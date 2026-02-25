Unilever Enterprise Technology Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Digital Strategies, Innovation Programs, Incubators, Technology Initiatives, Partnerships, Investment & Acquisition, Network Map

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Unilever Plc 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



Unilever Plc (Unilever) is a manufacturer and supplier of fast-moving consumer goods. The company's product portfolio comprises food products, beauty, and personal care products, beverages, home care products, vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

It markets products under the Clear, Dermalogica, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, Magnum, Wall's, Axe, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, Domestos, Sunlight, Pond's, Omo, Equilibra, and Nutrafol brand names.

It sells products to brick-and-mortar store partners, small family-owned shops, online retailers, and value retailers. The company's business operations span the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.



The report provides information and insights into Unilever's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Unilever's Overview

Unilever's Digital Transformation Strategy

Unilever's Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Unilever's Technology Focus

Unilever's Technology Initiatives

Unilever's Venture Arm

Unilever's Investments

Unilever's Acquisitions

Unilever's Tech Ecosystem

Unilever's ICT Budget & Contracts

Unilever's Senior Management Team

Our Thematic Scorecard for the Consumer Goods Sector

