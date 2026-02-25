Merck & Co Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Incubators, ICT, Technology Initiatives, Partnerships, Investments, Acquisitions, Network Map

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Merck & Co., Inc. 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



Merck & Co Inc (Merck) is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products.

The company offers prescription medicines under the therapy areas of oncology, vaccines, infectious diseases, cardio-metabolic disorders, immunology, neuroscience, and ophthalmology. It also offers a wide range of veterinary pharmaceuticals; vaccines; health management solutions and services; and identification, traceability, and monitoring products.

Merck's products are provided to drug wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, government agencies, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, other institutions, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, farmers, and pet owners. It operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, Western Europe, Africa, and Asia. Merck is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey, the US.



The report provides information and insights into Merck's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Merck's Overview

Merck's Digital Transformation Strategy

Merck's Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Merck's Technology Focus

Merck's Technology Initiatives

Merck's Venture Arm

Merck's Investments

Merck's Acquisitions

Merck's Tech Ecosystem

Merck's ICT Budget & Contracts

Merck's Senior Management Team

Our Thematic Scorecard for the Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Sector

