of the 2025 financial year, the Infortar group’s consolidated revenue increased by EUR 465.225 million, reaching EUR 1,837.000 million (consolidated revenue for the 12 months of 2024 amounted to EUR 1,371.775 million). The addition of new companies to the consolidation group compared to the previous year had a significant positive impact.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting
The 60 percent increase in EBITDA was primarily driven by the full 12-month consolidation of Tallink Grupp, an approximately EUR 12 million improvement in Elenger’s EBITDA and the contribution from the agriculture segment, including Estonia Farmid and Halinga.

The Maritime Transport segment’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 124.187 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 175.181 million in the 2024 financial year). Tallink’s 2025 results were primarily impacted by the challenging economic environment in its home markets and the lowest level of consumer confidence in the past decade.
The Energy segment’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 89.323 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 77.235 million in the 2024 financial year). The profitability of the Energy segment was positively influenced by the results of network companies.
In the Real Estate segment, profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of the separate real estate companies. Real Estate EBITDA totalled EUR 14.748 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 14.309 million in the 2024 financial year). Additionally, the Rimi Logistics Centre was included in the reporting in the 2025 financial year.

Net Profit
The consolidated net profit for the 2025 financial year amounted to EUR 71.969 million (EUR 193.670 million in the 2024 financial year). Excluding the one-off gain from the Tallink acquisition in 2024, the underlying profitability of the Group improved in 2025.

Financing
Loan and lease liabilities totalled EUR 1,060.453 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 1,223.287 million in the 2024 financial year). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.0.

Dividends
In accordance with the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least EUR 1 per share per financial year. Dividend payments are made in two instalments. The Management Board of Infortar Group intends, in coordination with the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of EUR 3.02 per share for the 2025 financial year. According to the proposal, the payments will be made in July and December 2026.

The dividend consists of three components:
EUR 1 per share, paid in accordance with the dividend policy;
the dividend received from AS Tallink Grupp, 1.48 euros per share;
an additional dividend 0.54 euros per share, paid based on the 2025 financial results.
The total number of Infortar shares amounts to 21 166 239 from which the company’s own shares shall be deducted.


Consolidated statements of financial position

(in thousands of EUR)31.12.2531.12.24
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents219 771167 579
Derivative financial assets4 7328 333
Settled derivative receivables1 823676
Other prepayments and receivables153 473155 351
Prepayments for taxes5 6593 831
Trade and other receivables38 87838 517
Prepayments for inventories4762 498
Inventories90 672215 914
Biological assets1 545941
Total current assets517 029593 640
   
Non-current assets31.12.2531.12.24
Investments to associates21 41016 603
Long-term derivative instruments1 0793 214
Other long-term obligations31 64835 163
Property, plant and equipment at fair value1 203 2831 315 167
Investment property66 87267 931
Property, plant and equipment669 797594 291
Intangible assets37 93038 874
Right-of-use assets29 74847 598
Biological assets9 0222 753
Total non-current assets2 070 7892 121 594
TOTAL ASSETS2 587 8182 715 234
   
(in thousands of EUR)31.12.2531.12.24
Current liabilities  
Loan liabilities338 515497 162
Rental liabilities8 8829 020
Payables to suppliers123 33087 941
Tax obligations44 97249 354
Buyers' advances38 62131 126
Settled derivatives4 1568 728
Other current liabilities69 67763 431
Short term derivatives9 55227 704
Total current liabilities637 705774 466
   
Non-current liabilities31.12.2531.12.24
Long-term provisions8 6959 946
Deferred taxes1 8932 816
Other long-term liabilities46 02843 209
Long-term derivatives2 9251 471
Loan-liabilities686 187676 670
Rental liabilities26 86940 435
Total non-current liabilities772 597774 547
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 410 3021 549 013
   
(in thousands of EUR)31.12.2531.12.24
Equity  
Share capital2 1172 117
Own shares-790-72
Share premium32 48432 484
Reserve capital212212
Option reserve10 0996 223
Hedging reserve-7 775-21 674
Unrealised currency translation differences1 16745
Employment benefit reserve-44-185
Retained earnings886 316890 167
Total equity attributable to equity holders
of the Parent		923 786909 317
Minority interests253 730256 904
Total equity1 177 5161 166 221
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY2 587 8182 715 234


Consolidated Income Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of EUR)Q4
2025		Q4
2024		12 M
2025		12 M
2024
Revenue417 438446 1681 837 0001 371 775
Cost of goods (goods and services) sold-353 700-411 237-1 595 481-1 243 034
Write-down of receivables-456-60-673-113
Gross profit63 28234 871240 846128 628
Marketing expenses-12 353-12 459-46 571-21 086
General administrative expenses-31 914-22 759-94 239-50 438
Profit (loss) from derivatives2 8102 09810 84726 672
Profit (loss) from biological assets797-1565 412-139
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property-2 868-6 749-2 868-949
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the property-2 5480-8 155-8 691
Other operating revenue3 607-76710 0804 682
Other operating expenses-971-871-4 291-1 655
Operating profit19 842-6 792111 06177 024
     
(in thousands of EUR)Q4
2025		Q4
2024		12 M
2025		12 M
2024
Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method2 3058464 24522 974
Financial income and expenses:    
Other financial investments2 02426919 00893 659
Interest expense-10 888-13 808-45 688-38 274
Interest income7247603 0704 979
Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates242-56244100
Other financial income and expenses-61516 287-2 59213 342
Total financial income and expenses-8 5133 452-25 95873 806
Profit before tax13 634-2 49489 348173 804
Corporate income tax507-9 494-17 37919 866
Profit for the financial year14 141-11 98871 969193 670
including:    
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company16 143-11 18872 662191 253
Profit attributable to non-controlling interest-2 002-800-6932 417
     
Other comprehensive income  12 Months
2025		12 Months
2024
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement:    
Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations  0-141
Revaluation of risk hedging instruments14 040-45 792
Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries  1 12253
Total of other comprehensive income15 162-45 880
Total income  87 131147 790
including:    
Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company  87 824145 514
Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest  -6932 417
Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share)3,549,36
Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share)3,479,12


Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(in thousands of EUR)12 Months
2025		12 Months
2024
Profit for the financial year71 969193 670
Adjustments:  
Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets121 52068 251
Equity profits/losses-4 245-22 974
Change in the value of derivatives3 078-1 483
Other financial income/expenses-15 585-112 030
Calculated interest expenses45 68838 274
Profit/loss from non-current assets sold-479-955
Income from grants recognised as revenue-1 791-643
Corporate income tax expense17 379-19 866
Income tax paid-18 302-10 551
Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities-19552 022
Change in inventories131 376-12 830
Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities40 163-81 275
Change in biological assets-1 944-322
Total cash flows from operating activities388 63289 288
   
Cash flows from investing activities12 Months
2025		12 Months
2024
Purchase of investments in associates120
Purchases of subsidiaries-43 880-111 684
Received dividends020 862
Given loans4 5131 918
Interest gain3 0434 953
Purchases Investment property-3 348-10 352
Purchases of property, plant and equipment-76 747-27 835
Proceeds from sale of property84 5841 561
Total cash flows used in investing activities-31 823-120 577
   
Cash flows used in financing activities12 Months
2025		12 Months
2024
Gain from government grants4 196225
Changes in overdraft1 22412 863
Proceeds from borrowings103 379358 731
Repayments of borrowings-271 067-151 790
Repayment of finance lease liabilities-18 562-11 300
Interest paid-46 556-39 153
Dividends paid-76 513-60 997
Purchase of own shares and gain from share emission-7183 174
Total cash flows used in financing activities-304 617111 753
 00
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW52 19280 464
Cash at the beginning of the year167 57987 115
Cash at the end of the period219 771167 579
Net (decrease)/increase in cash52 19280 464


Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 109 companies belong to the Infortar group: 100 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 4 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6466 people.

Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor

