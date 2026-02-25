Fonterra Co-op Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Incubators, ICT, Technology Initiatives, Partnerships, Investments, Acquisitions

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd (Fonterra) is a manufacturer and marketer of dairy products. The company provides powdered and flavored milk, ready-to-drink milk, yogurts, iced coffee, cheeses, spreads, butter, ice cream, everyday nutrition powders, culinary creams, bakery butter, and advanced nutrition products to various consumers and foodservice providers.

Fonterra markets its products under various brands including Anchor, Perfect Italiano, Nutiani, Mammoth, De Winkel, Kapiti, Fresh 'n Fruity, Primo, and Mainland brands among others. It operates and manages various production facilities across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and the Americas regions. Fonterra is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand and exports dairy products to more than 130 countries, accounting for about 25% of New Zealand's total exports.



The report provides information and insights into Fonterra's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Fonterra's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and investments.

Key Topics Covered:

Fonterra's Overview

Fonterra's Digital Transformation Strategy

Fonterra's Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Fonterra's Technology Focus

Fonterra's Technology Initiatives

Fonterra's Investments

Fonterra's Tech Ecosystem

Fonterra's ICT Budget & Contracts

Fonterra's Senior Management Team

Our Thematic Scorecard for the Consumer Goods Sector

Companies Featured

Connecterra

LIC

Open Country

OSPRI

Beenen

Rockwell Automation

Wave

Alibaba

Microsoft

Genesys

HCL

Linde

Zebra

PROS

Lazada

Sharesies

Prolific Machines

