LIFT Appoints Jeff Reinson as Senior Vice President of Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. (“LIFT” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Reinson, a seasoned mining executive who brings over 25 years of project and engineering leadership experience to the role of Senior Vice President of Development.

Mr. Reinson previously served as Vice President of Operations at Burgundy Diamond Mines, where he oversaw the 24/7 operations of Ekati Diamond Mine. Prior to his tenure at Burgundy, he was Chief Operating Officer at First Mining Gold Corp. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership and project director roles with internationally recognized mining companies, including Goldcorp, Newmont, and Rio Tinto. Jeff holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) and a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Civil Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Reinson, the Company has granted a total of 175,000 stock options (the "Options") and 15,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) pursuant to its Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). The Options are exercisable at a price of $7.20 per share and will fully vest after two years, with one quarter of the total options vesting at each six-month anniversary, subject to continued service, and will expire five years from the date of grant. In addition, the Company has granted 15,000 RSUs, which will vest in equal annual installments over a three-year period, subject to continued service, and will be settled in common shares upon vesting at a deemed price of $7.20 per share, in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

Francis MacDonald, President & CEO of LIFT comments, “We’re very pleased to welcome Jeff Reinson to LIFT. Jeff brings more than 25 years of project development, engineering and operational leadership across a range of mining operations, and his experience will be a major asset as we advance our portfolio and strengthen our execution capabilities. We look forward to the leadership and discipline he will bring to the team as we continue progressing the Company’s next phase of growth.”

Investor Relations Engagement

LIFT is pleased to announce that it has retained Rose & Company (Rose & Co.) to provide investor relations and institutional investor outreach services to the Company (the “Services”). The Services will include institutional investor outreach and ongoing engagement, non-deal roadshow support, and advice regarding capital markets communications.

In consideration for the Services, Rose & Co. will be paid USD$50,000 quarterly in advance, starting February 23, 2026, with the first quarterly retainer being due within 30 days of commencement. The Services have an initial term of one year ending February 22, 2027, and may be extended on an annual basis thereafter. Rose & Co. does not have any direct or indirect interest in the Company, or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The agreement with Rose & Co. is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Founded in 2015, Rose & Co. is an independent capital markets advisory firm that provides strategic counsel and investor engagement support to public companies. To learn more about Rose & Co., please visit www.roseandco.com.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

