Shell Enterprise Technology Analysis Report 2025: Digital Transformation Strategies, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Partnerships, Investment & Acquisition, Network Map

Shell's market opportunities stem from its diversified energy portfolio, embracing digital transformation, innovation programs, extensive global distribution, and strong LNG and biofuel projects. Its focus on technology initiatives, partnerships, and sustainability enhances its competitive edge across continents.

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Shell plc 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Shell plc (Shell), formerly Royal Dutch Shell Plc, is an integrated oil and gas company. The company explores for and produces oil and gas from conventional fields and sources such as tight rock, shale, and coal formations.

It operates refining and petrochemical complexes across the world. Shell's product offerings include lubricants, bitumen, and liquefied petroleum gas, and petrochemical products such as raw materials for plastics, coatings, and detergents.

The company is a major producer of biofuel in Brazil. It has interests in various liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas to liquids (GTL) projects. The company markets its products through distributors in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, North America, and South America.

The report provides information and insights into Shell's tech activities, including:

  • Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
  • Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.
  • Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
  • Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Shell's Overview
  • Shell's Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Shell's Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs
  • Shell's Technology Focus
  • Shell's Technology Initiatives
  • Shell's Venture Arm
  • Shell's Investments
  • Shell's Acquisitions
  • Shell's Tech Ecosystem
  • Shell's ICT Budget & Contracts
  • Shell's Senior Management Team
  • Our Thematic Scorecard for the Energy and Utilities Sector

Companies Featured

  • SLB
  • Shape Digital
  • MODEC
  • Unicamp
  • C3 AI
  • SparkCognition
  • Accenture
  • Ripjar
  • Infosys
  • Bluware
  AWS
  • AWS
  • Microsoft
  • Yokogawa
  • Nauticus Robotics
  • Polarion
  • Hiber
  • MSA Safety
  • Baker Hughes
  • IBM
  • Cyberhawk
  • Visa

