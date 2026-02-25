DataPatrol to Exhibit at RSAC Conference 2026, Showcasing Visual Data Security Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataPatrol, a leading Visual Data Security and data protection company, has announced its participation as an exhibitor at the RSAC Conference 2026, taking place March 23-26 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

At Booth N-4314, North Expo, DataPatrol will showcase its advanced screen watermarking technology and comprehensive Visual Data Security solutions designed to protect sensitive information once it becomes visible across screens, browser-based applications, mobile devices, and printed documents.

While traditional cybersecurity strategies focus primarily on access control and perimeter defense, DataPatrol addresses the risk that emerges during active data use. Its technology embeds dynamic, user-attributable overlays directly into live sessions, deterring unauthorized capture, strengthening accountability, and reducing insider-driven data leakage.

“Organizations have invested heavily in preventing unauthorized access, yet a critical exposure point remains vulnerable when sensitive information is in use,” said Loay T. Hussain, Managing Director at DataPatrol. “At RSAC 2026, we are demonstrating how Visual Data Security secures that final layer, maintaining control and accountability throughout the data lifecycle.”

During the conference, attendees will be able to:

Experience live demonstrations of dynamic screen watermarking and get practical insights tailored to their industries

Explore protection across web, mobile, and print environments

Engage with DataPatrol experts on insider risk mitigation and compliance-driven security strategies





As enterprises continue to face growing insider threats, screenshot-based exfiltration, and increasing regulatory pressure, DataPatrol positions session-level attribution and visual-layer protection as essential controls within modern Zero Trust and compliance-driven security architectures.

DataPatrol invites RSAC 2026 attendees to visit Booth N-4314 to learn how organizations can protect sensitive data beyond access controls.

About DataPatrol

DataPatrol is a global provider of Visual Data Security solutions designed to protect sensitive information during active use. Through dynamic, user-specific watermarks across digital and print environments, the company enables enterprises to mitigate insider risk, support compliance initiatives, and strengthen accountability across distributed workforces.

For more information, visit: www.datapatrol.com

