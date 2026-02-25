Kazakh businessman Kenges Rakishev Consolidates Oil and Gas Assets Into Fincraft Energy Holding

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kazakh businessman Kenges Rakishev, president of the Fincraft Group, has transferred two companies into Fincraft Energy Holding Limited, the oil and gas holding he established at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in November 2025.

The assets are Beineu Petroleum Limited and FG Limited, both previously held through Fincraft Group. The ownership change took place at the end of January 2026: FG Limited on January 27 and Beineu Petroleum on January 29.

Fincraft Group stated that the transfers are part of an ongoing consolidation and optimization of the group's oil and gas asset management.

Beineu Petroleum Limited comprises three operating companies in the Mangystau region: Nobilis Corp at the Borankol field, Varro Operating Group at the Tolkyn field, and Petro Energy Group at the Tasshara site and Tasym field.

It was registered at the AIFC in February 2023 with a current capital of 2.58 billion tenge (approximately $5.2 million). Rakishev joined as a shareholder through Fincraft Group in September 2024, when he acquired a 40% stake.

The second asset transferred is FG Limited, established in December 2025 at the AIFC with a capital of $16.5 million.

On January 21, 2026, Fincraft Group transferred a 30,959,133-share stake in oil and gas company Tethys Petroleum Limited to FG Limited.

Fincraft Energy Holding Limited was created to operate in capital markets, attracting long-term investment in current and future oil and gas projects. Its charter capital stands at 50 million tenge (approximately $100,000).

As of January 30, 2026, Fincraft Group, solely owned by Rakishev, retains stakes in six companies: Fincraft Energy Holding Limited (100%), Fincraft Resources (76.45%), Nordland Petroleum Inc. (100%), Equus Petroleum Limited (50%), Shoqan Ualikhanov Private School (91%), and Shoqan Academy (99%).

Kenges Rakishev (Almaty, 1979) is the Chairman of the Fincraft Group (NCOM.KZ) and a majority shareholder of Fincraft Resources (SATC.KZ), listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). He has been on Kazakhstan's Forbes List since 2012.

A former majority shareholder of Central Asia Metals and Petropavlovsk, both listed on the London Stock Exchange, he is globally known for his investments in natural resources and technology companies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States.

He is currently focused on investing in energy security projects.

