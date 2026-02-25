Chevron Enterprise Technology Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Digital Strategies, Innovation Programs, Incubators, Technology Initiatives, Partnerships, Investment & Acquisition, Network Map

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Chevron Corporation 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Chevron Corp (Chevron) is an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in the oil and gas value chain, including exploration and production, storage and pipeline transportation to refining, marketing and distribution of oil and gas products.

It explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; and sells petrochemicals and additives. Chevron has interests in gas to liquid facilities in its operating regions. The company has an operational presence in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.



The report provides information and insights into Chevron Corporation's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Chevron's Overview

Chevron's Digital Transformation Strategy

Chevron's Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Chevron's Technology Focus

Chevron's Technology Initiatives

Chevron's Venture Arm

Chevron's Investments

Chevron's Tech Ecosystem

Chevron's ICT Budget & Contracts

Chevron's Senior Management Team

Our Thematic Scorecard for the Oil & Gas Sector

