PepsiCo Enterprise Technology Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Digital Strategies, Innovation Programs, Incubators, Technology Initiatives, Partnerships, Investment & Acquisition, Network Map

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: PepsiCo, Inc. 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

PepsiCo Inc (PepsiCo) is a manufacturer and marketer of carbonated beverages and food products. The company's major products include carbonated soft drink, potato chips, cereals, oatmeal, pasta, rice cake, packaged water, sports and energy drinks, juice, and fountain syrups. PepsiCo major brands includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Quaker, Yachak and SodaStream.

The company sells and distributes its products to grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, hard discounters, membership stores, wholesale and other distributors, e-commerce retailers, and authorized independent bottlers. The company has business operations in the US, Mexico, Russia, Canada, China, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, and other countries.



The report provides information and insights into PepsiCo's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into PepsiCo's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

PepsiCo's Overview

PepsiCo's Digital Transformation Strategy

PepsiCo's Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

PepsiCo's Technology Focus

PepsiCo's Technology Initiatives

PepsiCo's Tech Ecosystem

PepsiCo's ICT Budget & Contracts

PepsiCo's Senior Management Team

Our Thematic Scorecard for the Consumer Goods Sector

Companies Featured

Salesforce

Adobe

Intuitive AI

KoiReader Technologies

Microsoft

Robot Vera

Black Swan

Tastewise

Zappi

e.fundamentals

Trifacta Software

Tableau

Security Matters

Zilliqa

Amazon Web Services

Cropin

Snowflake

Oracle

Dematic

AgiBot

Carrefour

impacX

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p13nfo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.