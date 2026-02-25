Glencore Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Incubators, ICT, Technology Initiatives, Partnerships, Investments, Acquisitions, Network Map

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Glencore plc 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Glencore Plc (Glencore) is a diversified natural resources company. It carries out the production and marketing of various mineral commodities. The company produces and trades copper, cobalt, and nickel to zinc, lead, and ferroalloys, thermal coal and crude oil. The company's operations include refinement, processing, storage and transportation of metals and minerals, energy, and agricultural products.
The company also operates oil and gas production assets in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. Glencore's products are used by industrial consumers in various sectors including automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.
The report provides information and insights into Glencore's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, and product launches.
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
- Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Key Topics Covered:
- Glencore's Overview
- Glencore's Digital Transformation Strategy
- Glencore's Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs
- Glencore's Technology Focus
- Glencore's Technology Initiatives
- Glencore's Tech Ecosystem
- Glencore's ICT Budget & Contracts
- Glencore's Senior Management Team
- Our Thematic Scorecard for the Mining Sector
Companies Featured
- Newtrax
- FCC Ambito
- Iberdrola
- ACE Green Recycling
- Li-Cycle
- Gelion
- Schneider Electric
- Viterra
- Torm
- China Huaneng Group Clean Energy Research Institute
