[Latest] Global Biochar-Based Graphite Market Size/Share Worth USD 629 Million by 2035 at a 13.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Biochar-Based Graphite Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, Others), By Application (Agriculture, Animal Farming, Industrial Uses, Other), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Biochar-Based Graphite Market was valued at approximately USD 273 million in 2025, is expected to reach USD 321 million in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 629 million by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Market Size and Growth

As per the Biochar-Based Graphite Market size analysis conducted by the CMI Team, the global Biochar-Based Graphite Market is expected to record a CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2034. In 2025, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 321 Million. By 2034, the valuation is anticipated to reach USD 629 Million.

Overview

According to industry experts, The Biochar-Based Graphite Market is catching fire according to industry gurus who expect the industry to move to carbon-neutral, sustainable batteries, electronics, and high-temperature system materials. The graphite made by the use of biochar has reduced environmental harm, great conductivity, and great thermal characteristics. Increasing demand in sourcing green materials, decarbonization strategies and non-mining-based graphite supply are driving uptake in the world in EV batteries, semiconductors and high-technology composites.

Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing EV Battery Sustainable Graphite: The transport electrification is creating an enormous demand for sustainable anode materials. Graphite produced using biochar biomass can substitute for mined natural graphite and minimize carbon footprints and supply chain risks. Governments that encourage sustainable battery manufacturing improve adoption, particularly in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Growing Uses in High-performance thermal Materials: Biochar based graphite is an excellent thermal conductor and there is great stability that makes this material applicable in electronics, heat spreaders, composites, as well as in industrial furnaces. With the shift of industries to the greenness of thermal management, the demand of sustainable carbon materials tends to increase significantly.

Expanding Circular Economy and Carbon Removal Technologies: Biochar is a carbon sequestration technology to produce a useful raw material in industry. Increased investments in carbon removal technology, the use of biomass, and the circular manufacturing process support the high adoption rate. To achieve the sustainability goals, industries are starting to use biochar-based substitutes to synthetic graphites.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2025 USD 321 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 629 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 273 Million CAGR Growth Rate 13.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Biochar-based graphite is environmentally and performance-beneficial because it is a renewable, carbon-negative and highly conductive material. It favors local biomass economies and minimizes the reliance on mining activities which have high emissions. The fact that it is versatile with regard to batteries, composites, lubricants, and thermal materials makes it market-relevant.

Weaknesses: Scale of production is still small in relation to large scale mining of graphite. Variation in feedstock, purity issues and expensive processing have a bearing on performance consistency. Small commercial case studies and slow battery application certification also create adoption barriers.

Opportunities: Large growth can be based on surging EV demand, sustainable electronics production, and carbon-negative materials. Governments further enhance the opportunities through localized battery distribution and green material sourcing. Emerging markets adopt innovative thermal systems and energy storage, creating additional opportunities.

Threats: There is a risk of synthetic graphite competitors that are cheaper and a fluctuation in the supply of feedstock, and regulatory risks. The volatility of the price of biomass and processing equipment influences profitability. The silicon based anodes and other carbon materials may be improved by technological development which will bring down demands over time.

Biochar-Based Graphite Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Products & Software, (Instruments, Consumable, LIMS), By Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), By End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

List of the prominent players in the Biochar-Based Graphite Market:

Carbonxt Group

Biochar Now

Black Bull Biochar

Cool Planet Energy Systems

Carbo Culture

Origin Materials

Matreya BioCarbon

Graphite One Inc.

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Nippon Graphite Industries

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.

SGL Carbon

SEC Carbon Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

GrafTech International

Superior Graphite

Stora Enso BioCarbon Materials Division

Airex Energy

Carbuna AG

Standard Bio

Others

The Biochar-Based Graphite Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Others

By Application

Agriculture

Animal Farming

Industrial Uses

Other

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

