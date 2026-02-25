Integrated Annual Report 2025: record strategic progress with +0.7 GW of new green capacities installed, completed mass smart meter roll-out, and Adjusted EBITDA beat

AB “Ignitis grupė” publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2025, which is attached to this notice.

Financial performance

Our Adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2025 amounted to EUR 546.1 million (+3.4% YoY) and exceeded the upper end of our full-year guidance range of EUR 510–540 million. The growth was driven by the stronger performance of our two largest segments: Green Capacities and Networks.



In 2025, our Investments amounted to EUR 720.3 million (-11.3% YoY), within our full-year guidance range of EUR 700–800 million. 53.1% of the total Investments were made in the Networks segment and 39.7% in the Green Capacities segment, primarily to new solar, onshore wind and Kruonis PSHP expansion projects. With several projects reaching the COD, the total Investments have decreased compared to 2024.

Due to continued significant Investments in Networks and Green Capacities, our Net Debt increased to EUR 1,912.0 million as of 31 December 2025 (+18.6% compared to EUR 1,612.3 million as of 31 December 2024). Together with a decrease in FFO, driven by the temporary regulatory differences specific to the regulated activities, this resulted in a decrease in our FFO/Net Debt to 21.0% (compared to 29.7% as of 31 December 2024). Despite that, following a regular review in September 2025, S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed our ‘BBB+’ (stable outlook) credit rating.



Business development

Green Capacities: Installed Capacity increased to 2.1 GW (from 1.4 GW).

Key milestones:

– reached COD at Kelmė WF (313.7 MW) in Lithuania;

– reached COD at Silesia WF II (136.8 MW) in Poland;

– reached COD at Varme SF (94 MW) in Latvia;

– reached COD at Stelpe SF I (72.5 MW) in Latvia;

– reached COD at Stelpe SF II (72.5 MW) in Latvia;

– reached COD at Polish solar portfolio (24 MW) in Poland;

– made Final Investment Decisions for Kelmė (147.4 MW), Kruonis (99.2 MW), and Mažeikiai (45.1 MW) BESS projects in Lithuania;

– reached an agreement with Quaero Capital to dispose a 49% stake in Vilnius CHP.

Networks : 3.5 EURb (+40%) Investments set in the 10-year (2024–2033) Investment Plan aligned with the regulator (NERC) on 23 January 2025; 2026 total RAB set at 1.9 EURbn (+0.1 EURbn), WACC (weighted average) at 5.74% (-0.05 pp), and additional tariff component at 51.8 EURm (+38.1%); completed the mass smart meter roll-out with 1.3 million of smart meters installed.

Reserve Capacities : won a Polish capacity mechanism auction for ensuring 381 MW capacity availability in Q1 2026, 484 MW – in Q4 2026, and 148 MW – in 2030.

Customers & Solutions : signed a 7-year PPA with Lithuanian TSO (Litgrid) at a fixed price of EUR 74.5/MWh for up to 160 GWh/year, effective from January 2026; signed a grant agreement of up to 3.8 EURm to develop EV charging infrastructure in the Baltics; 1,799 (+708 since 31 December 2024) EV charging points installed.

Sustainability

Our Green Share of Generation amounted to 70.2% (-11.3 pp YoY). The decrease was driven by the proportionally higher electricity generation at Elektrėnai Complex (Reserve Capacities) in relation to the new services provided.

In 2025, our total GHG emissions amounted to 4.49 million t CO2-eq (+10.1% YoY). The new services provided by Elektrėnai Complex (Reserve Capacities) led to a 54.7% YoY increase in Scope 1 emissions. Scope 2 emissions decreased by 4.0% YoY, and Scope 3 emissions increased by 4.4% YoY due to a higher share of natural gas attributed to Networks for distribution-related emissions.

Carbon intensity (Scope 1 & 2) amounted to 248 g CO2-eq/kWh (+24.5% YoY). The increase was driven by the intensified electricity generation from natural gas at Elektrėnai Complex.

In 2025, no fatal accidents were recorded. Our employee TRIR stood at 0.72 (-0.40 YoY) and contractor TRIR at 0.72 (-0.12 YoY), both well below the targeted threshold. Our eNPS remained at a high level of 65.6 (+0.4 YoY). 29.4% of the top management positions were held by women (+1.7% YoY).

Finally, we were recognised for our leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by securing a place on Climate A List, which includes the top 4% of companies scored by CDP, a global environmental non-profit.



Shareholder returns and 2026 outlook

In line with our Dividend Policy, we propose to distribute a total dividend of EUR 1.366 per share (+3.0% YoY), amounting to EUR 98.9 million for 2025. Based on year-end closing prices, it represents a 6.2–6.4% yield for global depositary receipt holders and ordinary registered shareholders. The total dividend of EUR 1.366 per share consists of the EUR 0.683 dividend paid for H1 2025 and a proposed EUR 0.683 dividend for H2 2025, which is subject to the decision at our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 25 March 2026.

For 2026, we expect Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 550–600 million, Investments of EUR 590–690 million.



Key financial indicators (APM1)

EUR, millions 2025 2024 Change Adjusted EBITDA 546.1 527.9 3.4% Green Capacities 291.5 262.4 11.1% Networks 263.4 219.9 19.8% Reserve Capacities 37.7 42.0 (10.2%) Customers & Solutions (48.5) 7.1 n/a Other activities and eliminations2 2.0 (3.5) n/a Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.3% 22.9% (1.6 pp) EBITDA 482.1 532.7 (9.5%) Adjusted EBIT 315.4 345.2 (8.6%) Operating profit (EBIT) 251.4 350.0 (28.2%) Adjusted Net Profit 225.7 277.5 (18.7%) Net profit 163.9 276.2 (40.7%) Investments 720.3 812.0 (11.3%) Networks 382.5 337.0 13.5% Green Capacities 285.9 434.5 (34.2%) Customers & Solutions 29.4 25.2 16.7% Reserve Capacities 10.7 2.6 311.5% Other activities and eliminations2 11.8 12.7 (7.1%) FFO 400.9 478.6 (16.2%) FCF (192.0) (193.9) 1.0% Adjusted ROE 9.2% 11.8% (2.6 pp) ROE 6.6% 11.8% (5.2 pp) Adjusted ROCE 7.5% 9.0% (1.5 pp) ROCE 5.9% 9.2% (3.3 pp) EPS 2.26 3.82 (40.8%) DPS 1.37 1.33 3.0% 31 Dec 2025 31 Dec 2024 Change Net Debt 1,912.0 1,612.3 18.6% Net Working Capital 43.6 102.6 (57.5%) Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA, times 3.50 3.05 14.8% FFO/Net Debt 21.0% 29.7% (8.7 pp)

1. All, except ‘Net profit’, are Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). Definitions and formulas of the financial indicators are available on our website.

2. ‘Other activities and eliminations’ includes consolidation adjustments, related-party transactions and financial results of the parent company.



