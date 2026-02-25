AB "Ignitis grupė" (hereinafter – the Group) publishes its twelve months 2025 interim report, which is attached to this notice.

As the Group on the same day publishes its 2025 audited results and organises an earnings call:

for in detail results-related information, please refer to our material event notification on annual information, available here ;

; to join the earnings call, please refer to information, available here.





