Notice of convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

On 25 February 2026, the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, decided to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group (hereinafter –AGM).

The AGM will be held on 25 March 2026, at 15:00 (Vilnius time) at Vilnius Business Garden verslo centras, Laisvės ave, Vilnius. Registration starts at 14:15 (Vilnius time) and closes at 14:45 (Vilnius time).

The agenda for the AGM, which is further detailed in the attached notice, is as follows:

agreement to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual management report for the year 2025;

approval of the set of annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2025;

allocation of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2025;

agreement to the decisions of the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” of 24 February 2026.

Submission of comments and proposals of the Group’s Supervisory Board to the AGM

Having heard the information provided by the Group’s CEO and the Group’s Management Board and taking into account the independent auditor’s (“KPMG Baltics”, UAB) report and the activity report of the Group Audit and Risk Committee in the consolidated annual management report, the Group’s Supervisory Board submits the following proposals to the AGM:

to agree to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual management report and information on remuneration, as part of the consolidated annual management report, for the year 2025;

to approve the set of annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2025;

to allocate AB “Ignitis grupė” profit (loss) for the year 2025 in accordance with the draft of profit (loss) allocation as provided.



Also, the Supervisory Board provided positive comments on the decisions of the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” of 24 February 2026.

The Supervisory Board also acknowledges the outstanding performance of the Group’s Management Board and the Group’s CEO as well as the implementation of the Group’s operational strategy.

Detailed information about the AGM, including the draft resolutions with their rationale and the general ballot paper, is attached to this notice.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt



Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt



