Aktsiaselts Infortar Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report for fourth quarter and 12 months of 2025

One of Estonia’s largest companies, Infortar increased its sales revenue by more than one third last year to EUR 1.837 billion, while the company’s EBITDA rose by 60 percent to EUR 233 million. The Group’s equity amounted to EUR 1.178 billion, total assets to EUR 2.588 billion, investments to EUR 125 million, and net profit to EUR 72 million. Over the year, Infortar’s loan liabilities decreased by one sixth to EUR 1.060 billion and net debt declined by one fifth to EUR 841 million.
“Infortar’s major investments are now generating returns, cash flows have become more stable, and the Group’s resilience has strengthened. Last year, we reduced our debt burden, increased liquidity, and achieved strong growth in EBITDA as our key performance indicator, where we continue to see further growth potential,” said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.
“Infortar’s core business segments made a strong contribution, but there is certainly still room for further improvement. In maritime transport, it was an extremely challenging year, yet the debt burden was significantly reduced and Tallink is paying its shareholders a solid dividend. Infortar will pass on Tallink’s dividends to its own shareholders together with its base dividend and additional dividend. We are optimistic about 2026 and believe that Tallink can become even stronger and more efficient.
In energy, it is encouraging to note that our recent international investments have proven their worth – both Gaso and Elenger Polska delivered excellent results. Elenger Group’s profit and cash flows are well diversified across different business areas and countries, which in turn supports the growth and expansion in the future,” said Hanschmidt.
“Our focus has been on actively managing and developing the portfolio in a way that diversifies risk, generates stable cash flows and enables investment even during the most challenging periods. The maritime transport, energy and real estate sectors behave differently across economic cycles, and it is precisely this difference that provides strength,” Hanschmidt noted.
“Last year’s significant expansion in agriculture, including the acquisition of the Estonia dairy farms, was a strategic step to balance the portfolio and at the same time a long-term investment. Food production, energy and infrastructure are not short-term trends but the foundations of the economy. We view these sectors as an integrated whole, where synergy creates additional value,” Hanschmidt added.
Major Events
Maritime transport
In the fourth quarter of the 2025 financial year, Tallink carried 1.3 million passengers which is down by 0.3% compared to the same period last year. Cargo vessel Sailor was sold and the charter agreement of the cruise ferry Silja Europa was extended until the end of January 2027 with the option of extending the agreement for another year.
Energy
Elenger Grupp, the largest private energy company in the Finnish and Baltic region, sold a total of 4.8 TWh of energy in Q4 2025. Sales in Estonia accounted for 15% of the energy sales of the total volume. The company´s market share was 21% in the fourth quarter.
Real estate and infrastructure
INF Infra continued the construction of Rail Baltica’s mainline on the Kangru-Saku section. The contract value is EUR 67.2 million, and the work is planned to continue until March 2028. Construction on a 40 000 square-meter commercial space for Depo (DIY Store) in Lasnamäe continued. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2026.
Key financial figures
KEY FIGURES
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|12 months 2025
|12 months 2024
|Sales revenue m€
|417.438
|446.168
|1 837.000
|1 371.775
|Gross profit m€
|63.282
|34.871
|240.846
|128.628
|EBITDA m€
|42.604
|27.892
|232.581
|145.415
|EBITDA margin (%)
|10.2%
|6.3%
|12.7%
|10.6%
|Operating profit EBIT m€
|19.842
|-6.792
|111.061
|77.024
|Net profit(-loss) m€
|14.141
|-11.988
|71.969
|193.670
|Net profit (-loss) holders of the Parent m€
|16.143
|-11.188
|72.662
|191.253
|EPS (euros)*
|0.7
|-0.5
|3.5
|9.1
|Total equity m€
|1 177.516
|1 166.221
|1 177.516
|1 166.221
|Total loan and leasing liabilities m€
|1 060.453
|1 223.287
|1 060.453
|1 223.287
|Net debt m€
|840.682
|1 055.708
|840.682
|1 055.708
|Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)**
|3
|3
|3
|3
Notes: *EPS (in euros) is calculated as: profit/loss attributable to the owners of the parent * 1000 / number of shares of which own shares are excluded. ** Investment loans / EBITDA annualized for comparability actual EBITDA of Tallink Grupp has been used.
Revenue
During the 12 months of the 2025 financial year, the Infortar group’s consolidated revenue increased by EUR 465.225 million, reaching EUR 1,837.000 million (consolidated revenue for the 12 months of 2024 amounted to EUR 1,371.775 million). The addition of new companies to the consolidation group compared to the previous year had a significant positive impact.
EBITDA and Segment Reporting
The 60 percent increase in EBITDA was primarily driven by the full 12-month consolidation of Tallink Grupp, an approximately EUR 12 million improvement in Elenger’s EBITDA and the contribution from the agriculture segment, including Estonia Farmid and Halinga.
The Maritime Transport segment’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 124.187 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 175.181 million in the 2024 financial year). Tallink’s 2025 results were primarily impacted by the challenging economic environment in its home markets and the lowest level of consumer confidence in the past decade.
The Energy segment’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 89.323 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 77.235 million in the 2024 financial year). The profitability of the Energy segment was positively influenced by the results of network companies.
In the Real Estate segment, profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of the separate real estate companies. Real Estate EBITDA totalled EUR 14.748 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 14.309 million in the 2024 financial year). Additionally, the Rimi Logistics Centre was included in the reporting in the 2025 financial year.
Net Profit
The consolidated net profit for the 2025 financial year amounted to EUR 71.969 million (EUR 193.670 million in the 2024 financial year). Excluding the one-off gain from the Tallink acquisition in 2024, the underlying profitability of the Group improved in 2025.
Financing
Loan and lease liabilities totalled EUR 1,060.453 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 1,223.287 million in the 2024 financial year). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.0.
Dividends
In accordance with the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least EUR 1 per share per financial year. Dividend payments are made in two instalments. The Management Board of Infortar Group intends, in coordination with the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of EUR 3.02 per share for the 2025 financial year. According to the proposal, the payments will be made in July and December 2026.
The dividend consists of three components:
EUR 1 per share, paid in accordance with the dividend policy;
the dividend received from AS Tallink Grupp, 1.48 euros per share;
an additional dividend 0.54 euros per share, paid based on the 2025 financial results.
The total number of Infortar shares amounts to 21 166 239 from which the company’s own shares shall be deducted.
Consolidated statements of financial position
|(in thousands of EUR)
|31.12.25
|31.12.24
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|219 771
|167 579
|Derivative financial assets
|4 732
|8 333
|Settled derivative receivables
|1 823
|676
|Other prepayments and receivables
|153 473
|155 351
|Prepayments for taxes
|5 659
|3 831
|Trade and other receivables
|38 878
|38 517
|Prepayments for inventories
|476
|2 498
|Inventories
|90 672
|215 914
|Biological assets
|1 545
|941
|Total current assets
|517 029
|593 640
|Non-current assets
|31.12.25
|31.12.24
|Investments to associates
|21 410
|16 603
|Long-term derivative instruments
|1 079
|3 214
|Other long-term obligations
|31 648
|35 163
|Property, plant and equipment at fair value
|1 203 283
|1 315 167
|Investment property
|66 872
|67 931
|Property, plant and equipment
|669 797
|594 291
|Intangible assets
|37 930
|38 874
|Right-of-use assets
|29 748
|47 598
|Biological assets
|9 022
|2 753
|Total non-current assets
|2 070 789
|2 121 594
|TOTAL ASSETS
|2 587 818
|2 715 234
|(in thousands of EUR)
|31.12.25
|31.12.24
|Current liabilities
|Loan liabilities
|338 515
|497 162
|Rental liabilities
|8 882
|9 020
|Payables to suppliers
|123 330
|87 941
|Tax obligations
|44 972
|49 354
|Buyers' advances
|38 621
|31 126
|Settled derivatives
|4 156
|8 728
|Other current liabilities
|69 677
|63 431
|Short term derivatives
|9 552
|27 704
|Total current liabilities
|637 705
|774 466
|Non-current liabilities
|31.12.25
|31.12.24
|Long-term provisions
|8 695
|9 946
|Deferred taxes
|1 893
|2 816
|Other long-term liabilities
|46 028
|43 209
|Long-term derivatives
|2 925
|1 471
|Loan-liabilities
|686 187
|676 670
|Rental liabilities
|26 869
|40 435
|Total non-current liabilities
|772 597
|774 547
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1 410 302
|1 549 013
|(in thousands of EUR)
|31.12.25
|31.12.24
|Equity
|Share capital
|2 117
|2 117
|Own shares
|-790
|-72
|Share premium
|32 484
|32 484
|Reserve capital
|212
|212
|Option reserve
|10 099
|6 223
|Hedging reserve
|-7 775
|-21 674
|Unrealised currency translation differences
|1 167
|45
|Employment benefit reserve
|-44
|-185
|Retained earnings
|886 316
|890 167
|Total equity attributable to equity holders
of the Parent
|923 786
|909 317
|Minority interests
|253 730
|256 904
|Total equity
|1 177 516
|1 166 221
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|2 587 818
|2 715 234
Consolidated Income Statement of Comprehensive Income
|(in thousands of EUR)
|Q4
2025
|Q4
2024
|12 M
2025
|12 M
2024
|Revenue
|417 438
|446 168
|1 837 000
|1 371 775
|Cost of goods (goods and services) sold
|-353 700
|-411 237
|-1 595 481
|-1 243 034
|Write-down of receivables
|-456
|-60
|-673
|-113
|Gross profit
|63 282
|34 871
|240 846
|128 628
|Marketing expenses
|-12 353
|-12 459
|-46 571
|-21 086
|General administrative expenses
|-31 914
|-22 759
|-94 239
|-50 438
|Profit (loss) from derivatives
|2 810
|2 098
|10 847
|26 672
|Profit (loss) from biological assets
|797
|-156
|5 412
|-139
|Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property
|-2 868
|-6 749
|-2 868
|-949
|Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the property
|-2 548
|0
|-8 155
|-8 691
|Other operating revenue
|3 607
|-767
|10 080
|4 682
|Other operating expenses
|-971
|-871
|-4 291
|-1 655
|Operating profit
|19 842
|-6 792
|111 061
|77 024
|(in thousands of EUR)
|Q4
2025
|Q4
2024
|12 M
2025
|12 M
2024
|Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method
|2 305
|846
|4 245
|22 974
|Financial income and expenses:
|Other financial investments
|2 024
|269
|19 008
|93 659
|Interest expense
|-10 888
|-13 808
|-45 688
|-38 274
|Interest income
|724
|760
|3 070
|4 979
|Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates
|242
|-56
|244
|100
|Other financial income and expenses
|-615
|16 287
|-2 592
|13 342
|Total financial income and expenses
|-8 513
|3 452
|-25 958
|73 806
|Profit before tax
|13 634
|-2 494
|89 348
|173 804
|Corporate income tax
|507
|-9 494
|-17 379
|19 866
|Profit for the financial year
|14 141
|-11 988
|71 969
|193 670
|including:
|Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company
|16 143
|-11 188
|72 662
|191 253
|Profit attributable to non-controlling interest
|-2 002
|-800
|-693
|2 417
|Other comprehensive income
|12 Months
2025
|12 Months
2024
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement:
|Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations
|0
|-141
|Revaluation of risk hedging instruments
|14 040
|-45 792
|Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries
|1 122
|53
|Total of other comprehensive income
|15 162
|-45 880
|Total income
|87 131
|147 790
|including:
|Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company
|87 824
|145 514
|Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest
|-693
|2 417
|Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share)
|3,54
|9,36
|Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share)
|3,47
|9,12
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
|(in thousands of EUR)
|12 Months
2025
|12 Months
2024
|Profit for the financial year
|71 969
|193 670
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets
|121 520
|68 251
|Equity profits/losses
|-4 245
|-22 974
|Change in the value of derivatives
|3 078
|-1 483
|Other financial income/expenses
|-15 585
|-112 030
|Calculated interest expenses
|45 688
|38 274
|Profit/loss from non-current assets sold
|-479
|-955
|Income from grants recognised as revenue
|-1 791
|-643
|Corporate income tax expense
|17 379
|-19 866
|Income tax paid
|-18 302
|-10 551
|Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities
|-195
|52 022
|Change in inventories
|131 376
|-12 830
|Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities
|40 163
|-81 275
|Change in biological assets
|-1 944
|-322
|Total cash flows from operating activities
|388 632
|89 288
|Cash flows from investing activities
|12 Months
2025
|12 Months
2024
|Purchase of investments in associates
|12
|0
|Purchases of subsidiaries
|-43 880
|-111 684
|Received dividends
|0
|20 862
|Given loans
|4 513
|1 918
|Interest gain
|3 043
|4 953
|Purchases Investment property
|-3 348
|-10 352
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|-76 747
|-27 835
|Proceeds from sale of property
|84 584
|1 561
|Total cash flows used in investing activities
|-31 823
|-120 577
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|12 Months
2025
|12 Months
2024
|Gain from government grants
|4 196
|225
|Changes in overdraft
|1 224
|12 863
|Proceeds from borrowings
|103 379
|358 731
|Repayments of borrowings
|-271 067
|-151 790
|Repayment of finance lease liabilities
|-18 562
|-11 300
|Interest paid
|-46 556
|-39 153
|Dividends paid
|-76 513
|-60 997
|Purchase of own shares and gain from share emission
|-718
|3 174
|Total cash flows used in financing activities
|-304 617
|111 753
|0
|0
|TOTAL NET CASH FLOW
|52 192
|80 464
|Cash at the beginning of the year
|167 579
|87 115
|Cash at the end of the period
|219 771
|167 579
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash
|52 192
|80 464
Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 109 companies belong to the Infortar group: 100 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 4 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6466 people.
