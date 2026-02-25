Pharmacovigilance Market Size to Reach USD 24.69 Billion by 2035 Owing to the Surging Demand for Drug Safety Monitoring Solutions Globally

Austin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Pharmacovigilance Market size is estimated at USD 8.91 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.69 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.34% over 2026-2035.

Growing regulatory requirements for post-market surveillance, an increase in adverse drug reaction incidents, and the pharmaceutical industry's expansion into emerging markets are driving the global pharmacovigilance market trend, which is a growing demand for drug safety monitoring solutions like adverse event reporting systems, signal detection platforms, and risk management services.

Pharmacovigilance Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 8.91 billion

Market Size by 2035 : USD 24.69 billion

CAGR : 10.34% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year : 2025

Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Pharmacovigilance Market is projected to be USD 3.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.48 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.45% from 2026 to 2035.

Due to the stringent FDA rules, the extensive pharmaceutical R&D activities, and the well-established drug safety surveillance system, the United States is the largest market for pharmacovigilance. The market is growing as a result of government regulations, a high rate of adverse event reporting, and pharmaceutical companies' increased investment in patient safety initiatives.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements and Compliance Mandates are Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

The implementation of FDA adverse event reporting systems, EMA pharmacovigilance guidelines, and WHO safety monitoring standards for increased drug safety surveillance and post-market monitoring have made strict regulatory requirements and compliance mandates the primary growth driver for the pharmacovigilance market share. The market's foundation, the penetration of contract outsourcing and in-house markets, and the expansion of the market share globally are all being driven by these solutions for pharmaceutical safety management and risk mitigation.

High Implementation Costs and Resource Constraints May Hinder Market Expansion Globally

Since many small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies struggle to set up comprehensive safety monitoring infrastructure and retain qualified pharmacovigilance professionals, the high implementation costs and resource constraints of pharmacovigilance systems also limit the growth of the pharmacovigilance market. For drug safety organizations, this could result in underreporting, a lack of system acceptance, and decreased efficiency. In areas where pharmaceutical businesses have limited funds and pharmacovigilance expertise is sparse, this leads to poor patient safety outcomes and stalled market growth.

Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Life Cycle

Phase IV held the largest share of around 38.64% in 2025 due to the extensive post-market surveillance needs, long-term safety monitoring obligations, and exposure of a large patient population to commercialized drugs. The Phase III market is expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of nearly 11.12% during the forecast period of 2026-2035, due to the growing number of late-stage clinical trials and the need for stringent safety reporting.

By Service Provider

By 2025, the contract outsourcing segment contributed the largest revenue share of 61.23% due to cost-effectiveness, access to specialized expertise and scalability advantages for pharmaceutical companies. The in-house segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 10.87% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for greater control over safety data and direct regulatory interaction capabilities.

By End-Use

The pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmacovigilance market with about 52.34%, owing to their extensive drug portfolios, global regulatory compliance obligations, and significant investment capacity for safety monitoring infrastructure. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 10.56% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as pharmaceutical companies seek comprehensive adverse event monitoring platforms, risk management system implementations, and patient safety enhancement capabilities.

Pharmacovigilance Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the pharmacovigilance market with a CAGR of 12.18% in the forecasted period, as the awareness about drug safety monitoring, government regulatory harmonization initiatives, and pharmaceutical manufacturing expansion in developing nations is growing.

Due to a well-established pharmaceutical industry infrastructure, strict FDA safety reporting regulations, and heightened healthcare provider awareness of the significance of adverse event monitoring, North America held the largest revenue share of the pharmacovigilance market in 2025, which are more than 41.28%.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Pharmacovigilance Market Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Accenture plc

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions

ArisGlobal LLC

Syneos Health

ICON plc

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

Laboratory Corporation of America (Labcorp Drug Development)

Wipro Limited

Capgemini SE

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Freyr Solutions

Veeva Systems Inc.

Genpact Limited

BioClinica (Clario)

PRA Health Sciences

Pfizer CentreOne

Ergomed plc

TAKE Solutions Limited

Celegence (ITClinical)

United BioSource Corporation (UBC)

DrugSafety Services

SIRO Clinpharm

Pharmacovigilance Market Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , it expanded its pharmacovigilance platform capabilities with AI-driven signal detection and automated case processing, aiming to improve drug safety monitoring efficiency and regulatory compliance across its global pharmaceutical client network.

, it expanded its pharmacovigilance platform capabilities with AI-driven signal detection and automated case processing, aiming to improve drug safety monitoring efficiency and regulatory compliance across its global pharmaceutical client network. In May 2024, launched an enhanced cloud-native pharmacovigilance solution featuring real-time adverse event analytics and integrated regulatory reporting capabilities across global pharmaceutical markets, enhancing safety data management, compliance automation, and signal detection accuracy.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING METRICS – helps you understand global adverse event reporting volumes, case processing timelines, regulatory submission efficiency, and the distribution of serious versus non-serious safety events.

– helps you understand global adverse event reporting volumes, case processing timelines, regulatory submission efficiency, and the distribution of serious versus non-serious safety events. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you identify how AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, NLP-based case intake, and automated signal detection systems are transforming pharmacovigilance operations.

– helps you identify how AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, NLP-based case intake, and automated signal detection systems are transforming pharmacovigilance operations. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & QUALITY METRICS – helps you evaluate compliance with global pharmacovigilance standards, safety reporting accuracy, inspection outcomes, and the effectiveness of risk management plans.

– helps you evaluate compliance with global pharmacovigilance standards, safety reporting accuracy, inspection outcomes, and the effectiveness of risk management plans. OUTSOURCING & RESOURCE UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze the role of contract research organizations, cost savings from outsourcing, workforce training trends, and the balance between in-house and outsourced safety case management.

– helps you analyze the role of contract research organizations, cost savings from outsourcing, workforce training trends, and the balance between in-house and outsourced safety case management. GLOBAL SAFETY MONITORING INSIGHTS – helps you assess how pharmaceutical companies strengthen drug safety monitoring, regulatory readiness, and operational efficiency across international markets.

Pharmacovigilance Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.91 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 24.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.34% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By product Life Cycle

• By Service Provider

• By Type

• By Process Flow

• By Therapeutic

• By End Use Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

