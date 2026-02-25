Incentive programs for the Executive Leadership Team, the Senior Leadership Team and directors, and other employees

Please read the full announcement in PDF
Attachment
| Source: Novonesis (Novozymes A/S) Novonesis (Novozymes A/S)
Please read the full announcement in PDF
Attachment
COPENHAGEN, Denmark – February 26, 2026. Novonesis delivered strong organic sales growth of 7% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.1% in 2025. The company expects a good start to 2026 and a good year...Read More
Novonesis delivered strong organic sales growth of 7% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.1% in 2025. The company expects a good start to 2026 and a good year overall. Ester Baiget, President &...Read More