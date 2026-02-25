First-Time Player of The UAE Lottery Takes Home Life-Changing AED 5 Million

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just recently, The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day Draw celebrated a major milestone by awarding its first-ever AED 5 million Second Prize winner, an exciting moment for the popular weekly draw.

It was beginner’s luck for 42-year-old Murugananth Govinthan, an Indian resident of the UAE, who registered with The UAE Lottery, operated by the Game LLC, for the first time and bought his very first ticket, sharing it with a close friend. With that single ticket, they claimed the AED 5 million Second Prize, splitting the life-changing winnings. The increased prize, up from AED 1 million, has sparked fresh excitement and renewed hope among players across the Emirates.

Murugananth shared his emotions, saying, “I couldn’t stop thinking about everything I’ve been through over the past three years, the challenges, my marriage, my children’s education, and all the responsibilities on my shoulders. That’s why I came to the UAE. I didn’t expect it to happen so soon. I feel very happy.”

As The UAE Lottery celebrated its first anniversary in November 2025, it had already made history, crowning an AED 100 million Grand Prize winner, four AED 1 million winners, and over 290 Lucky Day, Lucky Chance, and scratch card players who took home AED 100,000 each. The excitement continues in 2026 with a new AED 5 million winner, proving that The UAE Lottery is rapidly becoming a premier destination for life-changing prizes and thrilling gameplay in the Emirates.

The first-time player said, “We are still living in a rented house and have always wanted to build our own home. My children want that too. The situation didn’t allow it before, but now I feel I’m on the way to resolving these struggles. I feel happy and consider this a great blessing from God.”

Since 29 November 2025, the Lucky Day Draw has been held weekly every Saturday at 8:30 PM, creating a new shared moment of anticipation for players in the UAE. The AED 5 million Second Prize sits alongside the AED 30 million Grand Prize and the weekly Lucky Chance Raffle, which awards three winners AED 100,000 each.

The UAE Lottery upholds a strong commitment to responsible gaming, delivering education and support to maintain a positive and well-regulated player experience. All games are fully approved and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), ensuring the integrity and transparency of the player experience.

Tickets for upcoming Lucky Day Draws are available at www.theuaelottery.ae

About The UAE Lottery:

The UAE Lottery is the United Arab Emirates’ first and only federally licensed lottery and the first of its kind in the Gulf region. It is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and operated by The Game LLC (The Game). The UAE Lottery prioritizes responsible gaming practices while offering an unprecedented lottery experience in the UAE.

As the operational entity behind The UAE Lottery, The Game adheres to the GCGRA’s directives, regulations, and technical standards. Only residents aged 18 and above are permitted to participate. For more information, please visit: www.theuaelottery.ae

About The Game L.L.C.:

Game LLC is an innovative entertainment company and part of the Momentum Group in Abu Dhabi, which is focused on redefining the UAE’s commercial gaming industry. Appointed in July 2024 as the official licensed operator of the UAE Lottery, The Game specializes in developing and operating lottery games and culturally relevant gaming products while promoting safe and responsible gaming experiences designed to excite and entertain participants in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.thegamellc.ae.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26bb5887-f9a1-4165-ad3a-64baf702dd25