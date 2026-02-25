Iberdrola Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Incubators, ICT, Technology Initiatives, Partnerships, Investments, Acquisitions, Network Map

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Iberdrola S.A. 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



Iberdrola SA (Iberdrola) is an energy utility. It constructs, operates and manages power generation plants, transmission and distribution facilities and other assets. The company produces electricity using conventional and renewable energy sources. It also trades electricity and gas in wholesale markets; and retails electricity, gas, and other related products and services.

Iberdrola retails energy to residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and other customers. In its transition to a sustainable energy model, the company actively invests in smart grids, renewable energy, large-scale energy storage and digital transformation. Iberdrola operates in Europe, North America, South America and other regions.



The report provides information and insights into Iberdrola's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Iberdrola's Overview

Iberdrola's Digital Transformation Strategy

Iberdrola's Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Iberdrola's Technology Focus

Iberdrola's Technology Initiatives

Iberdrola's Investments

Iberdrola's Acquisitions

Iberdrola's Tech Ecosystem

Iberdrola's ICT Budget & Contracts

Iberdrola's Senior Management Team

Our Thematic Scorecard for the Energy and Utilities Sector

